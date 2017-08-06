As Venkaiah Naidu takes on the mantle of vice president, the biggest challenge before him will be to play a non-partisan role while managing the House, says Chakshu Roy in the Indian Express.
It is time to enact an anti-lynching law, argues G Sampath in the Hindu.
In the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan takes on a critique of “desi pluralism”, and finds it wanting.
The National Health Policy fails to recognise the greater incidence of disease and age-related weaknesses among the poor, Veena S Kulkarni, Vani S Kulkarni and Raghav Gaiha point out in the Economic Times.
In the Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar asks, with Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury gone from the Rajya Sabha, who will counter Arun Jaitley’s forceful performances?
In the Hindu BLInk, Shayantan Ghosh on the stories to be found in second-hand books.
In the Guardian, Victoria Coren Mitchell on Amazon’s “new wheeze”: drones to take pictures of your houses and gardens, based on which the company will send you emails about products and services it thinks you need.
In the United States, the Trump administration turns the politics of white resentment into the policies of white rage, writes Carol Anderson in the New York Times.
Saudi Arabia is going to execute 14 young men for protesting and Britain, for one, is not condemning it, writes Anthony Harwood in the Independent.
After President Donald Trump walked out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the US state department affirms that the country is definitely leaving it, just not yet, points out Robinson Meyer in the Atlantic.