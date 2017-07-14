Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Butterfly count, pop singer Dot gig, Saawan food mela, and more

FRIDAY, JULY 28

PHOTOGRAPHY ParulScape by Parul Sharma at Bikaner House

Mumbai-based photographer Parul Sharma’s show ParulScape is a series of black and white images taken on her travels. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

COMEDY Gaurav Kapoor + Vaibhav Sethia + Appurv Gupta + Srijan Kaushik at Canvas Laugh Club Noida

Stand-up comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Vaibhav Sethia, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will present sets through the weekend. Delhi-residing comic Srijan Kaushik will be part of the line-up on Friday, and his counterpart Appurv Gupta on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6 pm and 8 pm; and Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

THEATRE Dr. Khanna at Alliance Francaise

In this English play written and directed by Tom Alter, actress Divya Arora plays a chirpy psychiatrist counselling an unhappy man, essayed by Alter. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 7 pm.

Where: M. L. Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Navin Noronha + Nishant Suri + Vikram Poddar at Canvas Laugh Club Gurgaon

Comics Navin Noronha and Vikram Poddar from Mumbai and Nishant Suri from Delhi will each perform sets through the weekend. Tickets, the prices of which start at Rs 550 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY MUSIC The Electric Circus with Pooja Vijay + Rahul Dua + Abhinav Singh + Laxmi Bomb at The Electric Room

This gig will combine comedy and music with performances by Delhi stand-up comics Pooja Vijay and Rahul Dua, city-residing singer-songwriter Abhinav Singh and Mumbai electro-pop band Laxmi Bomb. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. To attend, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Askari Naqvi at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

Lucknow-based performer Askari Naqvi will present a concert of Soz Khwani, that is, songs of lament, an Awadhi folk music form traditionally performed in the Islamic month of Muharram. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

MUSIC Murky 001 with Raka + Rohan Kalé + Tarqeeb at Raasta Green Park

The inaugural instalment of this new electronic music gig series programmed by Mumbai-headquartered artist and management company Krunk will feature sets by DJ-producers Rohan Kale and Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose, both of whom live in Delhi, and Raka Ashok from Bangalore. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. To attend, RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, A2/A, Second Floor, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC Rainer Pusch Quartet at La Bodega

German jazz saxophonist and composer Rainer Pusch will jam with Delhi-based musicians, drummer Reuben Narain, guitarist Pranai Gurung and bassist Jayant Manchanda on bass. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Soul Inclination at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing alternative rock band Soul Inclination will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC The Mallroad Project at Depot48

Capital-based Hindi rock band The Mallroad Project, made up of members of the group Matchstyx, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

COMEDY Rajneesh Kapoor at Canvas Laugh Club Gurgaon

Comedian Rajneesh Kapoor, who is from Delhi, will present a solo stand-up show. Tickets, the prices of which start at Rs 600 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 28 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC BLOT at Auro Kitchen & Bar

Delhi-based electronic music DJ-producer BLOT (Basic Love of Things) aka Gaurav Malaker will play a special tenth anniversary gig. Entry is free via a guestlist; sign up here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, 31, Second Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 3310 7637.

MUSIC Neelix at Kitty Su

German progressive trance DJ-producer Neelix aka Henrik Twardzik will take over the console. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender) are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

NATURE Butterfly Count at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

The Conservation Education Centre of the Bombay Natural History Society will conduct a butterfly spotting walk inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. The butterflies spotted will be counted at the end of the walk. The registration fee is Rs 350 per person. To register, call 011 2604 2010 or 88007 48967 or email cecbnhsdelhi@gmail.com. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Saturday, July 29, from 7 am to 9.30 am.

Where: Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Asola.

ART Dharti at Serendipity Arts Trust

The inaugural exhibition of Dharti, a three-month long interdisciplinary arts residency run by the Serendipity Arts Trust, will feature works by the participating artists: Biplab Sarkar from Siliguri, Deepak Agasthya from Mysore, Kumaresan Selvaraj from Chennai, Priyanka Das from Hyderabad, Suryakanta Swain from Cuttack and Utsa Hazarika from Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: From Saturday, July 29 to Saturday, August 5. Open daily, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Serendipity Arts Trust, C-340 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 4554 6121.

MUSIC Tiny Big Scene with Dot.

UK-based singer-songwriter Dot. aka Aditi Saigal, who is from Delhi, will play the first two shows of her tour of India, which has been organised by Indian independent music magazine Rock Street Journal. There is no entry fee. For a chance to attend, email tinybigscene@gmail.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: The address of the venue will be shared with those who register.



THEATRE Chakravyuh at Kamani Auditorium

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in B.R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharata, will play the same character in writer and director Atul Satya Koushik’s play on the chapter of the epic that deals with the entrapment of Abhimanyu on the thirteenth day of the battle. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Unfaithfully Yours at Shri Ram Centre

English play Unfaithfully Yours, directed by Raell Padamsee and starring Mona Singh and Rohit Roy, is about a couple that has been together for 26 years even though they’re married to other people. Tickets priced at Rs 1,725, Rs 2,300, Rs 2,875, Rs 3,450 and Rs 5,025 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Baat Niklegi Toh at India Habitat Centre

In this Hindi play directed by Viren Basoya, a small-town boy prepares to become an IAS officer, a position that could pull his family out of poverty. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and the IHC programmes desk.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 5 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Kunal Rao at Food Capital

Mumbai-based comedian Kunal Rao will perform a solo stand-up show organised by comedy events company Punchliners. Tickets priced at Rs 456 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Food Capital, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Director Jalabala Vaidya’s English drama is an adaptation of the classic children’s story by Rabindranath Tagore of the friendship between a little girl and an Afghan dry fruit seller. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for children and Rs 250 per person for adults are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Abijit Ganguly at Akshara Theatre

Delhi-residing stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly will present a set at this gig organised by company events company Laughter Nation. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Internal Affairs at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

In this English play directed by Aadhar Khurana of Mumbai theatre group Akvarious Productions, Sid has a one-night stand with a colleague soon after he takes up a new job. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

MUSIC Atma at at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Bangalore jazz-fusion band Atma will present a set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Kamakshi Khanna Collective at The Electric Room

City-based singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna and her band will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. To attend, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC The 4-AF at Depot48

Capital-residing Congolese band The 4-AF, which plays a mix of R&B, salsa and tango, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

COMEDY Maheep Singh at Canvas Laugh Club Gurgaon

Comedian Maheep Singh, who is from Delhi, will perform his solo stand-up special Trust Me I am a Comedian. Tickets, the prices of which start at Rs 550 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 29 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

EVENTS FOR KIDS

The Story Makers at National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum

Flow India, a Delhi-based company that runs education and culture-related workshops, will conduct this guided walk inside the National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum for children between the ages of six and 12. Tickets priced at Rs 800 (excluding taxes and convenience fees) per child, who can be accompanied by one adult, are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 30, from 10 am to noon.

Where: National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg. Tel: 011 2337 1887.

CRAFT WORKSHOPS Woodcut Print Workshop at Smoke House Deli

Art studio Culture Chauraha, which is based in Delhi, will conduct a workshop on woodcut printing. For ages ten and above. Tickets priced at Rs 1,694 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 30, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Smoke House Deli, 12 Hauz Khas Village, near Deer Park. Tel: 011 2656 7001.

FOOD & DRINK Saawan Mela at Dilli Haat

Delhi-based non-profit Bhoomi Ka will host this organic food festival that will feature stalls selling fruits and vegetables, cooking demonstrations, and activities for children. There is no entry fee for the mela; visitors must pay to enter Dilli Haat. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 30, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market, Aurobindo Marg. Tel: 011 2611 9055.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a self-portrait by Van Gogh. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 30, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Boxout Social at AntiSocial

This special roots reggae and dub instalment of Boxout Social, the series of afternoon gigs by new online Indian electronic music radio station Boxout.fm, will feature sets by DJs Dakta Dub aka Bala Subramanyam from Hyderabad and Vinoo Samuel from Bangalore as well as city-based reggae sound system Reggae Rajahs. Entry is free via registration here. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 4 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Kaali Shalwar at Shri Ram Centre

Atul Satya Koushik will direct this Hindi and Urdu drama based on Saadat Hasan Manto’s short story ‘Kaali Shalwar’, about Sultana, a prostitute who has fallen on hard times. The play will include a performance by the Delhi-based qawwali troupe Nizami Brothers. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY MUSIC Aisi Taisi Democracy + Indian Ocean at Siri Fort Auditorium

This show will comprise a concert by Delhi-based folk-fusion rock band Indian Ocean and a performance of Aisi Taisi Democracy, a send-up of the current political dispensation, featuring lyricist and writer Varun Grover, stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura and Indian Ocean’s vocalist and bassist Rahul Ram. Read the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 586, Rs 781 and Rs 1,172 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium I, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Bayan at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

Actors Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Preetika Chawla, Rohini Ramnathan, Shikha Talsania, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Tahira Nath will perform vignettes centred on women. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

THEATRE Abducted at Akshara Theatre

Two men kidnap a woman and demand a ransom from her billionaire father in this English play directed by Anasuya Vaidya. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Directed, written and performed by actor Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is a Hindi and English one-man show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Jaspreet Singh at Chull

Stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh from Delhi will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Chull, Fifth Floor, 11-12 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 95991 99003.

COMEDY Manish Tyagi at The Backyard Underground

City-based stand-up comedian Manish Tyagi will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm.

Where: The Backyard Underground, SCO 35-36, Leisure Valley Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 98730 39685.

COMEDY Nitin Gupta at Canvas Laugh Club Noida

Comedian Nitin Gupta, who lives in Mumbai, will perform his solo show Thought Experiments, which combines stand-up and storytelling. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

COMEDY Raghav Mandava at Taksim

Capital-residing comic Raghav Mandava will present his solo show WTF Am I Doing? Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Taksim, CG 01, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg. Tel: 99992 23792.

ONGOING ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and KG Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions featuring artists such as M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza; and F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

PHOTOGRAPHY Island Worlds of Land and Sea by Pankaj Sekhsaria at India International Centre

Hyderabad-based environmental researcher and photographer Pankaj Sekhsaria’s exhibition comprises photographs of nature in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, August 2. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.