OBITUARY

Yash Pal (1926-2017): The teacher who turned people’s common sense into good sense

He had full faith in the practices and wisdom of ordinary men and women.

by 
HT

It was always hard to figure out how Professor Yash Pal maintained both hope and stamina. When things got messy, he would ask: “So, are you saying that we should give up on India?” It was not an open question. It was, in fact, the only closed question, that is, one with a fixed answer, he ever asked. Otherwise, Yash Pal treated all questions, especially from children, as invitations to let the mind roll freely from one context to another, noticing plug points where fresh connections were waiting to be established.

His primary identity was that of a scientist, but I knew him mainly as a pedagogue. He could turn any object or problem into a mystery deserving contemplation in its own right. During a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, he chose a broom to illustrate his point that any object was good enough to make children think and inquire. Startled, and a bit embarrassed, his erudite audience heard him analyse the various properties of the common broom and its physics.

On another occasion, he explained the movement of planets by recalling the milk pot he had seen people carry in his childhood. They swung their right arm in rhythmic movement, holding the pot filled with milk to the brim. Why did it not spill? The answer showed parallels with the solar system.

In the history of educational theory, Yash Pal could only be bracketed with Antonio Gramsci. Like him, Yash Pal had full faith in the practices and wisdom of ordinary men and women. The job of a teacher-intellectual is to turn people’s common sense into good sense, armed with the capacity for abstraction that permits the human mind to see interconnections between problems and spheres of knowledge.

The various documents on educational policy prepared under his leadership can be summarised in one word – and it was his favourite word – “coupling”. That is, making connections and creating the possibility of dialogue.

He thought the root problem of India’s education system was “cubiclisation” – the tendency among teachers and researchers of different subjects to work in isolation. During the drafting of his report on higher education in 2008, he once explained to a small audience why the ultrasound testing machinery could not have been invented in India. It took scientists, engineers and doctors to work together, and in our country these three live in separate institutions.

I suspect Yash Pal knew how alien his ideas were to most teachers and administrators in India. This awareness did not make him gloomy about the success of his efforts to melt the boundaries that keep the education system fragmented. Rather, the realisation that the process of change he wanted to see was going to be tough filled him with an explorer’s energy and excitement.

In a league of his own

There are several documents carrying Yash Pal’s name, and their readers live in separate worlds. For instance, the National Curriculum Framework, 2005, which he enabled the National Council of Educational Research and Training to draft remained unknown and unread in universities. Arjun Singh, then the human resource development minister, had told a seminar of vice chancellors that higher education needed a similar document. Instant criticism greeted this statement. The critics alleged that the minister wanted to impose a uniform curriculum on universities. Apparently, the critics had not read the National Curriculum Framework.

During the drafting of the framework and even after it was approved, Yash Pal was criticised, often bitterly, by both the Left and the Right. Neither side had the imagination and openness to grasp what he was trying to do. It is no surprise that although he lived among scientists, bureaucrats and politicians, Yash Pal was most comfortable and visibly happy when he was with children, responding to their questions or posing his own. Why do champa flowers come down from the tree rotating? Why doesn’t HIV spread through mosquitoes? Why do two layers form in a roti, allowing steam to puff it up? His responses to thousands of such questions remain the key resource for us to make sense of his vanguard pedagogy. It lies in encouraging every child’s natural ability to find problems and pursue them. Some of these questions have been published by the NCERT under the title Discovered Questions. Another volume, titled Random Curiosities, has been published by the National Book Trust.

In his final years, Yash Pal was worried and a bit gloomy about the closing of the Indian mind. He was unhappy that his report on higher education was seen in conjunction with that of the Knowledge Commission. Kapil Sibal, the human resource development minister in the previous Congress-led government, and many others spoke about the two as if they were similar. The political transition that ushered in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government created the feeling that a break from basic continuities in national reconstruction was imminent. The man who had worked with many regimes and knew how to make rivals converse felt uncertain at the end. He was anxious that our old tendency to buy and use solutions created elsewhere had regained ground. Nation-building, Yash Pal felt, was losing its inventive character.

Prof Krishna Kumar taught at the Central Institute of Education, Delhi University. As the NCERT director from 2004 to 2010, he oversaw the drafting of the National Curriculum Framework, 2005. He dedicated his book A Pedagogue’s Romance: Reflections of Schooling to Prof Yash Pal.

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

