up in the air

A peek inside the tech that makes air collisions nearly impossible

Sophisticated systems keep planes in bubbles of safety.

by 
ThePixelman/via Pixabay [Licensed under CC BY CC0]

The sky is a crowded place. In June 2017, there were on average 33,000 flights every day over Europe alone.

Surely then, it’s not surprising that we hear of “near-misses” between passenger jets, and of “hero pilots” avoiding “mid-air collisions”? Well yes, actually it is, because that can’t happen. These so-called “near-misses” are still a long way off from being a collision.

Take the recently reported news of an Emirates Airbus A380 and an Air Seychelles Airbus A330 travelling from Mauritius to the Seychelles, for example. The two planes came closer than the safety margin required by regulations: all aircraft must have a 14 km radius, 300 m in height “bubble” around them, in which no others are allowed to fly.

Planes tend to follow similar paths, called airways, which are like roads. Flights are directed at different altitudes, on different layers – called flight levels – which ensure that two crossing aeroplanes are never at the same altitude, and these bubbles are kept clear. Air traffic controllers also have radars and computer systems which help them keep planes far apart when descending, climbing, or changing route. In this instance, the Emirates crew misunderstood the air traffic controller’s instructions, and started descending through the Air Seychelles flight path, while the controller did not correct them.

Pilots, air traffic controllers, maintenance staff and everyone else involved in air transport do sometimes make mistakes but it is very rare. Safety has been increasing steadily, from 12 fatalities per 10 million flights in 2006, down to four in 2016. Everyone working in aviation is highly skilled and regularly trained and, on top of that, the technology used to fly aircraft is very sophisticated and can quickly overcome human error.

In this instance, the traffic collision avoidance system fitted in both aircraft quickly spotted the mistake and instructed both crews to adjust their flight path. Rather than it being a narrow escape, the closest the two planes ever got was 14 km apart – and more than 30 seconds from any remote risk of collision. Hardly a “near miss”.

Avoiding collisions

Since the early 1990s in the USA – and since 2000 in Europe – passenger aircraft cannot fly without a traffic collision avoidance system. This is a relatively simple but clever radio system that helps keep the sky safe. The aircraft constantly transmits its identifier via radio, along with some other information such as altitude, speed and direction.

If an aircraft’s traffic collision avoidance system picks up a signal from another plane, it starts a conversation with the other aircraft, working out how far away they are from one another based on the time it takes to receive a response. The system also works out which direction the transmission is coming from using an antenna and then calculates if there is going to be an unsafe situation. It also builds a display of surrounding aircraft to let the pilot monitor the situation.

If an aircraft is about to burst the safety bubble around another aircraft, the two traffic collision avoidance system units start coordinating a solution. At first, usually between 20 and 48 seconds from the risk of collision, pilots of both aircraft will hear a concerned voice alerting “traffic! traffic!” in the cockpit. The intruder aircraft will be displayed in yellow on the display and pilots will usually start looking outside for lights or visual clues.

As the two aircraft get closer – within 20 to 25 seconds of one another – the traffic collision avoidance system issues a “resolution advisory”. It automatically coordinates a smooth evasive manoeuvre with the other aircraft’s unit and the systems tell the pilots what to do: descend, climb, or make other altitude changes.

Rraffic collision avoidance system warnings according to distance. Photo credit: Author provided
Rraffic collision avoidance system warnings according to distance. Photo credit: Author provided

Pilots are trained to follow this instruction even if it contradicts the air traffic controller, mainly because the system is much faster at reacting and making decisions. One of the immediate causes of the infamous Überlingen mid-air collision over southern Germany in 2002 – in which 71 people were killed – was due to one of the two crews not following traffic collision avoidance system instructions, instead following an air traffic controller’s directions.

Pilots are never told to make turns by the system, only to climb or descend. But if they see that an aircraft is on a collision course, they must turn to their right, as a rule. The direction of the other aircraft is easy to tell: the left wing has a red light on the tip, and the right wing has a green light. Planes crossing right to left have right of way and show a red light to the other aircraft. Those going left to right show a green light. It’s a basic intuitive system, so that pilots can react properly in the worst-case scenario.

It is most likely that as the pilot of the Air Seychelles flight received a traffic collision avoidance system advisory, he decided to turn right as a precaution after seeing the other aircraft’s lights. As stated, the minimum distance between the two aeroplanes was around 14 km after the turn, which means that the 30-second margin of safety was kept, even taking into account that they were flying at around 850km/h.

This was definitely not a “near-miss”, as it has been reported. But the aviation industry is continually seeking to improve its safety standards, so even though all turned out fine, this event will still be thoroughly investigated.

Davide Crivelli, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Cardiff University.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.