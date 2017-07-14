The Daily Fix: A lingering question – does a parliamentary democracy still need a president?

The Big Story: Being presidential

At 12.15 pm on Tuesday, the 14th president of India will take the oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament. It promises to be a lavish ceremony, mixing military splendour with a certain imperial oomph: a 21-gun salute at Parliament, a tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and an inter-services guard of honour waiting for the new president in the forecourt of the presidential palace. In the midst of all this ceremonial pomp, one question refuses to go away: why does a modern parliamentary democracy, where the real executive power lies with the prime minister, still need a president?

The authors of the Constitution had clarified that they were not giving the president “any real power”. BR Ambedkar described the president as the “symbol of the nation”, someone who “represents the nation but does not rule the nation”. Nehru called the president “a great figurehead”, who neither rules nor governs, but holds an office vested with “authority and dignity”, rather like the monarch in England, whose parliamentary system we inherited. Over time, these abstractions seem to have lost their resonance with the wider public and some have called for abolishing the office of the president. After all, one commentator argues, there is no popular emotional investment of the kind seen with the royals in England; the president does not figure in “any thinking citizen’s Idea of India” and does little of any moment.

It is true that the president executive and discretionary powers are narrow, but in times of political crisis, they can be immensely significant. When general elections throw up a fractured verdict, as they did through the 1990s, it is for the president to take a call on who will form government. And it took the president’s signature on a government order to plunge the country into an Emergency in 1975. They may give or withhold assent to key bills and orders, passing them back to the Parliament for further discussion. They may ask questions of government, making it account for its decisions. At a time when the ruling dispensation holds a brute majority in the Lok Sabha and is gaining ground in the Rajya Sabha, when governments have grown increasingly prone to ruling by ordinances and pushing through questionable legislation, when the country teeters dangerously on the brink of majoritarian excess, the office of the president could be an important check in our democratic system.

Question is, can Ramnath Kovind fill that role? Even before he won the presidential elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate was accused of being a “rubber stamp president”, a party man who was close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and likely to do the government’s bidding. The fact that he was Dalit was dismissed as jarring tokenism by the BJP, meant to undermine real movements of Dalit assertion. But whatever the reasons for his nomination, Kovind could rise above them. He starts with a clean slate, one on which he could script a distinguished presidential tenure.

