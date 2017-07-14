Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Saeed Mirza retrospective,

ART

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Cut-Price Paradise by Sarnath Banerjee at Project 88

A set of six short animation films by artist Sarnath Banerjee are being screened. The films Hakim Tartoosi’s Potency Oil (2001), Bengali Tourist (2003), 1943 (2007), Sophistication is Fragile (2009), Bachelor of 21 Dreams (2011) and Paradise Locked (2011) “explore the idiosyncratic textures of urban life to broadly comment on human behaviour and identity”. They are being shown at noon, 3 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show by contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Locating Folk Art in The Word of Art, Design and Commerce at the Piramal Museum of Art

Art historian and curator Annapurna Garimella will moderate a panel discussion on “the transforming role and visibility of Indian craft in contemporary times through the initiative of designers, auction houses and galleries”. The panel will feature Amit Kumar Jain, the associate vice president of online auction house Saffronart; cultural theorist and curator Nancy Adajania; and Radhi Parekh, founder of exhibition venue Artisans’. The discussion has been organised in conjunction with the Piramal Museum of Art’s current exhibition Nature to Culture: Crafts of India. There is no entry fee; to attend, send an RSVP by emailing artfoundation@piramal.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Gond Painting On Canvas Bags at Todi Mill Social

Iteeha, the city-based textile design firm, will conduct a workshop on decorating canvas bags with the Gond-style of painting from Madhya Pradesh. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), which cover the cost of material and entitle attendees to refreshments, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 29, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

ONGOING

Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond the City at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based urban researchers collective Urbz’s exhibition about the journey of migrants between Mumbai, where they work, and their villages, features architectural drawings of vernacular homes, portraits of families and interactive digital installations and videos. For details, see here. On Sunday, July 30, at 11.30 am, Urbz will conduct a walkthrough of the show. For more information, see the Facebook event page. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Fading Environments, Fading Cultures at Nine Fish Art Gallery

A show of paintings by young artists Abhilasha Pandey, Krishnal Fulwala, Rashesh Chauhan and Srinivas Pulagam on “fading histories and cultures that they should have inherited, but are now aware that in this changing world they might not be able to do so”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Lucid Dreams at Sakshi Gallery

An exhibition comprising recent paintings by four artists from Vadodara, Magesh R., Sanket Viramgami, Sreeju Radhakrishnan and Umesh P. K. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, August 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Narcissism and Social Interaction at Clark House Initiative

This group show, curated by Mumbai-based film editor Parashar Naik, features the works of 24 artists that explore narcissism in art. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Remains of the Day by Shahid Datawala at Tarq

Mumbai-based photographer Shahid Datawala’s exhibition Remains of the Day comprises two series of images ‘Half Naked Nude’ and ‘Unstill Life’, which have the common theme of “an exploration of the uncanny in everyday objects”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

BOOKS

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Underground Bookhouse at What About Art?

Bandra bookstore Underground Bookhouse, which shut recently, has temporarily moved into What About Art?, an arts management agency also in Bandra where it will hold a weekend-long sale of titles on art, film and music as well as graphic novels and zines. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Where: What About Art?, Flat No.7, First Floor, Baitush Apartments, near Sigdi Restaurant, 29th Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 11798.

The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis Launch at Bombay Natural History Society

Author Prerna Singh Bindra will be in conversation with actress Dia Mirza and Praveen Pardeshi, additional chief secretary to the chief minister of Maharashtra, at the launch of her book The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Bombay Natural History Society, Hornbill House, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, diagonally opposite Lion Gate, Fort. Tel: 022 2282 1811.

Ramachandra Guha at the NCPA Little Theatre

Historian and author Ramachandra Guha will discuss his book India After Gandhi - The History of the World’s Largest Democracy with journalist and editor of Scroll.in Naresh Fernandes at this talk organised by Literature Live!, the annual festival that holds events through the year. The event marks the release of a special tenth anniversary edition of the book. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JULY 28

#68 Come with Ashish Dash + Dhruv Deshpande + Navin Noronha at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Ashish Dash, Dhruv Deshpande and Navin Noronha are the three professionals who will perform at the sixty-eighth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Rohan Desai + Sumit Anand + Zenil Asher at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Rohan Desai will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Delhi’s Sumit Anand and Mumbai’s Zenil Asher as well as ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Adnan Nalwala + Anu Menon + Vikramjit Singh at Canvas Laugh Club Adnan Nalwala from Dubai, Anu Menon from Mumbai and Vikramjit Singh from Delhi will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8.30 pm; Saturday, July 29 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm; and Sunday, July 30 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Vichitra Kintu Satya by Varun Grover at The Habitat

Stand-up comic Varun Grover, who lives in Mumbai, will present a solo stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Fresh Thoughts by Kunal Kamra at AntiSocial

City-based comic Kunal Kamra will present new material at this solo stand-up show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 6.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Amit Tandon at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton

Comedian Amit Tandon, who is based in Delhi, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Tel: 022 6158 7777.

Comedy Mashup with Govind Menon + Dhruv Deshpande + Siddharth Dudeja at The Square

Host Govind Menon and fellow Mumbai comedians Dhruv Deshpande and Siddharth Dudeja will be the professionals performing at this stand-up show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

What Do You Think You Are Doing by Sundeep Sharma at P. L. Deshpande Natya Sankul

Stand-up comic Sundeep Sharma, who resides in Mumbai, will present his solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Mini Theatre, Third Floor, P. L. Deshpande Natya Sankul, next to Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

Baggy in and as Kung Fu Bonda at The Cuckoo Club

Chennai-residing stand-up comic Baggy aka Bhargav Ramakrishnan will perform his coming-of-age themed solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Loose Jokes by Karunesh Talwar at The Habitat

Comic Karunesh Talwar, who is from Mumbai, will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Are We There Yet? by Sriraam Padmanabhan at aPaulogy

Chalta Hai Comedy will present this solo stand-up special by Mumbai-based comic Sriraam Padmanabhan. City-residing comic Punit Pania will perform an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 5.30 pm.

Where: aPaulogy, 2A, Mohatta Bhavan, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 98210 97907.

Oye Stand-up at Canvas Laugh Club

In their stand-up special, comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as the monsoon and actor Farhan Akhtar’s singing career. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Sumit Anand at The Barking Deer

Sumit Anand, who is from Delhi, will present a solo stand-up show organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 495 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

911 Comedy at Menchie’s

At this instalment of events company Ratatouille’s gig series 911 Comedy, Jackie J. Thakkar, Jeeya Sethi, Kaavya Bector, Neil Balthazar, Prashasti Singh, Raunaq Rajani, Saurav Mehta, Shagun Gaur and a surprise act will each get eleven minutes to perform. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

Amogh Ranadive + Jagdish Chaturvedi at Tap Andheri

Comedians Amogh Ranadive from Mumbai and Jagdish Chaturvedi from Chennai will each perform a set at this show organised by the Indian Comedy Club. The cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Hamster Comedy at Of10

Mumbai-residing comic Dhruv Deshpande will host this stand-up show by events company Hamster Comedy that will feature sets by city-based comedians Adhiraj Singh, Shaurya Tyagi and Siddharth Dudeja and Siddharth Gopinath from Chennai, as well as amateurs. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Undateable at Havana

Stand-up comics Anand Reghu, Pavitra Shetty, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan, all of whom are from Mumbai, will discuss dating woes in this show presented by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 220 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

It’s Not Even Funny at Cat Cafe Studio

This stand-up comedy open mic organised by events company Lasoon Live will be hosted by co-founder Aakash Mehta and will feature sets by fellow Mumbai comics Ashish Shakya and Rohan Joshi. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Stencil Making Workshop at Artisans’

City-based artist Meera Dabir will conduct a workshop on making stencils and painting fabric bags with them. Tickets priced at Rs 2,800 per person, which includes the cost of material, are being sold on Insider.in. To register, call 98201 45397 or email coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Shibori On Paper at Artisans’

City-based textile design firm Iteeha will conduct a workshop on applying the Japanese tie and dye technique of shibori to paper. Tickets priced at Rs 1,800 per person, which includes the cost of material, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

DANCE

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Lindy Swing Night at Cafe Zoe

Lindy Hop Mumbai will conduct a Lindy Hop workshop for beginners at which they can learn the style of social dancing that originated in the US in the 1920s. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. Attendees will have to pay an additional cover charge of Rs 300 per person at the venue. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2490 2065.

FILM FRIDAY, JULY 28

The Armenians of Kolkata at Films Division

Kolkata-based director Sumitava Roy’s documentary The Armenians of Kolkata (2015), which traces the history of the fast-disappearing community in the city, will be shown as part of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to publicity@filmsdivision.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, R. R. II Theatre, Sixth Floor, Films Division, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

An Insignificant Man at Prithvi House

Mumbai-residing filmmakers Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla’s An Insignificant Man (2016), about politician and founder of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, will be shown. The screening has been organised by Vikalp, a city-based group of documentary filmmakers. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to vikalpscreenings@gmail.com or via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Shorts by Anal Shah at Artisans’

Three shorts by filmmaker Anal Shah, who teaches production at the School of Visual and Media Arts at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, will be screened. Kabir Song (2006) is about the eponymous fifteenth-century mystic and poet; Laxmi at the Gate (2007), about Shah’s home city Ahmedabad; and Kalaripayattu (2017), about the ancient martial art from Kerala. There is no entry fee. To attend, call 98201 45397 or RSVP by sending an email to coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Short Films Night at The Pantry

This month’s instalment of Kala Ghoda eatery The Pantry’s screenings of short films will feature Owen (2016), in English, by American director Kelly Pike; The Perfect Day (2016), in Spanish, by Spanish filmmaker Ignacio Redondo and For Hire (2013), in Malayalam, by Trivandrum-based director Vishnu Raghav. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 28 at 8 pm.

Where: The Pantry, Ground Floor, Yashwanth Chambers, Military Square Lane, Burjorji Bharucha Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 8901.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Shamiana Short Films at Ministry of New

Shamiana The Short Film Club will screen three movies: Academy Award-winning Sing (2016), in Hungarian, by Hungarian director Kristof Deak; The Pale of Settlement (2013), in Russian, by American filmmaker Jacob Sillman; and Cockroach (2010), in English, by Australian director Luke Eve. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), which entitle attendees to servings of pizza and wine, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 4 pm.

Where: Ministry of New, Third Floor, Kitab Mahal, D. N. Road, near New Excelsior cinema, Fort. Tel: 022 6635 6505.

Saeed Mirza Retrospective at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) is holding a retrospective of Mumbai-based director Saeed Mirza’s movies at Mahalaxami culture venue G5A as part of its Film Aaj Kal Screenings and Conversations series, which showcases some of its most influential Hindi productions. On Saturday, city-residing filmmakers Kireet Khurana and N. Padmakumar’s documentary Saeed Mirza - The Leftist Sufi (2016), about the parallel cinema pioneer, will be shown. Three of Mirza’s films will be screened on Sunday: Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978) will be played at noon; Naseem (1995), a Muslim social set in the months preceding the destruction of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, at 4 pm; and Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989), about a small-time thief, at 7 pm. Donor passes priced at Rs 225 per person are being sold on 1018mb.com. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 6 pm and Sunday, July 30 at noon, 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Raghu Romeo at Harkat Studios

Rajat Kapoor’s Raghu Romeo (2003), about a waiter working in a dance bar, will close the Harkat Studios leg of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC)‘s Film Aaj Kal Screenings and Conversations series. The movie will be followed by a surprise Q&A session. Donor passes priced at Rs 170 per person are being sold on 1018mb.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at noon.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Vertigo at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller Vertigo (1958) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 118 per person are being sold on Instamojo.

When: Sunday July 30 at noon.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Mumbai Documentary Festival at Enlighten Centre

The fourth and final instalment of Enlighten’s month-long series of Sunday afternoon screenings will feature shows of two biographical documentaries: British filmmaker Stevan Riley’s Listen To Me Marlon (2015), about actor Marlon Brando; and American director Steve James’s Life Itself (2014), about film critic Roger Ebert. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 3 pm.

Where: Enlighten Centre, The Bombay Art Society, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

Wild Tales at The Habitat

Oscar-nominated Spanish film Relatos Salvajes/Wild Tales (2014), comprising six vignettes based around the common theme of violence and vengeance, will be shown. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 4 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

FITNESS

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Kalaripayattu Workshop at The Mumbai Assembly

Ajith Kumar, a teacher at the kalaripayattu school Maruthi Kalari Sangham in Trivandrum, will conduct a three-day workshop on the martial art form, which is open to beginners as well as those with experience. The workshop will cover aspects of thekkan-style kalaripayattu such as chuvattukaal (movement sequences), jodikaal (free-hand fighting) and basic acrobatics. The registration fee is Rs 2,000 per person. To register, call 90290 90087 or email themumbaiassembly@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Commeat’s Veg Bhori Thaal in Andheri East

At this pop-up lunch organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat, home cook Shirin Dhoondia will serve a vegetarian Bohri thaal featuring smoked moong dal samosas; anjeer halwa; palidu (drumsticks curry); chana handi and tuvar dal pulao. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, email commeatwithus@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Andheri (East), the complete address will be provided to those who register.

ONGOING

Beer and Burger Festival at Woodside Inn

The Woodside Inn chain of bars in Colaba, Lower Parel and Andheri is hosting the tenth edition of its popular annual beer and burger festival. The menu features ten burgers including the tempura-fried soft shell crab burger; confit duck leg burger; Moroccan spiced lamb burger; quinoa cottage cheese burger; and parmesan crusted Portobello mushroom burger. The a la carte beer menu of imported and local brews features two new beers by the Gateway Brewing Co., a wheat ale called Dr. Jekyll and a Belgian ale called Mr. Hyde.

When: Until Sunday, August 27.

Where: Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Woodhouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2287 5752. Also at Mathuradas Mill Compound, next to The Barking Deer, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2497 5018. And Shops No.11 and 12, Link Plaza, Mhada Colony, Oshiwara, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2632 8963.

The Organic Farmers Market in Malad and Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Saturday, July 29, from 10 am to 2 pm in Malad and Sunday, July 30, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu. Where: Hypercity, next to InOrbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West). Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruits at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, July 30, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Ghazal Sara: Journey of Ghazal at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

This concert conceptualised and narrated by Mumbai-based poet and theatre writer and director Suhail Akhtar Warsi and performed by city-residing singer Mohammed Vakil, will trace the evolution of the ghazal from the “classical era to contemporary” times. Tickets priced at Rs 384 and Rs 512 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Il Matrimonio Segreto at the Royal Opera House

The UK-based Giving Voice Society, which conducts Western classical music singing workshops in India, will stage a production of Domenico Cimarosa’s opera Il Matrimonio Segreto/The Secret Marriage directed by Rehaan Engineer. The opera features an all-Indian cast and members of the Symphony Orchestra of India, who will perform under the musical direction of the Giving Voice Society’s founders, soprano Patricia Rozario and pianist Mark Troop. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold at the Opera House box-office; call to check for availability.

When: Friday, July 28 at 7 pm and Saturday, July 29 at 3 pm and 6.30 pm.

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. Tel: 022 2366 8888.

RAM Trio at High On Tea

Mumbai-based Hindi rock quartet RAM Trio, named after the initials of the first three members of the band, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 750 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 7 pm.

Where: High On Tea, Shop No.5, Luis Belle Building, corner of 30th Road and 16th Road, Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 98196 61278.

Rohit Vasudevan Diaries at Finch

City-residing Hindi rock band Rohit Vasudevan Diaries, helmed by vocalist-guitarist Rohit Vasudevan, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Uncensored with DJ Sa + DJ Val at Raasta Bombay

DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade and DJ Val aka Velario Dcosta, both of whom live in Mumbai, will man the decks at this instalment of Arjunwade’s hip-hop gig series Uncensored. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Wobble with DJ Uri + Paper Queen + Swadesi at Bonobo

Mumbai-based hip-hop acts, DJ Uri Solanki and Paper Queen aka Gureja Nea and rap crew Swadesi, will perform at this instalment of Bonobo’s bass music night Wobble. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Anarchy with Arsh + Softouch + Vishal Shetty at Drop

This instalment of Bandra bar Drop’s electronic music gig series Anarchy will feature sets by Mumbai DJs Arsh Khan, Softouch aka Kunal Bambawale and Vishal Shetty. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person for single women and Rs 2,000 per couple; single men not allowed. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Drop, G1/B, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4229 6000.

Deep In Dance with Abhi Meer + Dotdat + FILM at AntiSocial

Electronic music DJs Abhimanyu Meer from Mumbai; Dotdat, who prefers to keep his identity a secret; and FILM aka Sanil Sudan from Delhi will each play a set at this instalment of traveling club night Deep In Dance. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 10.30 pm and Rs 500 per person after 10.30 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Disco Fiasco with EZ Riser + Pinnacle + Ben at Summer House Cafe

A trio of Mumbai DJs, Ben Ryngksai, EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora and Pinnacle aka Damé D’Silva, will each play a disco set at this gig programmed by Arora’s city-based artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Hip-Hop Meets Disco with Chill.I.Am + Rishon Bondal at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Organised by event management company by Levitate, this gig will feature sets by Bangalore-based electronic music DJ-producer Rishon Bondal and his Mumbai-residing hip-hop counterpart Chill.I.Am aka Farhan Rehman. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Bass Fest with MojoJojo and Sound Avatar + Magit Cacoon at Kitty Su

Two gigs will be held simultaneously at Kitty Su this Friday. Bass music DJs MojoJojo aka Akshay Johar from Delhi and Sound Avtar aka Piyush Bhatnagar from Mumbai will play the main room while Berlin-based Israeli electronic music producer Magit Cacoon, along with city-residing DJs Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza and Kashish Singh, will spin sets at The List. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Beatmap House Party #15 with Maatiraaga in Andheri West

Hindi rock band Maatiraaga, which is from Mumbai, will perform at this ‘house party’ organised by artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Zephyrtone at the Tomorrowland Live Screening at Glocal Junction Worli

Pune house music duo Zephyrtone, made up of producer Sayan Dhar and vocalist Zephyr Ruth, will perform at the Worli outpost of casual-dining chain Glocal Junction where electronic music festival Tomorrowland, which is currently being held in Belgium, will be screened live. The cover charge is Rs 2,000 person; to book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Glocal Junction, Ground Floor, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, opposite Nehru Planetarium, Worli. Tel: 91672 40396.

Vachan Chinnappa + Func + Schlick at AntiSocial

DJs Vachan Chinnappa from Bangalore and Func aka Randolph Correia and Schlick aka Bradley Tellis, both of whom are from Mumbai, will play a mix of disco, funk and house music at this gig programmed by city-based artist and event management company Krunk. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

For The Record with Arjun Vagale + Bhish + Twokid Wickid at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Techno producer Arjun Vagale, who is from Delhi, will headline this instalment of For The Record, a new gig series featuring vinyl-only sets programmed by city-headquartered events company Regenerate. The show will feature supporting slots by electronic music DJs Bhishma Sagar from Mumbai and Twokid Wickid aka the duo of Achal Khanolkar and Prithvi Varadarajan from Bangalore. For details of the entry fee and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Heartbeat with Spacejams + Chhabb at Bonobo

City-based electronica collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz’s club night Heartbeat will feature sets by crew member Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar and Mumbai-based electronic music DJ Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Neelix at Kitty Su

German progressive trance DJ-producer Neelix aka Henrik Twardzik will take over the console. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,000 per person for single men and per couple can be paid in advance here. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, July 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Sleepless with Ankytrixx + Karan Bhoj at Su Casa

Electronic music DJs Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar and Karan Bhojwani, who are based in Mumbai and Goa respectively, will play this gig organised by Kochar’s city-headquartered music artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Entry is via a guest list; email guestlist@afentertainment.in to register. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Soumya Ullal-Kantak at Mahatma Gandhi Seva Mandir Hall

Hindustani classical music vocalist Soumya Ullal-Kantak, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo recital. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 10 am.

Where: Mahatma Gandhi Seva Mandir, S. V. Road, opposite Bandra Talao, Bandra (West).

Thumri Ghazal Kavita at Prithvi Theatre

The Mumbai-based father and son duo of Hindustani classical music vocalist Ajay Pohankar and keyboardist Abhijit Pohankar will perform a concert of thrumris and ghazals, which will be interspersed with recitations of poetry by city-residing actor and director Makarand Deshpande. The event is in conjunction with the week-long series of plays being staged at the venue by Deshpande. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at noon.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Solarise with Gab Rhome + Kaleekarma + Midnight Traffic at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Canadian DJ Gab Rhome aka Gabriel Rheaume will headline this instalment of new Sunday sundowner gig series Solarise, which will include sets by Mumbai’s Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee and Hyderabad’s Midnight Traffic aka Vineeth Haridas. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; to book a spot, RSVP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 4 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Cease and Sekkle with Nipun Divecha + Tejas Belkond at Raasta Bombay

This instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’, will feature sets by electronic dance music DJs Nipun Divecha from Mumbai and Tejas Belkond from Goa. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

POETRY

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Converge at Phoenix MarketCity

Performance poets Navaldeep Singh and Simar Singh, both of whom are part of city-based spoken word collective UnErase, will perform at this event organised by Aiesec Mumbai that will also feature Mumbaikars, stand-up comedian Sapan Verma and advertising professional Ram Subramanian, who runs the popular website Voice Of Ram. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 3 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix MarketCity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Chai and Why? at The Alexandra Girls’ English Institution

Nita Ghosh and Kaustav Khatua, who are research scholars in the department of chemical sciences at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will deliver a talk on the importance of polymers, from natural fibres like silk and cotton to synthetic material such as teflon and polyester, at this instalment of TIFR’s series of science talks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 11 am.

Where: The Alexandra Girls’ English Institution, Hazarimal Somani Marg, near Bombay Gymkhana, Fort. Tel: 022 2207 2685.

TALKS

FRIDAY, JULY 28

‘Framji Cowasji Banaji: Scientist And Visionary’ by Mariam Dossal at K. R. Cama Oriental Institute

Historian Mariam Dossal will present a lecture on nineteenth-century merchant prince Framji Cawasji Banaji’s “contribution to the cause of agricultural science and the development of Bombay’s urban infrastructure”. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Sir J. J. Modi Memorial Hall, K. R. Cama Oriental Institute, 136 Bombay Samachar Marg, opposite Lion Gate, Fort. Tel: 022 2284 3893.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Plays by Ansh at Prithvi Theatre

Mumbai-based theatre group Ansh will stage three Hindi plays written and directed by its founder, actor Makarand Deshpande. Joke, about an atheist who regains his faith, will be staged on Friday (tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here); Karodon Mein Ek, about a family going through difficult times, on Saturday (tickets priced at Rs 472 per person are being sold here); and Sir Sir Sarla, about the relationship between a teacher and two of his students, on Sunday (tickets priced at Rs 472 per person are being sold here).

When: Friday, July 28 at 6 pm and 9 pm, Saturday, July 29 at 6 pm and 9.15 pm; and Sunday, July 30 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Theatre actors Priyanka Setia and Udit Parashar will read three stories by Urdu writers Ahmed Ali, Ghulam Abbas and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi. Tickets priced at Rs 50 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, July 28 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane at Clap

Directed and performed by Mohneesh Kalyan and written by Manav Kaul, this Hindi play is about a poet who meditates on his uneventful life in the village and the five people who made a difference to him: his mother, her poet brother Pundaleek, his school friend Raghu, an old man called Radhey and a “truckwala dost”. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

Talli Tuesday at Harkat Studios

Hindi comedy Talli Tuesday, directed by Amitosh Nagpal, is about a series of blind dates conducted under the influence of alcohol. Tickets priced at Rs 320 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm and Saturday, July 29 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Mohan’s Masala at Studio Tamaasha

In this one-man English drama directed by Manoj Shah, actor Pratik Gandhi plays a ruminative Mahatma Gandhi, who talks about the experiences that shaped his career. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Mumbai vs Mumbai at Of10

A suite of six portraits in English and Hindi of city characters such as a megalomaniac TV anchor and a housewife who discovers Kali. The play is based on director Zubin Driver’s book Falling Indians. Tickets priced at Rs 413 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Bandish 20-20000 Hz at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

The third play of Aadyam’s current season is writer-director Purva Naresh’s Hindi drama about two singers, a nautanki exponent and a Hindustani classical singer, who share stories from their colourful lives. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 30 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Jashn-e-Qalam at Yoga 101

Theatre actors Ajit Mehla, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Vicky Ahuja will present dramatic readings of stories by Hindi and Urdu writers Bhisham Sahni, Mohan Rakesh and Rajinder Singh Bedi. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Yoga 101, Cottage No.101, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 98201 25963.

Mahadevbhai (1892-1942) at Studio Tamaasha

Written and directed by Ramu Ramanathan, this English play is about Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary Mahadev Desai. Actor Jaimini Pathak portrays Desai and Gandhi as well as several other prominent figures in the Indian Independence movement including Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and B. R. Ambedkar. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

The Loser at Independence Brewing Company

Hindi play The Loser, written, directed and performed by Debanshu Shekhar, is about an aspiring writer who has to work as a software engineer in order to survive. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

WALKS

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Read Between The Lanes with Awestrich

Awestrich, an organisation that conducts walks in the city, and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will lead a tour of bookstores in the Fort area. The walk will cover Sterling Book House, Wayword and Wise, Strand Book Stall, People’s Book House and Kitab Khana. The registration fee is Rs 500 per person. To register, email intach1@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 3 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Flora Fountain.

Black Horse by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Kala Ghoda area, covering such sites as Forbes’s house, the endowments of one Readymoney and a place where Bombay fornicator chairs can be found. Tickets priced at Rs 536 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, July 29 at 5 pm. Where: The walk will begin outside the Fabindia store in Kala Ghoda.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Queensway Parel Walk with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours will conduct a walk in and around the Parel area. The tour will cover such landmarks as a temple with a double Shivling, a hill made of lava, the place where electricity first came to Mumbai and the spot where the first durbar for a British royal in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 644 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Firdosi Collection, Jerbai Wadia Road, near Vishal Gift and Toys, Parel T. T. Junction.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.