What Nitin Gadkari fails to understand about driverless cars (and other technology)

India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways has said India will prohibit these cars because they threaten hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Nagpur: Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rode into a controversy when he was caught on camera entering RSS headquarters on his scooter without wearing a helmet in violation of traffic rules. | PTI

Driverless tech is all the rage in the auto industry. Tesla, whose Autopilot system is the most sophisticated current deployment of the technology, has become the most valuable American car maker, having overtaken the market cap of General Motors in April, despite managing just two profitable quarters since it went public. The head of Daimler, Dieter Zetsche, sees Google and Apple as his company’s main rivals, rather than BMW and Audi. But India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, isn’t enthusiastic about these developments. He says India will prohibit driverless cars because they threaten hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The good news for Gadkari is that autonomous vehicles are further from production than Silicon Valley hype would have us believe. The first completely autonomous cars might not be road ready for another three decades. Even if they appear earlier, India will be the very last place on earth where they will work, thanks to our anarchic roads. Negotiating potholes, bullock carts and jaywalkers at the same time is likely to pose an insurmountable challenge for the most intelligent driving machines we can devise.

Yet, Gadkari’s statement deserves to be challenged, because it is misguided on many counts.

Image: AFP / Justin Sullivan
First, technologies improve incrementally, making it difficult to draw a line in the sand. Is the government going to ban Tesla’s Autopilot or similar systems, which over the next few years will be installed in virtually every motor vehicle? Obviously not, for they don’t eliminate the driver. As these systems keep getting better, though, a number of people who currently employ chauffeurs will take over driving duties. The elimination of jobs will begin long before a fully autonomous vehicle is available on the market.

Second, Gadkari misses the simple fact that all new technologies cost jobs. When washing machines became popular in India, they robbed thousands of dhobis of their livelihoods. Was that sufficient reason to ban the use of washing machines? Computers and digital technology have wiped out dozens of occupations, but created hundreds of others. Not every new technology creates more jobs than it eliminates, but it is impossible to judge beforehand what benefits might accrue from a given advance. Who, during debates about computerisation in the 1970s and 1980s, predicted the scale of India’s success as a software services provider?

Third, self-driving vehicles are one aspect of a revolution in automation that is already taking a toll on India’s jobs market. I wrote about the impending disaster in a column published in March last year. It is strange to hear a minister talk about prohibiting technology that is at least a decade away if not three, while the government has ignored the clear and present danger posed by automation, and is yet to formulate a plan to counter job losses in the Information Technology industry.

The most dangerous aspect of Gadkari’s pronouncement is made clear by its context. He spoke of driverless cars in relation to ride-hailing apps, and went on to say the government was planning to launch an app of its own. This highlights the big government perspective of the Modi administration, its statist mindset. The government has no business creating ride hailing apps any more than it has banning technologies based on the perception that they are job destroyers.

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.