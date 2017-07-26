Letters to the editor

Readers’ comments: ‘Hindus across the spectrum should unite to protect Hinduism’

A selection of readers’ opinions

Majoritarian views

Conversion to Christianity is what hurts Hindus most (“The TM Krishna column: Why the Hindu majority must push back against the BJP’s politics of hate”). The previous governments have supported the intolerance towards Hindus. Hindus across the spectrum have to unite to protect Hinduism, without violence. – DS Rao

***

Great article! Thanks. – Thiru Ramakrishnan

***

TM Krishna has no idea what he is talking about. Neither has he any notion of the predicaments Hindus are facing because of pseudo-secular vote-bank politics. – Shikharesh Bhattacharya

Tax overhaul

The model Ajaz Ashraf has illustrated will not work since the moment wholesaler moves out of the GST chain, they will lose input tax credit (“Faced with a decline in (illegal) income, traders admit they will try to slip through GST net”). Their costs will go up and the Income Tax Act will catch up with them for cash transactions beyond a certain limit.

Certainly compliance costs will go up, as you point out, but taking both the GST and IT Acts for a ride will be an extremely difficult proposition. – Alakto Majumder

***

With due respect, the journalist knows little about the intricacies of the GST. A seller selling goods under fictitious names cannot hide his purchases because his purchases were in order. Similarly, invoice wise-details of a person buying goods worth up to Rs 2.5 lakhs per invoice need not be provided or uploaded where the buyer is an unregistered dealer. – Ravi Shankar Sistla

Language debate

This article raises some sensitive aspects of the language debate in India (“Hindi’s prototype was a mélange of dialects – but the language is now undergoing a purification”). No doubt, learning English has become almost necessary to do well in India but what was the mode of communication before English was imposed on us? And how have countries like China, Japan, Germany and Russia advanced so much without foresaking their language in favour of English?

We have to accept Hindi as a symbol or our national identity. Yes, all Indian languages should be respected and cherished, but Hindi is the most widely spoken language in the country. Yes, the official Hindi is clumsy. That’s because much of it has been translated by people who did not get to the roots of the words. It is wrong to protest against Hindi. Instead, it should be taught well at the school level so that all children can be comfortable with it. – Sanjay Sharma

***

I thank Scroll.in and Mrinal Pande for giving a dressing down to the BJP on the Brahmanisation of Hindi. However, the author could have also pointed out that Hindi, like most modern Indian languages, was created by missionaries. For extensive documentation of this, see Babu Verghese’s book Let there be India! – Prabhu Guptara

House in disorder

The Speaker did the right thing by suspending six Congress MPs (“Opposition protests against Lok Sabha speaker’s suspension of six Congress MPs”). The Opposition parties seems to be hell-bent on disrupting all Parliament sessions, just like the BJP did when they were in Opposition. But two wrongs do not make a right.

MPs, irrespective of their party affiliations, should strive to ensure the dignity of the temple of democracy. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan always tries to carry out the proceedings and refrain from adjourning the House. The taxpayers’ valuable money is spent on running the Parliament and the conduct of several MPs inside the Parliament sadly seems to be stooping to new lows everyday. – KB Dessai

In the end

Linkin Park made my childhood so meaningful (“Video: This is what Chester Bennington meant to Indian fans who grew up in the late 90s”). I started listening to the band when I was 10. I’m 18 nothing now and nothing has changed in all these years. Songs like In the End, Castle of Glass and Numb made by day. Chester, you were and will always be my inspiration. Rest in peace. You are in a better place. – Priyanka Patnaik

Valley crisis

Scroll.in doesn’t give the full picture of Kashmir (“The Readers’ Editor writes: In Kashmir, the media’s work should not end with reporting on violence”). There are two sides to a coin but you hide the other one. You should also look at how local media spreads hatred in the Valley, how religious leaders hold the strings to peace and how religion is used as a tool in Kashmir. These are the root causes of the crisis in the region and they must be addressed. Blaming the State is not enough. – Kushal Baidya

***

It is dangerous to draw simplistic conclusions (“Dealing with protests in Kashmir: The army chief has spoken. Why is the prime minister silent?”). Kashmiri leaders have let the people down. Count the number of produtive days lost because of bandh calls. Count the money spent by the government in protecting separatist leaders. Count the hours lost that could have been spent on developing the state. There are many things to blame, including external agents who are deliberately trying to disturb the peace in Kashmir.

What is the first duty of a state? To provide security to all citizens. Perhaps, if Modi’s hands are strengthened electorally in the coming months, he could perhaps solve the Kashmir issue once and for all. It’s a beautiful state with beautiful people but confused and selfish leaders. – Nanduri Rao

Left out

Hats off to Scroll.in for this story on separate schools (“As states push separate educational systems for backward groups, debate about ghettoisation grows”). It helped understand a growing national problem. Separate schools for different classes or castes or religion are getting mixed views. I believe it could lead to to disintegration. The story puts together different views on it very well. – N Narayana

Row at EPW

Sanjay Srivastava has spoken for many of us who would consider themselves part of the Economics and Political Weekly but cannot identify with those who are casting aspersions on our colleagues and passing orders on what should be done (“We should give EPW trust a chance before accusing it of cowardice – but it must explain itself”). Nothing will better suit the Adanis and other corporate honchos, who would like to break our ranks and bring down some of our universally respected colleagues. I hope Srivastava’s words strike a chord with the trust and encourages them not to go public with their problems but instead have interal dialogue to strengthen the journal’s community. – Devaki Jain

***

I read with sadness about events at EPW. I hope the voice of concerned people will stem this unfortunate muzzling. – Maithreyi Krishnaraj

Seeking statehood

This is an excellent article on the Gorkhaland demand (“The Gorkhaland demand is valid – and the racism I face in mainland India reinforces this view”). Gorkhas are indeed one of the most honest, loyal and peaceful people and they deserve respect, like anyone else. – Rajesh Shankar

Italian job

It is sad to hear about the plight of Indian farm labour in Italy (“Indians working in exploitative conditions on Italian farms are using opium to numb the pain”). Even 70 years after Independence, our brothers are being exploited. The Indian government must look into this. The country must provide gainful employment to its people.

These migrant labourers have gone abroad for money but we must forgive them for leaving the country and bring them back. – Ram Deshpande

Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.