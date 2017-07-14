The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: By forcing ‘Vande Mataram’ on students, Madras High Court has overstepped its brief

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Arko Datta/Reuters

The Big Story: Judicial indiscipline

The Madras High Court on Tuesday made it mandatory for India’s national song “Vande Mataram” to be sung at educational institutions in Tamil Nadu at least once a week. It also made it compulsory for the song to be sung at least once a month in government offices and private companies.

The order was startling: the petition before the High Court that resulted in this order had nothing to do with singing “Vande Mataram”. The petitioner had moved the court against the results of a recruitment examination in which he was not awarded a mark despite correctly answering that “Vande Mataram” was originally written in Bengali.

In his judgment, though, Justice MV Muralidharan took a complete detour and began to consider the duty of the citizen to respect the national anthem and the national flag. He also included the national song on this list and claimed that it is desirable for “citizens from different walks of life” to sing it “as frequently as possible in their educational institutions/offices/ workplace/stadiums”.

By moving away from the facts of the case before it and passing a general order invoking the idea of patriotism, the High Court has stretched the powers it is bestowed with under Article 226 of the Constitution. This Article basically allows high courts to pass orders to secure the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution. While the first half of the order pertaining to the recruitment examination was indeed a matter of fundamental rights, the second part making the national song compulsory had nothing to do with the rights of the citizens.

In fact, it has nothing to do with fundamental duties either. In February, the Supreme Court made it clear that the Constitution did not mention the national song and that it would not comment on the need to make it a fundamental duty for “Vande Mataram” to be sung. As a consequence, the Madras High Court order is actually in direct contravention of the Supreme Court decision.

Worse, the high court order exempted citizens from singing the national song if there were valid reasons to do so – but failed to elaborate on what these valid reasons are, leaving it open to arbitrary enforcement. This opens up the possibility of violence against those who do not wish to sing the song. After the Supreme Court made it mandatory in November 2016 for the national anthem to be played in cinema halls, the country witnessed several incidents of people who were unable to stand up during the anthem being heckled and even assaulted by others in the audience. In the past, some Muslims have declined to sing “Vande Mataram”, stating that it was against their religious beliefs. While the police might accept this as a valid reason, mobs may not.

Forced gestures like this do not invoke the true spirit of patriotism.

The Big Scroll

  • From Aadhar to jallikattu, why is everyone ignoring the Supreme Court? Shoaib Daniyal explains
  • Alok Rai on why the Supreme Court order making national anthem compulsory in cinema halls is flawed. 

Punditry

  1. Swapan Dasgupta in The Hindu argues that there is not need for the president to articulate a national philosophy. Rather, he should stick to his constitutional role. 
  2. In the context of the recent India-China stand off, Pratap Bhanu Mehta says in the Indian Express that it was time for India to make efforts to lower the stakes in this diplomatic battle. 
  3. The New York Times editorial on the United States Senate decision to begin the debate on repealing Obamacare. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Arunabh Saikia reports on the political battle raging in the Naga People’s Front in Nagaland.

“However, constitutional experts maintain that while the two cases appear similar on the surface, the circumstances are significantly different. Former solicitor general Mohan Parasaran said the Liezietsu camp was unlikely to find favour with the Supreme Court. ‘In my view, there is no merit in the argument [of the Liezetsu faction],’ he said. ‘Anti-defection provisions will not get attracted since more than two-thirds of the party have formed the new group.’ According to India’s anti-defection law, a member is disqualified when he or she ‘voluntarily gives up his membership of a party” and “when he/she votes (or abstains from voting) contrary to the directive issued by the party’.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.