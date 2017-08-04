FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

ART Nidhi Agarwal + C. Bhagyanath + Vir Kotak + M. Pravat at Nature Morte

An exhibition of new mixed media artworks by artists C. Bhagyanath from Kochi and Nidhi Agarwal, Vir Kotak and M. Pravat from Delhi. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 4068 7117.

SHOPPING & STYLE DLF Emporio Couture Weddings 2017 at DLF Emporio

DLF Emporio mall is hosting a sale of bridal wear and wedding jewellery during which attendees can also apply for appointments with celebrity stylists such as Aki Narula, Ami Patel and Tanya Ghavri. There is no entry fee; to attend, register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Sunday, August 6, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: DLF Emporio, 4, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 4611 6666.

POETRY An Evening of Contemporary Bengali Poetry at India International Centre

Poets Dilip Fouzdar, Himadri Kumar Datta, Mandira Ghosh, Nibedita Sen and Sirsendu Chakraborty will read verses in Bengali and English. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, August 4 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

THEATRE Performances around Gender and Society at NIV Art Centre + Italian Cultural Centre + Gati Dance Forum

Two performances on the themes of gender politics and sexuality will be staged. Directed by Nikita Maheshwary, ‘Tujhko Banaya Gaya Hai Mere Liye’ investigates the representation of women in Indian pop culture. Choreographed and performed by Aastha Gandhi, ‘We Women: Trigger Warning’ “looks at ‘gaze’, desire and political movements through the lens of popular culture”. There is no entry fee; guests are required to bring a copy of photo ID. See the Facebook event pages here, here and here for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 7 pm at NIV Art Centre, Saturday, August 5 at 7 pm at Italian Cultural Centre and Sunday, August 6 at 6.30 pm at Gati Dance Forum.

Where: NIV Art Gallery, 210, Neb Sarai, near IGNOU. Tel: 011 2953 5508. Italian Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2687 1901. Gati Dance Forum, 5, Wind Mill Place, S-17, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar. Tel: 99714 06113.

COMEDY Gaurav Kapoor + Manik Mahna + Pratyush Chaubey at Canvas Laugh Club

Gaurav Kapoor from Mumbai, Manik Mahna from Delhi and Pratyush Chaubey from Gurgaon will each present a set. Tickets, the prices of which start at Rs 550 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 7.30 pm, Saturday, August 5 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Devdas at Shri Ram Centre

Directed by Arvind Singh, this Hindi play is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas. Tickets priced at Rs 150, Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta at Akshara Theatre

Delhi-based comedian Aakash Gupta will test new material at this gig titled The Half Fried Show. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Dhruv Sangari and Rooh at Depot48

City-residing singer Dhruv Sangari, whose real name is Bilal Chishty Sangari, will perform with his Sufi-fusion band Rooh. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC FuzzCulture at The Electric Room

Electro-rock duo FuzzCulture, which is from Delhi, will play a gig. To attend, RSVP here. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Juani Martinez at La Bodega

Argentinian jazz saxophonist Juani Martinez, who is based in Delhi, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Paddy and Friends at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Latin jazz pianist Pradyumna Singh Manot, who lives in Kolkata, will perform two gigs with two different sets of musicians at The Piano Man Jazz Club this weekend. The gig on Friday will mark International Blues Day, which is celebrated across the world on the first Saturday of August. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9 pm and Sunday, August 6 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

COMEDY Vaibhav Sethia at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai comedian Vaibhav Sethia will stage his solo stand-up special Don’t. Tickets, prices of which start at Rs 550 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Sickflip + Spryk at Summer House Café

Electronic music DJ-producers Sickflip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava and Spryk aka Tejas Nair, both of whom are from Mumbai, will play sets at this gig programmed by Delhi-based artist and event management company Unmute. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Joey Dale at Privee’

Dutch house music DJ-producer Joey Dale aka Joey Daleboudt will man the decks. Call the venue for details of the entry fee; to attend, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 4 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

FILM Kabei – Our Mother at the Japan Foundation

Yoji Yamada’s Kabei – Our Mother (2008), about a woman who struggles to raise two children after her husband is arrested on charges of being a communist in 1940, will be screened. The Japanese movie will be shown with English subtitles. There is no entry fee; seating on a first come, first served basis. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

THEATRE Piya Behrupiya at Kamani Auditorium

Mumbai director Atul Kumar’s Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 650 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Time & Again at Alliance Francaise

A scientist develops a time machine in this Hinglish children’s play written and directed by Karan Arora. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 3 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Padma Sugavanam at India Habitat Centre

Chennai-based Carnatic classical music vocalist Padma Sugavanam will perform. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7 pm

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

DANCE Family Portrait - A Kathak Baithak at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

The Ganganis, a city-residing family of kathak dancers, will perform and share anecdotes related to the Indian classical dance style. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here. To attend, email team@oddbird.org. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

MUSIC Blu at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing blues band Blu will perform a special International Blues Day gig, which will feature such guest musicians as vocalist Sentirenla Lucia, saxophonist Rainer Pusch and trumpet playerr Arjun Desai. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Tyeb Mehta. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 6, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE The Matriarch and Two Spoons of Sugar at Alliance Francaise

Hinglish comedy The Matriarch and Two Spoons of Sugar based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Hindi film Khubsoorat (1980). The play, directed by Karan Arora and Anshu Grover Bhogra, is about a family that is controlled by a strict matriarch until a fun-loving woman enters their lives. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 3 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Sakharaam Binder at Akshara Theatre

Kanishtha Pathak will direct a Hindi production of Vijay Tendulkar’s Marathi drama Sakharam Binder, in which Sakharam, a book binder shelters homeless women in return for sexual favours and domestic work. Tickets priced at Rs 250 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 4 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Run for Your Wife at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Rishi Mehta, this Hinglish adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy Run for Your Wife is set in South Delhi where taxi driver Sabby Gill secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Domination at AntiSocial

Australian band Psycroptic will headline the ninth edition of heavy metal festival Domination, which will feature sets by groups Fragarak and High Frequency from Delhi, Godless from Hyderabad and Primitiv from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold Instamojo.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 6 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

ART TALKS Art Dialogues V at Civil Services Officers’ Institute

Art critic and poet Prayag Shukla and artist Sudhakar Yadav will discuss the subject ‘Figures in and of Paintings’ at the fifth instalment of Art Dialogues, the series of talks organised by Delhi-based arts organisation The Raza Foundation. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta at Akshara Theatre

City-based comic Appurv Gutpa will perform his solo show Laugh With an Engineer 2.0. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Circus

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, who lives in Delhi, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 599 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Circus, Third Floor, D-14, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

COMEDY Nitin Mandal at Taksim

Delhi-residing stand-up comic Nitin Mandal will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm.

Where: Taksim, CG 01, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg. Tel: 99992 23792.

MUSIC Aman and Friends at Depot48

This gig, being held to mark International Blues Day, which is celebrated across the world on the first Saturday of August, will feature performances by singer-songwriters and guitarists Aditya Balani, Bhaanu Mendiratta and Takar Nabam, who are all based in Delhi, and host Aman Sagar, who lives in Boston. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.