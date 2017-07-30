Advice To Women

Keep cats

if you want to learn to cope with

the otherness of lovers.

Otherness is not always neglect –

Cats return to their litter trays

when they need to.

Don’t cuss out of the window

at their enemies.

That stare of perpetual surprise

in those great green eyes

will teach you

to die alone.

Don’t Look For My Life In These Poems

Poems have order, sanity

aesthetic distance from debris.

All I’ve learnt from pain

I always knew,

but could not do.

For Rita’s Daughter, Just Born

Luminous new leaf

May the sun rise gently

on your unfurling in the courtyard always linger the smell of earth after rain the stone of these steps

stay cool and old gods in the niches

old brass on the wall never the shrill cry of kites

Bequest

In every Catholic home there’s a picture

of Christ holding his bleeding heart

in his hand.

I used to think, ugh.

the only person with whom

I have not exchanged confidences

is my hairdresser.

Some recommend stern standards,

others say float along.

He says, take it as it comes,

meaning, of course, as he hands it out.

I wish I could be a

Wise Woman

smiling endlessly, vacuously

like a plastic flower,

saying Child, learn from me.

It’s time to perform an act of charity

to myself,

bequeath the heart, like a

spare kidney –

preferably to an enemy.

Miss Louise

She dreamt of descending

curving staircases

ivory fan aflutter

of children in sailor suits

and organza dresses

till the dream rotted her innards

but no one knew:

innards weren’t permitted

in her time.

Shaking her graying ringlets:

“My girl, I can’t even

go to Church you know

I unsettle the priests

so completely. Only yesterday

that handsome Fr Hans was saying,

‘Miss Louise, I feel an arrow

through my heart.’

But no one will believe me

if I tell them. It’s always

Been the same. They’ll say,

‘Yes Louisa, we know, professors

loved you in your youth,

judges in your prime.’”

Play

Sweet Sixteen

Well, you can’t say

they didn’t try.

Mamas never mentioned menses.

A nun screamed: You vulgar girl

don’t say brassieres

say bracelets.

She pinned paper sleeves

onto our sleeveless dresses.

The preacher thundered:

Never go with a man alone

Never alone

and even if you’re engaged

only passionless kisses. At sixteen, Phoebe asked me:

Can’t it happen when you’re in a dance hall

I mean, you know what,

getting preggers and all that, when

you’re dancing?

I, sixteen, assured her

you could.

“Eunice de Souza was a teacher, a compatriot, a poetic instigator”

Nabina Das



I have known Eunice de Souza only as a face, or words. I have known Eunice as a remote email communication, or as a Eunice who left the room just when I entered, and who believed “There are ways of belonging”. As a face, she reminded me of the benevolent sarcastic grand diva who flourished in her own personal space. As words, she stomped around, by her own quaint admission, like “a sour old puss in verse” with aplomb. At any rate, I do agree that it’s “best to meet in poems” and that is why I cherish her.

This is also to say that I read her poetry as a special place. A place where one would chuckle over her “forty-eight words too many.” and suddenly marvel at her no-nonsense ways.

Eunice de Souza’s place in Indian English poetry is not one that ever suffered a contention. In the tradition of Bombay poets, if one at all has to delineate her oeuvre in these terms where mostly male poets are visible, she remains a minimalist of senses.

Her feminism is a surgeon’s knife, swift and non-messy. The spillage on the page is contained, and the poetic act is sealed. Author of four books of poetry – Fix, Women in Dutch Painting, Necklace of Skulls, Learn from the Almond Leaf – the poet’s kinship in style has been compared to Nissim Ezekiel’s craft.

While one finds Ezekiel’s pithiness and Keki Daruwalla’s austerity in de Souza’s caustic craft (she says in a poem: “My students think it funny/that Daruwallas and de Souzas/should write poetry.”), the latter shimmers in her own right in lines such as “A compound full of silver cars./The sky with not a single silver star.”

I would avoid oft repeated allusions to her Goan Catholic roots and the resulting influences in her poetry other than the fact that even when De Souza is cantankerously funny in her writing, she’s empathetic and nuanced:

“No, I’m not going to

delve deep down and discover

I’m really de Souza Prabhu

even if Prabhu was no fool

and got the best of both the worlds.

(Catholic Brahmin!

I can hear his fat chuckle still)” — "De Souza Prabhu"

How else do I read de Souza? What makes her voice special is the lyrical precision combined with unabashed straight-talk. The anthropology of her poems are imprints of the moon and tree in companionship, the fires of Holi, the “daddy” reference, as well as the human body in agony or in ecstasy.

The poet’s voice is that of non-fussy introspection:

“I could pinch a line from Neruda for you:

‘I want to do with you what spring does

With the cherry trees’

There you have it: the apparent ease

Of love and poetry” — "Unfinished Poem"

Being de Souza also meant that she kept her tongue polished and the irony sharp.

“My love says

for god’s sake

don’t write poems

which heave and pant

and resound to the music

of our thighs

etc.

Just keep at what you are:

a sour old puss in verse

and leave the rest to me.” — "Alibi"

Eunice de Souza was a teacher, a compatriot, a poetic instigator. In her earlier work, she spun her verse like a strong net one casts in an ocean of words. The latest work, Learn from the Almond Leaf, is also singularly unique, if a little mellow. The allusions of a father or death or even a lover who devours her men might come across as Sylvia Plath-esque. But in the depth of her writing, de Souza tugs at the life strings. Death was her song, not so much a deathwish:

Fling my ashes in the Western Ghats

They’ve always seemed like home.

May the leopards develop

A taste for poetry

The crows and kites learn

To modulate their voices.

May there be mist and waterfalls

Grass and flowers

In the wrong season. — "Western Ghats"

Today de Souza is dead. She has left us the crystals shaven by her razored rhymes. Did she utter her own lines at the final moment? I believe she did, her sharp diamond voice glittering on: