On Sunday, in an unprecedented move, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behra to his residence to inquire about the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member in Thiruvananthapuram the previous night. The move is considered to be a stern warning to the state’s Left Democratic Front government.

Thirty four-year-old Kunnil Veettil Rajesh, an RSS worker in Thiruvananthapuram, was killed while returning home after attending a shakha.

To protest his murder, the Bharatiya Janata Party called a strike on Sunday that shut down Kerala’s capital city and hampered normal activities in other parts of the state. The saffron party alleged that cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which leads the ruling alliance, had killed Rajesh. The communists denied the allegations.

The saffron party has previously complained about an increase in the number of attacks on its cadres in the coastal state ever since the alliance came to power in May last year.

The police have arrested seven people in connection with the case so far. It has not divulged details of the political affiliations of those arrested.

Police chief Behra told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the motive behind the murder was personal and political rivalry. “Police are now questioning the accused,” he said. “Let’s wait for a day to ascertain the exact reasons.”

In January, the RSS demanded that the Centre dismiss the state government and impose President’s Rule, citing the deterioration of law and order in the state. This demand was repeated in March.

Chain of events

Tension had been brewing in the state capital for the last two weeks. It started on July 18 when the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ wing of Sangh Parivar, destroyed flag poles erected by the Students Federation of India, the students’ wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist), at the city’s Mahatma Gandhi College. On July 24, Students Federation of India activists marched to the college and erected around 10 more flagpoles in the college campus.

The situation took a violent turn when Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers attacked the BJP state committee office in the state capital on July 28. Party state president Kummanam Rajashekharan, who was in the office, escaped unhurt.

A retaliatory attack took place within a few hours when Sangh Parivar workers attacked the house of the son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Maruthamkuzhi, also in the capital city.

Saturday’s murder was considered to be a continuation of these events, but it raised eyebrows as it took place even though the police had clamped prohibitory orders under the Kerala Police Act, banning demonstrations, protest marches and meetings for three days.

Capital violence

Kerala is no stranger to political violence, especially in the district of Kannur, which has seen a cycle of brutal murders over several decades.

However, political analysts said they were concerned about the continuing violence in the state capital. Sunnykutty Abraham said that it had created fear in the minds of Thiruvananthapuram’s residents.

But Abraham added that the latest events had given the BJP a chance to divert public attention from the recent corruption allegations made against its leaders in the state. Last week, the party found itself in trouble when an internal inquiry implicating senior leaders for accepting bribes was leaked to the media.

Another political observer, Jacob George, said that the Left Democratic Front government has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, but the police failed to ensure it,” said George.

George also criticised the BJP for its bandh call. “BJP had announced the hartal within an hour after the murder,” said George. “Scores of people were left stranded in different parts of the state due to the shutdown.”

‘Trying to destroy BJP’

Kerala is the only state in the country where the BJP has been unable to make significant electoral gains. The saffron party did not win a single seat here during the 2014 general election. Last year, during the Assembly elections, the party won just one seat despite a high-pitched campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former BJP state president and national executive panel member PS Sreedharan Pillai said the murder of the RSS worker was an example of the CPI(M)’s plan to destroy the Sangh Parivar with money power and the support of the police.

“There was no provocation for murdering Rajesh,” he said. “Sangh Parivar activists are feeling insecure under the CPI(M) rule.”

He said Sangh Parivar announced the bandh as a last resort. “We wanted our grievances to be heard and hartal was the only option for us,” said Pillai.