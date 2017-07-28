Scroll

Nitish Kumar’s party may not oppose him in the trust vote but murmurs of dissent could get louder

By putting everything on fast track without taking the party into confidence, the Bihar chief minister has left his party in shock and awe.

by 
PTI

Despite one of the quickest political transitions in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not stop the spread of dissatisfaction in his Janata Dal (United). Though the unrest in the party burst out in Delhi within hours after the JD(U) president swapped partners, it is unlikely to have any major bearing on his trust vote that is slated for 11 am on Friday.

And yet, the speed with which he abandoned the mahagatbandhan – or the grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress – and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party has actually damaged his image. Or so many of his party colleagues believe.

It created suspicion in the minds of a substantial section of the JD(U) and led three members of the party to declare that Kumar did not consult the party’s office-bearers and that it was his individual decision to team up with the BJP, the political outfit they had fought against in the Assembly election in 2015.

“Nitish-ji did not consult the party office bearers before taking such a crucial decision,” said JD(U) member of Parliament Ali Anwar after his meeting with party’s senior leaders and Rajya Sabha members Sharad Yadav and MP Veerendra Kumar on Thursday. “It was his [Kumar’s] individual decision. Sharad-ji is upset and has said that he will take a decision after consultations with senior leaders in a day or two,” Anwar added.

Murmurs of dissent

While Sharad Yadav has so far maintained a stoic silence on the development in Bihar, Veerendra Kumar, who is also the JD(U)’s Kerala unit chief, said, “He (Sharad Yadav) told me that there is no question of accepting the present stand of Nitish Kumar.”

The JD(U) has claimed that its flock in Bihar would remain together, some party leaders are of the view that Kumar’s failure to take the party into confidence before deciding to switch over to the BJP has shocked many state legislators, including 11 who happen to be Yadavs and five belonging to the minority community.

Given the anti-defection law, it is unlikely that these MLAs would play spoiler in Friday’s trust vote, but their inability to digest quick changes unleashed by Kumar may keep the tension alive inside the JD(U).

Three of these MLAs, while preferring not to be quoted, expressed their reservations against Kumar’s decision to become part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, but one of them – Poonam Devi Yadav – talked openly.

“Whatever is being done in the name of [former deputy chief minister] Tejashwi [Yadav]is not fair. He has been made a scapegoat,” she said. “Instead of using him in the game of politics, we should have acted in a dignified manner to explain the circumstances that led to the decision to form a coalition government with the BJP. That would have been better for the party,” Poonam Devi Yadav added.

The JD(U) insiders also feel that by putting everything on fast track, Kumar has inadvertently sent out a message that power is all that matters to him and that he can do anything to save his post.

The lightening speed with which Kumar caused political realignment has not only shocked and awed his party men as well as his opponents, forcing all to remain busy with the happenings, but it has also ensured that the game he started so meticulously will not end with Friday’s trust vote.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.