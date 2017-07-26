Crime Report

Three years on, Delhi police is still clueless about the cause of Sunanda Pushkar’s death

Its status report to the Delhi High Court is a litany of contradictions that have beset the investigation.

by 
AFP

When it comes to the investigation into Sunanda Pushkar’s death, the Delhi police is still groping in the dark. This is clear from the police’s status report submitted to the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Although the report, for once, summarises all the contradictory medical opinions on the cause of death – apparently the biggest hurdle in solving the case – it remains inconclusive. It states that the investigation is in an “advance state” and the police are waiting for a medical board to provide them inputs leading to “substantive outcome”.

Pushkar, wife of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in her room in Delhi’s Leela Palace hotel on January 17, 2014.

Last Thursday, the Delhi High Court had directed the police to submit a report on the status of the investigation into the death within three days. The order came on a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy, who has been asking for a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Senior officials who were part of the Special Investigation Team set up by former Delhi Police chief BS Bassi to monitor the probe have maintained that confusion over the case started with the autopsy report contradicting the findings of the viscera examination. This contradiction finds place in the status report as well.

The first autopsy report from a medical board at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi cited “Alprazolam poisoning” as the cause of Pushkar’s death. But the viscera examination conducted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, which is housed in the CBI headquarters in Delhi, found no trace of Alprazolam, a tranquiliser used mostly for treating anxiety disorders. The viscera exam did find other chemicals in Pushkar’s body, though.

Toxic legacy

“The case got more confusing when we received the AIIMS medical board’s final opinion on the matter,” said a senior police official who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. “The board mentioned poisoning as the cause of death but gave no opinion on what kind of poisoning it could be. It also mentioned a list of poisons that cannot be detected in Indian forensic laboratories but did not specify whether they suspected any such poison could have been the cause of the victim’s death.”

The poisons listed by the AIIMS borad include Thallium, Polonium-210, Nerium oleander and certain snake venoms. “By the time we could seek any clarification from the medical board, all sorts of news articles started emerging in the media,” said the official.

Of the poisons mentioned, Polonium-210, a rare radioactive metal, grabbed the media’s attention the most. At a stage when even the police were baffled by the medical board’s unexpected disclosure, some media reports had already started claiming that Pushkar was killed by Polonium-210.

“The matter was taken up with the commissioner and such contradictions compelled us to approach the FBI,” said the senior official, referring to the national investigation agency of the United States.

On January 1, 2015, according to the latest status report, the Delhi police filed a case of murder against unidentified suspects. Over the next few weeks, they questioned as many as 97 people, including Tharoor. On February 10 that year, Pushkar’s viscera samples were sent to an FBI laboratory in the US.

“In about seven months, the FBI sent us two reports,” the senior official said. “One on chemical analysis of the viscera and the other on the radio-chemistry examination of the same. They detected Alprazolam in the viscera but ruled out death from any radioactive element in the body.”

“But we still could not make out much from the report,” the official added, “so we sought the opinion of the AIIMS autopsy board.”

Confusion reigns

The AIIMS board’s opinion – technically, its third on the case – was received on January 12, 2016. It was supposed to clear the air, but ended up muddling the case further.

The board opined that the death was caused by “excessive ingestion” of Alprazolam, but proceeded to put this conclusion in doubt by specifically stating that it still did not rule out the possibility of an “injected route” for poisoning in view of a particular injury (suspected to have been caused by a needle) on Pushkar’s body.

The confusion did not end there. The board cited Lidocaine – whose traces were found on Pushkar’s clothing and bed sheet – as another probable cause of her death. Lidocaine numbs tissues in specific body parts and is used to treat excessive beating of the heart.

The board also asked the police to check if any person around Sunanda had been in possession of insulin, the status report states.

“The opinions were clearly contradictory,” the official said.

The police were thus compelled to approach the medical board again on January 23, 2016, for clarifications. For instance, Pushkar’s lungs were reported to be congested but no medical opinion was given about this. Consumption of what quantity of Alprazolam may amount to “excessive ingestion”? The police also asked about the nature of the injection mark and changes in the underlying tissue.

“No specific reply to the same has been received so far,” the status report states.

On February 29, 2016, the police requested the Directorate General of Health Services, which is under the central government, to set up an independent medical board to settle the questions.

According to the status report, the police sent 25 exhibits, including cell phones, hard drives and laptops belonging to people close to Pushkar and Tharoor, for examination to the Central Forensic Science laboratory. They also requested the FBI to help extract messages exchanged through six Blackberry phones, eight Gmail accounts, four Twitter accounts, four Facebook accounts and a Yahoo mail account.

While the forensic lab’s report is yet to be received, the FBI has provided only meta data without any textual content, that too of just two Gmail accounts and one Blackberry phone. The police have now sent a supplementary request to the agency, under the India-US mutual legal assistance treaty, for full data of the accounts.

The status report concludes:

“The investigation is in an advance state and the second meeting of the medical board duly constituted by the DGHS along with CFSL [Central Forensic Science Laboratory] and FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory under the Delhi government] experts is expected to be convened soon wherein the additional information provided by the FBI during the visits of the officers to the USA shall be discussed for a substantive outcome.”  

The police have not filed a charge sheet in the case yet.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.