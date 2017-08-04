ARCHITECTURE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Reading Architecture Practice: Mumbai at School of Environment and Architecture

Filmmakers Rajeev Thakker, Samarth Das, Shreyank Khemalpure, Sunil Thakkar and Philippe Calia’s documentary Reading Architecture Practice: Mumbai (2017), which “explores five architecture practices in Mumbai and five methods through which they choose to engage with the city: pedagogy, activism, research, design and conservation” will be shown. The screening, which has been organised in association with the Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI), will be followed by a discussion featuring the filmmakers. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Fabrik - On the Circulation of Data, Goods and People at Chemould Prescott Road and Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

Curated by Florian Ebner, this exhibition features four large works by German artists Hito Steyerl, the duo of Jasmina Metwaly and Philip Rizk, Olaf Nicolai and Tobias Zielony, which were exhibited at the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015. Steyerl’s video installation ‘Factory of the Sun’ is being shown at Chemould Prescott Road; the rest of the works are on display at the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 26. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211. Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7710.

Lucid Dreams at Sakshi Gallery

This exhibition comprises recent paintings by four artists from Vadodara, Magesh R., Sanket Viramgami, Sreeju Radhakrishnan and Umesh P. K. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, August 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Narcissism and Social Interaction at Clark House Initiative

This group show, curated by Mumbai-based film editor Parashar Naik, features the works of 24 artists that explore narcissism in art. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Nicholas Roerich: In Search of the Mystic World at the National Gallery of Modern Art

An exhibition of paintings by the Russian artist Nicholas Roerich, who lived and died in India. For more information, see here. The entry fee is Rs 20 per person for Indians and Rs 500 per person for foreign nationals. There is no entry fee for kids studying in school up to class 12.

When: Until Tuesday, August 22. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday; closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Madam Cama Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Remains of the Day by Shahid Datawala at Tarq

Mumbai-based photographer Shahid Datawala’s exhibition Remains of the Day comprises two series of images ‘Half Naked Nude’ and ‘Unstill Life’, which have the common theme of “an exploration of the uncanny in everyday objects”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Visions of Krishna at Artisans’

This exhibition comprises collectibles featuring iconographic representations of Krishna such as original chromolithographs by Raja Ravi Varma and his successors; pichhwai paintings from Nathdwara; and embroidered textiles from Gujarat. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 6. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

‘Politics of Art’ at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

The eleventh edition of Bellevue Salons, a series of talks organised by artist Sharmistha Ray, will feature a panel discussion on whether art still has the potential to disrupt society. The discussion will cover three main points, the political aesthetic, the nature of censorship and the role of the artist-citizen in troubling social times, with panelists, Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, the managing trustee of the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum; art curator Arshiya Lokhandwala; and art writer and curator Prajna Desai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 6 pm.

Where: Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7710.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

ONGOING

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

#13 Come Grand Slam with Govind Menon + Jeeya Sethi + Navin Noronha at Studio Mojo

Mumbai comedians Govind Menon, Jeeya Sethi and Navin Noronha are the professionals who will perform at the thirteenth grand slam edition of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Amateur comics who have won previous instalments will battle for the grand prize. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

Capital-based comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 540, Rs 810 and Rs 1,080 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 pm.

Where: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, K. M. Munshi Marg, Gamdevi. Tel: 022 2363 1261.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Bhavish Ailani + Siddharth Dudeja at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Bhavish Ailani will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Mumbai’s Siddharth Dudeja, a surprise act as well as ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Stand-up Guys with Bhavish Ailani + Raunaq Rajani + Siddharth Dudeja + Joel D’Souza at Brewbot

At this show presented by events company Culture Shoq, Mumbai comedians Bhavish Ailani, Raunaq Rajani, Siddharth Dudeja and Joel D’Souza will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Trial and Error by Nitin Gupta at The Habitat

Comic Nitin Gupta, who is from Mumbai, will perform a ‘work-in-progress’ solo show. The Habitat is the Khar venue formerly known as Tuning Fork. Tickets priced at Rs 220 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Aakash Mehta + Abijit Ganguly + Neeti Palta + Vipul Goyal at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai’s Aakash Mehta and Delhi’s Neeti Palta will each perform a set on both Friday and Saturday. City-based comic Vipul Goyal will be part of the line-up on Friday and capital-residing funnyman Abijit Ganguly on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8.30pm and Saturday, August 5 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Khattarnaak Comedy with Nitin Mirani + Sahil Khattar at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Nitin Mirani from Dubai and Sahil Khattar from Mumbai will present their joint show. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Comedy Mashup with Kenny Sebastian + Shashwat Maheshwari + Supriya Joshi at The Square

Kenny Sebastian, Shashwat Maheshwari and Supriya Joshi, each of whom is based in Mumbai, will be the professionals performing at this stand-up show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 236 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Two Halves with Jeeya Sethi + Navin Noronha + Raunaq Rajani at Studio Mojo

City-based comics Navin Noronha and Raunaq Rajani will each present a 30-minute set at this show hosted by fellow comedian Jeeya Sethi and presented by her events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Improv Comedy Mumbai at The Cuckoo Club

Improv comedy group Improv Comedy Mumbai will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Abbas Momin + Anirban Dasgupta + Neville Bharucha at Tap Andheri

The Indian Comedy Club will present a show featuring Mumbai comics Abbas Momin, Anirban Dasgupta and Neville Bharucha. The cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Project 420 at Studio Mojo

This instalment of events company Ratatouille’s stand-up gig series in which comedians perform for 20 minutes each will feature sets by Mumbai comics Dhruv Deshpande, Govind Menon, Karan Chauhan, Raunaq Rajani and Rueben Kaduskar. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Dirty@8.30 at Havana

Chalta Hai Comedy will stage an instalment of this “no-holds barred” stand-up gig series, which will feature sets by city-residing comics Anand Reghu, Hijas Moosa, Kaavya Bector and Reza Noorani. Tickets priced at Rs 220 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Sab Chalta Hai with Piyush Sharma + Punit Pania + Sriraam Padmanabhan at Independence Brewing Company

Mumbai-residing stand-up comedians Piyush Sharma, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan will each present a set at this show organised by Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 245 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

Anatomy of Awkward by Kautuk Srivastava at Cat Cafe Studio

Kautuk Srivastava, who lives in Mumbai, will present his stand-up special Anatomy of Awkward. The event is part of the Cat Cafe Studio’s Cat Adoption Fest (see Pets). Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Aakash Mehta + Kunal Kamra + Vipul Goyal at Canvas Laugh Club

City-based comics Aakash Mehta, Kunal Kamra and Vipul Goyal will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

DANCE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Devayani at the National Gallery of Modern Art

Delhi-residing French bharatanaytam dancer Devayani Kumari will present a solo recital at this show organised by Mumbai-based arts organisation Udayan. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Say, What? at The Drama School at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh

Choreographed by city-based dancer Avantika Bahl and performed by Bahl and Mumbai-residing dancer Vishal Sarvaiya, Say, What? is a piece of contemporary dance that marries movement and sign language. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Utkarsh with Sharmila Mukherjee at the NCPA Little Theatre

At this instalment of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of dance-related talks, Odissi exponent Sharmila Mukherjee, who runs Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance in Bangalore, will present a lecture-demonstration on the Indian classical form. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Many People. Many Places. One City at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Mumbai-based architect Ginella George will conduct a workshop for children between the ages of eight and 15, at which they will use drawing and collage to “explore one’s home as a network of people and places”. The registration fee is Rs 200 per person. To register, email education@bdlmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

White Wall Screenings at The Habitat

Six shorts by Indian directors will be shown at this instalment of the series of screenings organised by film distribution platform Pocket Films: Powell Jadaun’s Three Nights; Siddharth Gupt’s Rupali; Febin Anto’s These Days, Umesh Bagade and Sourabh Prabhudesai’s Chaukat; Divyanshu Malhotra’s Masks; and Abhik Chatterjee and Sreemoyee Bhattacharya’s Bikeler Gaan. The cover charge of Rs 220 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 3.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Meenakshi Shedde at MCubed Library

Film writer, curator and festival consultant Meenakshi Shedde will talk about the linguistic diversity of cinema in India, where movies are made in over 40 languages and dialects. The event, which is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of talks, is fully booked. For a chance to attend, register on the waitlist at the venue; seats will be granted to those on the waitlist if there are no-shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 5 pm.

Where: MCubed Library (Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library), Princess Building, near Bandra Gymkhana, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 1497.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Roman Holiday at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Classic Hollywood romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 11.45 am.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Small Plates Week

As part of this event organised by hospitality company Cellar Door, a dozen casual-dining restaurants across the city, including 212 All Good in Lower Parel, Indigo in Colaba, It Happened in New York in Bandra, Neel at Tote on the Turf in Mahalaxmi and NRI in Bandra Kurla Complex, will serve an unlimited selection of veg and non-veg small plates for Rs 1,200 per person. To book a spot for lunch or dinner, the reservation fee of Rs 62 per person must be paid on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 13.

Where: Restaurants across the city.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Italian Fiesta by Healthy Noons at Tangerine Arts Studio

City-based food company Healthy Noons, which runs health-focused cooking classes, will conduct this workshop on how to make relatively guilt-free Italian fare such as beetroot ravioli; gluten-free pizza; pink risotto; and panna cotta. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 5, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Where: Tangerine Arts Studio, Rukhsana Apartments, next to Puja Casa, off Pali Hill, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 98673 69960.

Latin American Eat Street at Grant Road

At this vegetarian pop-up dinner organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat, Mumbai-based caterer Rachana Shah Sony will serve Latin American street food dishes such as arepas (corn griddle sandwiches); empanadas with minced vegetables, sweet corn and guava sauce; soft tacos with salsa de mani (Ecuadorian peanut sauce); molettes (toasted dinner rolls); and baked plantains with rum. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page or email commeatwithus@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Jyoti Mahal, near Shamrao Vithal Rao Bank, Sleater Road, Grant Road.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Village Tripping and Tribal Cookout in Aarey Milk Colony

We Will Help (WWH) Charitable Foundation, an NGO that works with the underprivileged, will conduct a trail through hamlets, paddy fields and vegetable gardens inside Aarey forest, which will be followed by lunch cooked by residents of the area. Attendees can shop for fruit, veggies and handicrafts at a mini flea market. The registration fee of Rs 550 per person (Rs 350 for children below the age of five) must be paid in advance. For more information, registration details and payment options, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 10 am.

Where: Aarey Milk Colony, Khambacha Pada, Unit 25, behind Aarey picnic spot, near Laxmi Studio, Shivaji Nagar, Goregaon (East). Tel: 98202 24450.

Smokey Sunday Cookout at Cafe Terra

Pune-based microbrewery Great State Aleworks will be launched in Mumbai with this cookout where, in addition to trying their beers, attendees can order food from city-based home caterers Euphorhea, Gitika’s Pakghor, Hungry Cat Kitchen and the Insomniac Cook who will serve up such dishes as bheja cutlets with pao; pork black sesame; pork ribs with with tamarind-curryleaf glaze; and beer BBQ pulled pork sliders. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 1 pm.

Where: Cafe Terra, Rooftop, Hotel Executive Enclave, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4942 0017.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Malad and Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Saturday, August 5, from 10 am to 2 pm in Malad and Sunday, August 6, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu.

Where: Hypercity, next to InOrbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West). Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruits at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 6, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

LGBT EVENTS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

2×2 Bar Night at Auriga

Gaysi, an online platform for the LGBT community, will host a bar night. The event is open to women; men will be allowed if accompanied by an LBT friend. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Where: Auriga, Dr. E. Moses Road, lane next to Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 98196 08378.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Fundraiser for The Feline Foundation at Cat Cafe Studio

Online LGBT platform Gaysi will hold a fundraiser for The Feline Foundation, which will feature stand-up sets by Mumbai comics Jeeya Sethi, Pavitra Shetty and Pooja Ruparel and a queer trivia quiz. The event is part of the Cat Cafe Studio’s Cat Adoption Fest (see Pets). Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 5 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Shyam Rang by Rattan Mohan Sharma at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Hindustani classical music vocalist Rattan Mohan Sharma, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo recital of compositions related to Krishna. Tickets priced at Rs 448 and Rs 512 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, August 4 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

All Things Deep n Dark with Diatonik + Freaktune + Helium Project + Shamanic + Stoked at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Pune’s Diatonik aka Animesh and Mumbai’s Freaktune aka Amit Ghatak, Helium Project aka Arijit Basu, Shamanic aka Parag Palkar and Stoked aka Rajat Ryan are the electronic music DJs who will play the Mumbai leg of All Things Deep n Dark, a country-wide gig series organised by events company Kartel. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Cleartrip.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Mrinalini Tewari at Finch

City-residing singer-songwriter Mrinalini Tewari will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

EVC Club Tour with Arunaja + Mark IV + Vedant Joshi at Luca

Singer-songwriters Arunaja Nalinakshan and Vedant Joshi, who are from Kochi and Mumbai respectively, and city-based dance music DJ Mark IV aka Vikram Nathwani will each present a set at this gig organised to promote the Enchanted Valley Carnival festival, which is held in Aamby Valley in December. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Luca, Unit No.1, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4971 4450.

Run Pussy Run at The Stables

Jazz and funk-influenced band Run Pussy Run, made up of members from Pune and Mumbai, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: The Stables, The Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, near the Airport Road metro station, opposite The Leela, Marol, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 4091 2345.

Theo Kottis at Summer House Cafe

Scottish electronic music producer Theo Kottis will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India. City-residing DJ Hans Seance aka Hansel Soans will spin an opening set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11 pm, and Rs 500 per person after 11 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Anarchy with Arsh + Mr. Right + Potter + Shaun Moses at Drop

Mumbai DJs Arsh Khan, Mr. Right aka Deepesh Sharma and Potter aka Krishna Luthria and their Goa-based counterpart Shaun Moses will play sets at this instalment of Bandra bar Drop’s electronic music gig series Anarchy. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person for single women and Rs 2,000 per couple; single men not allowed. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 10 pm.

Where: Drop, G1/B, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4229 6000.

JSTJR + General Zooz + Ritviz + Su Real at AntiSocial

American bass music producer JSTJR aka James S. Tomaszewski Jr. will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India, which has been organised by city-based artist and event management company Krunk. The gig will feature supporting sets by his Indian counterparts Ritviz Srivastava from Pune and Su Real aka Suhrid Manchanda from Delhi and capital-residing DJ General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

The Daily Shindig with Cyrus + Himay at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Electronic music DJs Cyrus Kersy Mehta and Himay Kumbhani, both of whom are from Mumbai, will each play a set at this instalment of event management company Regenerate’s bi-weekly gig series. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Malhar Ke Prakar at Harkat Studios

Mumbai-based Hindustani classical singers Ronkini Gupta and Sriparna Chatterjee will present monsoon ragas. Tickets priced at Rs 320 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Beatmap House Party #16 with Banat Kaur at Malabar Hill

Singer-songwriter Banat Kaur, who is from Mumbai, will perform at this ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Where: Malabar Hill; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Parveen Sultana at Dinananth Mangeshkar Hall

Hindustani classical music vocalist Parveen Sultana, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a solo recital. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall, Natwariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, near Vile Parle railway station, Vile Parle (East). Tel: 022 2618 4027.

Wicked Weekends with Midival Punditz + General Zooz and Riddim Funktion at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Delhi electro-folk-fusion duo Midival Punditz aka DJ-producers Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj will play this instalment of the Wicked Weekends series of gigs, which will include a collaborative set by capital-residing reggae DJ General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla and Pune-based reggae, ska, funk and dub act Riddim Funktion Collective. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Karim Ellaboudi Trio at Finch

The jazz trio of British-Sudanese keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi and fellow Mumbai-based musicians, Hungarian drummer Aron Nyiro and Italian bassist Giuseppe Vitale, will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Oshana + Chhabb + Agent at Su Casa

Berlin-based American producer Molly Oshana will perform at this electronic music gig organised by city-headquartered events company Regenerate. DJs Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria from Mumbai and Agent aka Smita Singh from Delhi will play supporting sets. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 9 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

Ankytrixx + Blurry Slur + Beatfrenzy + Feel + Reclaim at AntiSocial

This electronic music gig organised by event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment will feature sets by its founder, city-residing producer Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar and DJs Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre, Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza and Feel aka Karun Thakur from Mumbai; and Reclaim aka Rohan Sable from Pune. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person until midnight, and Rs 700 per person after midnight. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Deep In Dance with Vinayak^a + Blooming Shapes + Neyha Tolani at Kitty Su

At this special techno instalment of travelling club night Deep In Dance, Bangalore’s Vinayak Karthikayan will play an extended set and Mumbai’s Neyha Tolani and Guwahati’s Blooming Shapes aka the trio of Manesa Krichena, Iftekar Rahman and Tamzid Rahman will spin supporting slots. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 10 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Awkward Bong + Awkward Silence at The Habitat

Singer-songwriter Awkward Bong aka Ronit Sarkar and alternative rock band Awkward Silence, both from Mumbai, will perform. The show is the inaugural instalment of Patio Unplugged, a new gig series by Lazy Patio Films, which will feature acts for whom the city-based production house is shooting music videos that will appear in its first web series. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Cease and Sekkle with Luna Toke at Raasta Bombay

Goa-residing DJ Luna Toke aka Sachin Shetty will play a set of “electronic, tribal, ambient and world music” that will feature Mumbai-based percussionist Prathamesh Kandalkar, at this gig, which has been programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project. The show is an instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner sessions named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’. Entry, which is free, is via an RSVP on the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 5 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

International Blues Day Jam at AntiSocial

Khar venue AntiSocial will mark International Blues Day, which is celebrated on the first Saturday of August across the world, with a concert the following day. The line-up will feature guitarists Adil Manuel and Pozy Dhar; vocalists Edwin Joseph, Keshia Braganza, Samantha Edwards, Shannon Donald and Vehrnon Ibrahim; bassists John ‘JD’ Thirumalai and Wilson Kenneth; drummer Karun Kannampilly; and keyboardist Jayakrishnan Unnithan. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Paperboat at Raasta Bombay

Capital-based genre-mashing band Paperboat will play the Mumbai leg of their ongoing tour to promote their new self-titled EP. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

PETS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Cat Adoption Fest at Cat Cafe Studio

In celebration of World Cat Day, which is held on August 8, Cat Cafe Studio will hold a four-day adoption ‘fest’ that will include a flea market, a garage sale, a stand-up comedy show (see Comedy) and a fundraiser (see LGBT events). There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 to Tuesday, August 8, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Chai and Why? at Prithvi Theatre

At this instalment of Chai and Why?, the series of science talks organised by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Sreerup Raychaudhuri, a theoretical physicist who works at TIFR, will speak about ‘From Nano to Atto - The Amazing World of Elementary Particles’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

August Moodboard at Tranceforme

Clothing and accessories by labels such as Hidden Harmony from Bangalore, Maku from Kolkata, Shades of India from Noida, Translate from Hyderabad and Tulsi by Neeru Kumar from Delhi will be on offer at this sale featuring wares by 17 designers from across the country. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Tranceforme Designs, First Floor, F-11, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2493 9916.

Lune Pop-Up at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Mumbai-based jewellery brand Lune will sell its range of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, at a weekend-long pop-up at Mahalaxmi cafe Blue Tokai. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4, from 4 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, from 9 am to 9 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Unit 20/22, opposite Khazana Furniture, Laxmi Mills Compound, same lane as Shakti Mills, off Dr E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 98200 95887.

WIP Sessions by Design Fabric at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Design Fabric, the company behind the Taxi Fabric initiative, will conduct the inaugural instalment of this new monthly series of talks at which designers and artists will discuss their new and upcoming projects. The first session will feature Mumbai-based paper cut artists Hari and Deepti; city-residing fashion blogger Kayaan Contractor; Chennai-based graphic designer Shiva Nallaperumal; and Shyma Shetty and Pranav Misra of Delhi clothing label Huemn. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 4 at 6.30 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Pinwheel Project at Blue Sea

This exhibition and sale dedicated to children’s clothes and accessories and maternity and baby products will feature stalls by brands and stores such as Krishna Mehta, My Little J, Nidhi Munim and Petit Royal. The event will include a panel discussion on work-life balance at 5pm. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the organiser’s Facebook page.

When: Saturday, August 5, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Where: Blue Sea, Worli Seaface, Worli. Tel: 022 2490 3333.

Storm In A Teacup at Out of the Blue

Craftings By Ritu Patel, Kuvarani Ritu and Shrishti by Sandhya Suri will be among the clothing labels on offer at this day-long pop-up exhibition, the sale proceeds from which go towards the Development Education Empowerment of the Disadvantaged in Society (DEEDS). The non-profit works for the welfare of the hearing-impaired. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: Out of the Blue, Ground Floor, Le Sutra Hotel, Union Park, near Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar. Tel: 022 2600 3000.

TALKS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Museum of Memories: Remembering Partition at Godrej India Culture Lab

This three-day event, which marks 70 years of Partition, will feature panel discussions with speakers such as Mallika Ahluwalia, the co-founder of The Partition Museum in Amritsar; Guneeta Bhalla, director of the 1947 Partition Archive; Pakistani documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy; and Hindi film directors Govind Nihalani, Nandita Das and Shyam Benegal. The programme includes screenings of the Hindi movies Begum Jaan (2017), Mammo (1995) and Tamas (1988) and a performance by city-based folk-fusion rock band Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe. A series of exhibitions will be on display through the weekend including ‘Well of Remembrance’ created in collaboration with the Partition Museum; and ‘Echoes of Sindh’, an installation put together by the School of Environment and Architecture featuring post-Partition stories of Mumbai residents settled in Chembur’s Sindhi Camp area. For the complete schedule and to RSVP, see here.

When: Friday, August 4, from 5 pm and Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, from 11 am.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, Auditorium, First Floor, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

The Inter-Species Token Game: An Econautic Proposition at Alliance Francaise

This event, organised by the Mumbai Art Room in conjunction with its ongoing exhibition History Zero, will include an introduction to the emerging field of crypto-economics and the Economic Space Agency, an international collective of individuals working together to open source finance; and a session of The Inter-Species Token Game through which participants will “explore what kinds of social relations, financial conundrums, and creative propositions can be loaded into a single exchange”. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, Auditorium, Theosophy Hall, 40 New Marine Lines, near Nirmala Niketan. Tel: 022 2203 5993.

Sukhadeo Thorat at The Asiatic Society Library

For the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS)‘s ninth Dr. Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lecture, economist and former chairman of the University Grants Commission and Indian Council of Social Science and Research, Sukhadeo Thorat will present a talk titled ‘Why Untouchability, Caste Discrimination and Atrocities Still Persists Despite Law?: Reflections on Causes for Persistence and Solutions’. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP by calling the CSSS on 022 2614 9668 or sending an email to csss.mumbai@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 5 pm.

Where: Durbar Hall, The Asiatic Society Library, Town Hall, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.

The Micro-Fiction Mashup at AntiSocial

Organised by the team behind the Micro-Fiction Fan Fest, which showcases Indian flash fiction, this event will include a panel discussion on the form that will feature radio jockey Urmin; comedian and podcaster Hoezaay aka Jose Covaco; actor and poet Arunoday Singh; writers Aastha Atray Banan and Shakti Salgaokar; co-founder of culture venue The Cuckoo Club and Books on Toast, Sharin Bhatti Nair; and moderator Nikhil Taneja, a creative producer at Yash Raj Films. The talk will be followed by a micro-fiction open mic session. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person; to book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 5 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Qissebaazi at Prithvi Theatre

Qissebaazi, directed by Danish Husain, is a suite of storytelling performances in Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam. Tickets priced at Rs 475 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Gandhi – The Musical at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Written and directed by Danesh Khambata, this English musical traces Gandhi’s life. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 800, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,800, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Words Have Been Uttered at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and featuring actors Ayesha Raza Mishra, Hemant Hazare, Iravati Karnik, Jaimini Pathak, Mansi Multani, Nachiket Devasthali, Rohit Das, Sapan Saran and Yasir Iftikhar Khan, this performance in English, Hindi and Urdu will comprise “expressions of dissent on caste, gender, the relationship between the individual and the state, and language, from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, the USA, Palestine and Iraq”. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 pm and Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Dopehri at Prithvi Theatre

Hindi film actor Pankaj Kapur will present Dopehri, a solo performance in which he narrates a story he has written about Amma Bi, an old woman living by herself in a haveli in Lucknow. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Crumpled: A Compilation of Imperfect Love Stories at Of10 + Harkat Studios

A suite of five love stories in Hindi and English directed by Aakash Prabhakar and written by Prabhakar, Julianne Homokay, Rahul Rai and Kalpak Bhave. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person for the show at Of10 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) for the performance at Harkat Studios are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 7.30 pm at Of10 and Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm at Harkat Studios.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368. Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Chakravyuh at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharata, will play the same character in Delhi-residing writer and director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play on the chapter of the epic that deals with the entrapment of Abhimanyu on the thirteenth day of the battle. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav at the NCPA Experimental and Godrej Dance Theatre

Seven plays will be staged at the eighth edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s annual Marathi theatre festival. City-based theatre group Awishkar will stage Mumbaiche Kawale on Saturday at 4 pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre. Written by Shafaat Khan and directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav, the satire is about what happens when two volunteers from different dogmas arrive to help the inhabitants of a flood-stricken village. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold here. Sangeet Bari, written by Bhushan Korgaonkar and directed by Savitri Medhatul, will be presented on Saturday at 7 pm at the Experimental Theatre. The performance combines lavani and narration to tell the story of lavani dancers and the history of the art form. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold here.

Hey Ram, based on the story ‘Patra’ by author Sadanand Deshmukh, will be performed on Sunday at 4pm at the Godrej Dance Theatre. The play, written and directed by Ram Daund, is about a village in Nashik where the youth don’t want to stick to the traditional way of celebrating the annual religious festival of Ramnavami. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold here. For the rest of the schedule, see here. Party, a production of the 1976 play of the same name by Mahesh Elkunchwar, will be staged on Sunday at 7pm at the Experimental Theatre. Directed by Aniruddha Khutwad, the dark comedy is about the superficial lives of the people at a party. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold here. For the rest of the schedule, see here.

When: Saturday, August 5 to Wednesday, August 9.

Where: Experimental Theatre and Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Dreamz-Sehar at Prithvi Theatre

Professor Mishra visits Kasauli, where he has a strange, dream-like experience in this Hindi play written and directed by Pankaj Kapur and performed by Kapur and Supriya Pathak. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Twelve Angry Jurors at the Royal Opera House

Directed by Nadir Khan, this adaptation of American playwright Reginald Rose’s 1954 teleplay 12 Angry Men centres on a group of men and women debating the conviction of a slum dweller accused of murdering his father. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. Tel: 022 2366 8888.

Last Over at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

In Hindi comedy Last Over, directed by Suketu Shah and featuring actors Rakesh Bedi and Ananth Mahadevan, a newly married Indian man and Pakistani woman have the stressful task of catering the World Cup final between their countries at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Their stress is compounded when both their fathers make unannounced visits. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

WALKS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Teen Darwaza by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Fort area that will cover such spots as the original ‘Parsi precinct’, Rapunzel’s balcony and the venue of the first India-England cricket test match. Tickets priced at Rs 536 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 5 at 4.50 pm.

Where: The meeting point is the General Post Office.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Lalbaug Stroll with Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will conduct a walk in Lalbaug that will cover a buffalo god temple, a Muslim shrine with Hindu caretakers, a two-acre farm, the masala market and chiwda galli among other attractions. Tickets priced at Rs 644 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 6 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside the gate of Gundecha Gardens in Gas Co. Lane.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.