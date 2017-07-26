party politics

Nagaland has a new chief minister. But its ruling party and Assembly have been plunged into chaos

Will the real Naga People’s Front please stand up?

by 
Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

On July 19, TR Zeliang returned as chief minister of Nagaland. Back in February, he had been replaced by Shurozelie Leizietsu, after protests against women’s reservation in local civic polls turned violent and prompted demands that Zeliang resign from his post.

But almost immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, Zeliang was expelled from the Naga People’s Front, the party on whose ticket he had contested and won elections in 2013. The expulsion came on the orders of Leizietsu, who happens to be president of the Naga People’s Front, as punishment for “anti-party activities”.

So, two days later, on July 21, when Zeliang had to pass a vote of confidence in the Nagaland Assembly to prove his majority, a rather fundamental question emerged: Who represents the Naga People’s Front now? Is the party that has ruled Nagaland since 2003 and weathered several rebellions on the verge of a permanent split?

Which party whip?

Although Zeliang won the floor test – 47 of the 59 legislators supported him, including 36 from the Naga party – it was not without controversy.

For the special session of the Assembly on Friday, two counter whips were issued by the two warring factions of the Naga People’s Front. The 11 legislators on the Liezietsu camp, which controls the party’s central executive committee, contended that only the president of the Naga People’s Front had the authority to issue a whip. It complained to the Speaker that the rebel members of the legislative Assembly had been suspended by the party – and they could not possibly issue a whip of their own.

Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, one of the 11 MLAs with Liezietsu, pointed out to the Speaker that, in a similar situation in January 2015, the whip issued by the dissenting faction of G Kaito Aye was rejected even though they had the majority. Back then, another mutiny had threatened the Naga People’s Front, as 22 lawmakers led by Aye had rebelled against Zeliang, then chief minister. The party had then subsequently suspended Aye.

This time, however, the Speaker upheld the whip of the dissenting faction, leading to Zeliang winning the trust vote.

‘A flagrant violation of the Constitution’

While that means Zeliang’s chair is safe for now, the confusion over who actually represents the Naga People’s Front still persists.

Achumbemo Kikon, from the Leizietsu camp, claimed the “party was very much intact” and under Leizutsu’s control. “The party has suspended 10 of the dissenters and expelled 18 others,” he said. “So, they have no control over the party.”

Kikon added that the party will take “legal measures” against the dissenting faction soon. He said that they would approach the Gauhati High Court to challenge the new government, but they were not in a hurry. “What the governor did was flagrant violation of the Indian Constitution,” he said. “We will fight back.”

The central executive committee of the Naga People’s Front has made its displeasure known to the state’s governor, Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya. In a letter, the committee has accused him of acting illegally and at the behest “of your political party the BJP”. The letter also announced that the party had decided to sever all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, a junior coalition partner of the Naga People’s Front in the state.

The letter read:

“Your Excellency has turned a blind eye to a monumental travesty of democracy where a member of the Assembly who is expelled from the NPF [Naga People’s Front] for a period of six years has been accepted as the Chief Whip of the very party from which he has been expelled! Your Excellency has been a member of the cabal of legislators who created parliamentary history when they the legislators have elected a Chief Whip themselves without the consent and knowledge of the political party they claim to belong to. And all these while, the official party Whip of the NPF whose Whip was recognised by you since 2014, and whose Whip had effect on February 5, 2015 when the then Chief Minister called for a Vote of Confidence, continues to be the sole and authorised Whip of the NPF!”

A defiant Zeliang

The Zeliang camp is undaunted. Imkong L Imchen, who is part of the new cabinet, said his colleagues in the new government and he were “bona fide MLAs of the NPF [Naga People’s Front]” and that their suspension had “no legal value inside the Assembly”.

“If what the governor did was wrong, let the courts say it,” Imchen said. He added that the BJP was very much a part of the new government. “We will wrest control of the party from the central leadership very soon,” he said. “You’ll see how things will unfold very soon.”

Visasolie Lhoungu, the president of the Nagaland unit of the BJP, said his party supported the “majority of the NPF [Naga People’s Front], that is the Zeliang faction”.

A similar situation had developed in Arunachal Pradesh last year, when the late Kalikho Pul, a dissenting legislator of the Congress, supported by BJP lawmakers, was sworn in as chief minister. However, on July 20, 2016, the Supreme Court restored the previous Congress government in the state while declaring as “unconstitutional” the decisions of Governor Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa, which led to President’s Rule and the subsequent formation of a government headed by Pul.

What of the anti-defection law?

However, constitutional experts maintain that while the two cases appear similar on the surface, the circumstances are significantly different.

Former solicitor general Mohan Parasaran said the Liezietsu camp was unlikely to find favour with the Supreme Court. “In my view, there is no merit in the argument [of the Liezetsu faction],” he said. “Anti-defection provisions will not get attracted since more than two-thirds of the party have formed the new group.”

According to India’s anti-defection law, a member is disqualified when he or she “voluntarily gives up his membership of a party” and “when he/she votes (or abstains from voting) contrary to the directive issued by the party”.

Constitutional law expert Subhash C Kashyap said, according to rules of the Assembly, if a council of ministers lost the confidence of the House in a floor test, it meant it had lost its legal legitimacy. So far as the anti-defection law went, Kashyap said it was the prerogative of the Speaker. He added: “The Speaker should give both sides a hearing, and if he deems it necessary he can disqualify the members or otherwise. The Speaker’s decision can, however, be challenged in court.”

Another Constitutional law expert Shubhankar Dam said, “A political party is a private entity, so it is the NPF’s [Naga People’s Front’s] constitution which really matters.”

However, Dam explained, if the court upheld the suspension of the rebel MLAs [the Zeliang faction] and refused to recognise the whip issued by them, the anti-defection law may kick in. “Then it becomes a constitutional question, but that will take time.”

‘Door of the party is always open’

Nagaland goes to the polls in the first half of 2018. Meanwhile, the power struggle within the Naga People’s Front continues.

On July 24, the Dimapur division of the party convened another emergency meeting at their offices in Nagaland’s commercial hub. At the meeting, the Dimapur unit reaffirmed its “support to the leadership of Dr. Shurozolie Leizutsua as president NPF [Naga People’s Front]”. However, the meeting also “resolved to appeal to the Dimpaur district legislator”, currently with the Zeliang faction, “to come to mainstreams”.

A reconciliation, it seems, is not off the table. “The door of the party is always open for the larger interest of the Nagas in general and the party in particular,” the minutes of the meeting said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.