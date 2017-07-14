Squeezed between the BJP and RJD, Nitish Kumar repeats an old trick with no clear endgame

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar delivered a political bombshell on Wednesday. After weeks of shaky relations between his party, the Janata Dal (United) and its alliance partner, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kumar resigned. With this act, Kumar closed a chapter on one of the few bright spots for the Opposition political parties that have attempted to unite in the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s onslaught across the Hindi heartland.

The Mahagatbandhan – grand alliance – brought together arch-rivals JD(U) and RJD, with Congress as junior partner, and its remarkable victory over the BJP in 2015 suggested there was a way to take on the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combine. Wednesday’s development puts this in danger, unless the various parties can find a way to come back together.

In some ways, Nitish Kumar has been here before. After his party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Kumar stepped down as Bihar’s chief minister and handed the reins over to fellow JD(U) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. Although that move was announced as him taking responsibility for the JD(U)‘s poor results in the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar was also sending a message to Yadav who at the time was reluctant to unite with his political rival to take on the BJP.

Less than a year later, as it became clear that Manjhi was looking beyond Kumar and that the RJD had been convinced of the need to unite, he took over again as chief minister. Kumar would then lead the grand alliance to a victory in 2015, giving anti-BJP parties everywhere the hope that Bihar might provide a template that could be expanded to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Grand alliance pitfalls

But that path was always laden with mines. Kumar’s previous terms as chief minister, with the BJP as his ally, had been built on the idea that he would eradicate the corruption that was rampant in Yadav’s years running Bihar. Yet now he was endangering that image by joining hands with the very party he had spent years vilifying. Even more problematic for Kumar was the pesky fact that the RJD actually won more seats than him in the 2015 Bihar elections.

Even as Kumar, and the rest of the Opposition looked at the broader picture leading up to 2019, the two other players in Bihar took a more local approach. The RJD, with no question of the corruption-convicted Lalu Yadav becoming the face of any broader alliance, focused instead on building its base in the state, and launching Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s son, who became deputy chief minister.

The BJP, meanwhile, aware of the JD(U)‘s insecurities regarding the growing clout of the RJD, took aim at the weakest link in the alliance – corruption allegations against the Yadavs that could taint Kumar’s image. In March 2017, a huge blow was struck against Opposition hopes that it might be able to win in 2019, after a Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance was routed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BJP’s massive victory there dashed many hopes about the Bihar model being replicated.

Post Uttar Pradesh

Following that win, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax officials seemed to swing into action, taking aim at the Congress as well as politicians skeptical of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and – worryingly for Kumar – in Bihar. Raids on Tejashwi Yadav and a First Information Report accusing him of corruption put Kumar in a serious bind.

The BJP was able to attack him for not acting on corruption within his own government. The RJD meanwhile insisted the accusations were a “political vendetta”, and refused to back down. Stuck in between, Kumar seemed at risk of being squeezed out altogether – turning Bihar into a BJP vs RJD state.

And so, on Wednesday, he resigned. “On my part, I tried to hold the grand alliance together as much as I could,” Kumar said. “We had followed the Gathbandhan Dharma and had tried to protect it. But now my conscience does not allow me to continue.”

Where does that leave the various players?