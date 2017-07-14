The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: A lingering question – does a parliamentary democracy still need a president?

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Ahmad Masood/Reuters

The Big Story: Being presidential

At 12.15 pm on Tuesday, the 14th president of India will take the oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament. It promises to be a lavish ceremony, mixing military splendour with a certain imperial oomph: a 21-gun salute at Parliament, a tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and an inter-services guard of honour waiting for the new president in the forecourt of the presidential palace. In the midst of all this ceremonial pomp, one question refuses to go away: why does a modern parliamentary democracy, where the real executive power lies with the prime minister, still need a president?

The authors of the Constitution had clarified that they were not giving the president “any real power”. BR Ambedkar described the president as the “symbol of the nation”, someone who “represents the nation but does not rule the nation”. Nehru called the president “a great figurehead”, who neither rules nor governs, but holds an office vested with “authority and dignity”, rather like the monarch in England, whose parliamentary system we inherited. Over time, these abstractions seem to have lost their resonance with the wider public and some have called for abolishing the office of the president. After all, one commentator argues, there is no popular emotional investment of the kind seen with the royals in England; the president does not figure in “any thinking citizen’s Idea of India” and does little of any moment.

It is true that the president executive and discretionary powers are narrow, but in times of political crisis, they can be immensely significant. When general elections throw up a fractured verdict, as they did through the 1990s, it is for the president to take a call on who will form government. And it took the president’s signature on a government order to plunge the country into an Emergency in 1975. They may give or withhold assent to key bills and orders, passing them back to the Parliament for further discussion. They may ask questions of government, making it account for its decisions. At a time when the ruling dispensation holds a brute majority in the Lok Sabha and is gaining ground in the Rajya Sabha, when governments have grown increasingly prone to ruling by ordinances and pushing through questionable legislation, when the country teeters dangerously on the brink of majoritarian excess, the office of the president could be an important check in our democratic system.

Question is, can Ramnath Kovind fill that role? Even before he won the presidential elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate was accused of being a “rubber stamp president”, a party man who was close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and likely to do the government’s bidding. The fact that he was Dalit was dismissed as jarring tokenism by the BJP, meant to undermine real movements of Dalit assertion. But whatever the reasons for his nomination, Kovind could rise above them. He starts with a clean slate, one on which he could script a distinguished presidential tenure.

The Big Scroll

Sruthisagar Yamunam reports on the three mean close to the prime minister’s office who will hold key posts in Kovind’s Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ajaz Ashraf argues that picking Kovind as the symbol of subaltern assertion dissipates the energies of the extant Dalit movement, just a year after the Una protests broke out.

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Devashish Mitra on how the Narendra Modi government needs to improve its record on economic reforms, going beyond the goods and services tax and the bankruptcy law.
  2. In the Hindu, a succint explainer on the Gorkhaland movement concludes that the agitation is about opting out of West Bengal’s domination and moving towards India’s democratic framework.
  3. In the Economic Times, Pranab Dhal Samanta argues that with a BJP president in place, Delhi has a new Lutyens, and the Opposition will have to find new ground on which to challenge the ruling party.

Giggles

Don’t Miss...

Shreya Roy Chowdhury reports on a new study that shows how poorly Indian states are spending on schools:

  “All states except Tamil Nadu appear to spend less than what they ought to. Jharkhand spends Rs 8,504 per child per year where Rs 19,396 is required, while Odisha spends just 44.09% of the required Rs 24,701. Delhi, the study says, spends just 62.83% (Rs 9,691) of the required Rs 15,425 even though the state government increased allocation to education massively in 2015.”  

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content BY 

    How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

    India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

    Getty Images

    Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

    Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

    The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

    Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

    The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

    Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

    For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

    The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

    Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

    In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

    While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

    Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

    One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

    Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

    Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.