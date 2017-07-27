Bihar politics

By breaking Nitish Kumar away, Modi and Shah have once again outsmarted Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

The unravelling of the grand alliance in Bihar has dealt a body blow to plans of a broad anti-BJP coalition in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

by 
PTI file photo

When Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar called on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, it was hoped that they would be able avert the collapse of the two-year-old mahagathbandhan – grand alliance – in Bihar.

But the fast-paced developments in Bihar on Wednesday showed that both Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi failed to prevail upon the two warring partners of the grand alliance in Bihar-Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal – to resolve their differences.

And eventually the mounting tension between the JD(U) and the RJD over the corruption cases against Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav led to a bitter parting of ways, with Nitish Kumar stepping down as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday evening.

Nitish Kumar did not inform Rahul Gandhi about his resignation but instead conveyed the news to CP Joshi, Congress general secretary incharge of Bihar, shortly before his meeting with the governor. Joshi, it is learnt, tried to dissuade him from taking this extreme step but Nitish Kumar was adamant.

Later, a red-faced Congress put out a statement expressing disappointment over Nitish Kumar’s resignation while maintaining that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have great affection and respect for the JD(U) president.

The statement further added:

“All of us must remember that the mandate given by people of Bihar is to policies, programmes and leadership of Mahaghatbandhan for full five years. It is also a mandate against the BJP and Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, who challenged the honour (Asmita) of Bihar. Responsibility lies upon each one of us to respect this mandate.

Congress Party will do everything within its means that this mandate is honoured.”

Interestingly, the official statement contained no reference to the RJD or the corruption cases against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. It was an indirect plea to the JD(U) president that he should not join hands with the BJP.

Congress insiders maintain that Rahul Gandhi has always been favorably inclined towards Nitish Kumar while Sonia Gandhi has a soft corner for the RJD chief. In this particular instance, the Congress leadership found itself in a fix. It obviously did not want to be seen to be condoning financial corruption by siding openly with the RJD. At the same time, it did not want the grand alliance in Bihar to collapse. Consequently, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spoke to Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, urging them to resolve their differences. But it proved to be a futile exercise.

Body blow to anti-BJP alliance for 2019

The unravelling of the grand alliance in Bihar has dealt a body blow to the efforts being made by the Congress leadership to use this alliance as a foundation of a broad democratic coalition of like-minded opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bihar alliance was critical for the successful formation of the proposed broad anti-BJP coalition. Apart from the size of the state, it was important to have Nitish Kumar in the opposition camp. With corruption emerging as a major factor in the ongoing political discourse, the JD (U) chief would have emerged as a natural choice to lead this alliance in view of his clean image and his track record in governance.

It was for this reason that the Congress leadership made a valiant attempt to save the Bihar alliance. While Rahul Gandhi’s efforts at mediation failed to yield results, Sonia Gandhi also appears to be struggling to keep the opposition flock together. This is in sharp contrast to 2004 when an energetic and focused Congress president had stitched up a successful alliance which eventually managed to dethrone the Vajpayee government.

But the political landscape has changed dramatically in the last 13 years when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was formed. Despite the controversy over her foreign origins, there was all-round acceptance among the opposition parties about Sonia Gandhi’s lead role in putting together an alternative front. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress heir apparent, does not have the same gravitas or credibility as his mother. But, more importantly, the opposition then did not have to contend with BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or party president Amit Shah.

The immediate challenge before the Congress is to keep it flock together in Bihar as reports from Patna indicate that a number of Congress MLAs are in touch with the JD(U). It is no different for Nitish Kumar, given the claims made by RJD about some of the JD(U) members of legislative assembly.

Both Modi and Shah are known to be ruthless in their dealings with their political opponents and will go to any lengths to score over them. Ever since the BJP won a resounding victory in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, its leaders have launched a systematic campaign against the opposition parties. Practically all opposition leaders have been embroiled in corruption cases with the intention of destroying their credibility and keeping the corruption issue alive.

The BJP leaders also understood the importance of Nitish Kumar in the opposition’s scheme of things and so made a concerted effort to create a wedge between the JD(U) chief and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have, once again, outsmarted Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.