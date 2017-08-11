ART

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Black: An Artist’s Tribute by Santosh Kumar Das at Artisans’

Artist Santosh Kumar Das, who lives in Mumbai and the village Ranti in the Madhubani district of Bihar, will exhibit a set of works in black ink painted in the Mithila stye. The show is being held in association with Chennai-based independent publisher Tara Books, which has released Das’s collection of illustrations titled Black: An Artist’s Tribute. The artist will conduct a walkthrough of the exhibition on Friday at 3 pm; (there is no entry fee); a workshop on the Mithila style of painting for children between the ages of seven and 13 on Saturday at 3 pm (the registration fee of Rs 1,200 per person covers the cost of material); and a workshop on the same subject for those above the age of 14 on Sunday at 3 pm (the registration fee of Rs 1,200 per person covers the cost of material). To register, call 98201 45397 or email coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Wednesday, August 16. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Idhar-Udhar/Here-There by Birender Yadav + We Are Here Because You Are There at Clark House Initiative

Two exhibitions will open this week. Idhar-Udhar/Here-There is a solo show by Delhi-based artist Birender Yadav. We Are Here Because You Are There is a group show featuring works by Amjad Ali, Ashok Ansara, Narendra Deuskar, Ramesh Anjarkar, Sanjay Londhe, Shashikant Sompura and Sudheer Rajbhar. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, September 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Liminal by Savia Mahajan at Tarq

Mumbai-based artist Savia Mahajan’s new solo show Liminal features sculptures, drawings and installations that explore “notions of life, death and the in-between”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Motabhai is Watching You by Hemant Morparia at Sakshi Salon

An exhibition of political cartoons and sculptures by city-residing illustrator Hemant Morparia. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Salon, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

The 10 Year Hustle at Chatterjee and Lal

Colaba gallery Chatterjee and Lal is celebrating its tenth anniversary with an exhibition of its favourite works over the years by artists such as Minam Apang, Fabien Charuau, Nikhil Chopra, Zarina Hashmi, Nasreen Mohamedi, Pilloo Pochkhanawala, Sahej Rahal, Rashid Rana, Gagan Singh, Kiran Subbaiah, Thukral & Tagra and Nityan Unnikrishnan.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Sabih Ahmed at the School of Environment and Architecture

Delhi-based art researcher Sabih Ahmed will present a talk titled ‘What does the Revolt of Sediments look like?’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Retro Realism In A Postmodern World at Nine Fish Art Gallery

This group show comprises works by artists Diptish Ghosh Dastider, Douglas John and Helen Brahma. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Part Narratives at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Conceptualised by Delhi-based art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha, this exhibition features works by artists that draw “upon their memories and understanding of Partition”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: From Sunday, August 13 to Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond the City at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Mumbai-headquarted urban researchers collective Urbz’s new exhibition about the journey of migrants between Mumbai, where they work, and their villages, features architectural drawings of vernacular homes, portraits of families and interactive digital installations and videos. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, August 13. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Fabrik – On the Circulation of Data, Goods and People at Chemould Prescott Road and Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

Curated by Florian Ebner, this exhibition features four large works by German artists Hito Steyerl, the duo of Jasmina Metwaly and Philip Rizk, Olaf Nicolai and Tobias Zielony, which were exhibited at the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015. Steyerl’s video installation ‘Factory of the Sun’ is being shown at Chemould Prescott Road; the rest of the works are on display at the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 26. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211. Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7710.

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Nicholas Roerich: In Search of the Mystic World at the National Gallery of Modern Art

An exhibition of paintings by the Russian artist Nicholas Roerich, who lived and died in India. For more information, see here. The entry fee is Rs 20 per person for Indians and Rs 500 per person for foreign nationals. There is no entry fee for school children.

When: Until Tuesday, August 22. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday; closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Madam Cama Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Headliners with Ashish Shakya + Biswa Kalyan Rath + Rohan Joshi + Sumukhi Suresh + Varun Thakur at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

Five comedians Ashish Shakya, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rohan Joshi, Sumukhi Suresh and Varun Thakur, all of whom are based in Mumbai, will present sets. Tickets priced at Rs 845 and Rs 1,100 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, August 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

FemaPalooza with Akanksha Kadam + Devanshi Shah + Jeeya Sethi at Studio Mojo

The fourteenth instalment of this all-female stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille will feature sets by Mumbai-based comics Akanksha Kadam, Devanshi Shah and Jeeya Sethi. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Dhruv Deshpande + Adhiraj Singh + Anirban Dasgupta + Naveen Richard at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Dhruv Deshpande will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Mumbai’s Adhiraj Singh and Anirban Dasgupta, Bangalore’s Naveen Richard as well as ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Aditya Desai + Nitin Gupta + Srijan Kaushik at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Aditya Desai and Nitin Gupta from Mumbai and Srijan Kaushik from Delhi will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 8.30 pm, Saturday, August 12 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, August 13 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Weekend Specials with Manik Mahna + Pushkar Bendre + Saikiran Rayaprolu at The Habitat

Comics Manik Mahna from Delhi, Pushkar Bendre from Pune and Saikiran Rayaprolu from Hyderabad will perform through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 519 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Badvertising with Anand Reghu + Punit Pania + Sriraam Padmanabhan at Canvas Laugh Club

Former media and marketing professionals turned stand-up-comedians Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan, all of whom live in Mumbai, will highlight everything that is wrong with advertising today in this show presented by Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Improv Comedy Mumbai at Brewbot

Improv comedy group Improv Comedy Mumbai will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 9 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

A Las Vegas Night in Lower Parel with Andy Reghu + Karan Chauhan + Nick Pillow at The Barking Deer

Illusionist Karan Chauhan and British comedian Nick Pillow, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will performed at this show by events company Chalta Hai Comedy and hosted by city-based comic Andy Reghu. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Atul Khatri at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton

Stand-up comic Atul Khatri, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Tel: 022 6158 7777.

Hamster Comedy at Of10

Manu Gupta, who lives in Mumbai, will host this stand-up show by his events company Hamster Comedy that will feature sets by city-based comics Anirban Dasgupta, Ankit Bareja, Dhruv Deshpande and Reza Noorani, as well as amateurs. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Hijas Moosa + Sriraam Padmanabhan + Vinay Sharma at Tap Andheri

The Indian Comedy Club will present a show featuring Mumbai comics Hijas Moosa, Sriraam Padmanabhan and Vinay Sharma. The cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

The Ankit and Avinash Show at Brewbot

In this improv comedy show, Ankit Challa and Avinash Verma, both of whom are from Mumbai, will perform routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

The Break-Up Special at Studio Mojo

Comedians Chinmay Mhatre, Kajol Srinivasan, Prashasti Singh and Supriya Joshi from Mumbai and Agrima Joshua from Pune will talk about their past relationships at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Naya Daur at The Square

Upcoming comedians Govind Menon, Kashyap Swaroop, Manaal Patil, Masoom Rajwani, Noel Cordeiro and Shreemayee Das from Mumbai and Mandar Bhide from Pune, will perform at this show hosted by Mumbai comic Sriraam Padmanabhan and organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

CRAFT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Gond Painting On Umbrellas at Shivaji Park Gymkhana

City-based textile consultancy Iteeha will conduct a workshop on how to decorate umbrellas with Gond-style painting. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), which includes the cost of materials, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 13, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2445 3811.

FILM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Cinema Paradiso at The Habitat

Classic Italian film Cinema Paradiso (1988), directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, will be screened with English subtitles. The cover charge of Rs 220 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 4 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Bicycle Thieves at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Vittorio De Sica’s classic movie Bicycle Thieves (1948) will be screened. The Italian film will be shown with English subtitles. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 2 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Tequila and Mezcal Deconstructed: A Masterclass Series by Keshav Prakash at The Table

Keshav Prakash, founder of boutique alcohol retail company The Vault, will conduct a masterclass on the Mexican spirits tequila and mezcal. Tickets priced at Rs 2,375 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 5.30 pm.

Where: The Table, Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, below Hotel Suba Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 2282 5001.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Verrines with Chef Bani Nanda at Magazine Street Kitchen

Chef Bani Nanda, who runs Delhi patisserie Miam, will conduct a workshop at which participants can learn to make layered desserts such as deconstructed modern citrus tart; hazelnut, dark chocolate and orange verrines; and raspberry and almond cheesecake. Tickets priced at Rs 3,060 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 10.30 am.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

ONGOING

Beer and Burger Festival at Woodside Inn

The Woodside Inn chain of bars in Colaba, Lower Parel and Andheri is hosting the tenth edition of its popular annual beer and burger festival. The menu features ten burgers including the tempura-fried soft shell crab burger; confit duck leg burger; Moroccan spiced lamb burger; quinoa cottage cheese burger; and parmesan crusted Portobello mushroom burger. The a la carte beer menu of imported and local brews features two new beers by the Gateway Brewing Co., a wheat ale called Dr. Jekyll and a Belgian ale called Mr. Hyde.

When: Until Sunday, August 27.

Where: Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Woodhouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2287 5752. Also at Mathuradas Mill Compound, next to The Barking Deer, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2497 5018. And Shops No.11 and 12, Link Plaza, Mhada Colony, Oshiwara, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2632 8963.

Small Plates Week

As part of this event organised by hospitality company Cellar Door, a dozen casual-dining restaurants across the city, including 212 All Good in Lower Parel, Indigo in Colaba, It Happened In New York in Bandra, Neel at Tote on the Turf in Mahalaxmi and NRI in Bandra Kurla Complex, will serve an unlimited selection of veg and non-veg small plates for Rs 1,200 per person. To book a spot for lunch or dinner, the reservation fee of Rs 62 per person must be paid on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Until Sunday, August 13.

Where: Restaurants across the city.

The Organic Farmers Market in Malad and Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page. There will be a donation collection drive at the Juhu market for those affected by the recent floods in the country. See here for the list of goods needed.

When: Saturday, August 12, from 10 am to 2 pm in Malad and Sunday, August 13, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu.

Where: Hypercity, next to InOrbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West). Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruits at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 13, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Umang with Amruta Lokhande + Shivani Mirajkar at the NCPA Little Theatre

This instalment of Umang, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts to promote rising talent, will feature solo recitals by sitar player Amruta Lokhande from Mumbai and vocalist Shivani Mirajkar from Pune. Admission is free and on a first come, first served basis.

When: Friday, August 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Con Brio at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

This year’s edition of the annual western classical music festival and piano competition organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts and Furtados Music will mark 70 years of India’s Independence. Spread over three days, the concerts will feature past winners as well as singers from the Giving Voice Society, helmed by the UK-based duo of vocalist Patricia Rozario and pianist Mark Troop, and the city-based Paranjoti Academy Chorus. The opening concert on Friday will feature works by composers who were strongly influenced by India such as Nikolai Medtner and Yoram Paporisz (tickets priced at Rs 240 and Rs 512 per person are being sold here). On Saturday, in addition to the semi-final (tickets priced at Rs 240 per person are being sold here), a concert of works by Indian composers Vanraj Bhatia, Nariman Wadia, Victor Paranjoti, Naresh Sohal, Param Vir and Vineet Panikkar will be performed (tickets priced at Rs 240 and Rs 512 per person are being sold here). Tickets for the recital on Sunday are sold out. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, August 11 at 7 pm and Saturday, August 12 at 11 am and 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Sur Sagar with Sameehan Kashalkar at Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall

Vocalist Sameehan Kashalkar, who lives in Pune, will perform a solo recital at this instalment of Sur Sagar, events company Pancham Nishad’s concert series featuring rising Hindustani classical musicians that’s held on the second Friday of every month. Entry is free via an RSVP to sursagar.sabha@gmail.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Shri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

Uttar-Dakshin with Ronu Majumdar and Jayanthi Kumaresh at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak

Hindustani classical music flautist Ronu Majumdar from Mumbai and Carnatic classical music veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh from Bangalore will perform a jugalbandi. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 354, Rs 472 and Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, 252 Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

Make Believe with UT + Karan Kanchan + Skyflwr + Three Oscillators at Bonobo

The sixth instalment of Make Believe, the gig series that puts the spotlight on VJs that’s co-organised by Bonobo and event management company Gently Altered, will showcase the talents of Mumbai-based UT aka Utkarsh Agrawal. His work will accompany sets by city-residing electronic music producers Karan Kanchan; Skyflwr aka Vinay Aaron Rao; and Three Oscillators aka Brij Dalvi and Avit Rane. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Nasha at Raasta Bombay

Bass music DJ-producer Nasha aka Ritesh D’Souza, who is based in Mumbai, will man the decks. Entry, which is free, is via an RSVP on the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Anarchy with Arpan + Arsh + Potter at Drop

Mumbai DJs Arsh Khan and Potter aka Krishna Luthria and their Shillong-based counterpart Arpan Purkayastha will play sets at this instalment of Bandra bar Drop’s electronic music gig series Anarchy. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person for single women and Rs 2,000 per couple; single men not allowed. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Drop, G1/B, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4229 6000.

Hip-Hop Meets Disco with Ben + Softouch at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

This gig organised by events company Levitate will feature sets by Mumbai-residing dance music DJs Ben Ryngksai and Softouch aka Kunal Bambawale. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Phat End with DJ Sa + Niki at AntiSocial

City-based DJs Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade and Nikita Shetty will each play a set at this hip-hop night. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11.30 pm and Rs 500 per person after 11.30 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Pure with BeatTrip + Hans Seance at Su Casa

Electronic dance music DJ-producers BeatTrip aka the duo of Ishpal Chhabra and Rachit Badlani and Hans Seance aka Hansel Soans will play this instalment of Pure, a new gig series by event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment that puts the spotlight on rising talent. Entry is free via the guest list until 11.30 pm; to register, email guestlist@afentertainment.in. Call the venue for details of the entry fee after 11.30 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

_RHL at Monkey Bar

Bangalore-residing electronic music DJ-producer _RHL aka Rahul Giri will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Monkey Bar, Ground Floor, Summerville, junction of 14th Road and 13th Road, same lane as KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3015 1853.

Third Son at Kitty Su

British techno producer Third Son aka Joseph Thomas Price will take over the console at this gig that has been organised by events company sLick and will feature supporting sets by city-residing electronic music DJs Anuj Samtani, Kashish Singh, Likwid aka Arnab Banerjee and Maulik Shah. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

RAM Trio at The Habitat

Mumbai-based Hindi rock band RAM Trio, named after the initials of the first three members of the band, will perform. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 11 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Milind Raikar and Vivek Sonar at Taj Mahal Tea House

Bandra tea salon Taj Mahal Tea House will celebrate its second anniversary with a Hindustani classical concert by Mumbai-based musicians violinist Milind Raikar and flautist Vivek Sonar who will present a jugalbandi. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 10 am.

Where: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House, John Baptist Road, opposite Bungalow 9, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 0330.

Seema Anil Sehgal at Cat Cafe Studio

Singer Seema Anil Sehgal, who is based in the city, will present a concert of folk music from north India. The entry fee is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

Beatmap House Party #18 with Sanaèa Takia in Andheri West

Singer-songwriter Sanaèa Takia, who is from Mumbai, will perform at this “house party" organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 8 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Karsh Kale Soundsystem at Todi Mill Social

Electro-folk-fusion composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Karsh Kale, who lives between New York and Mumbai, will perform. The entry fee is Rs 750 per person. To book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 9 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

Sonam Kalra and the Sufi Gospel Project at Finch

Dehli-residing vocalist Sonam Kalra and her band the Sufi Gospel Project, which performs songs that blend traditional Sufi and gospel compositions, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Deep In Dance with Sanjay Dutta + Beat2 + Priya at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Kolkata-based electronic dance music DJ Sanjay Dutta will headline this instalment of traveling club night Deep In Dance, which will feature supporting sets by Mumbai-based counterparts Beat2 aka Abhijeet Bohra and Priya Sen. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

El_Txef_A at Kitty Su

Spanish electronic dance music producer Aitor Etxebarria, whose search engine-unfriendly stage name El_Txef_A is pronounced ‘Elchefa’ and whose music has been described as “house-meets-pop”, will perform. Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani and Keylow aka Karan Gonsalves will play supporting sets at the show, which has been organised by events company Regenerate. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 1,000 per person for single men and entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per couple can be paid in advance here. Entry is free for single women via the guest list; to register, call 99876 03114. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 10 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

FRWD 015 with Ape Machines + Chrms + Kumail at AntiSocial

Mumbai DJ-producers Ape Machines aka the duo of Nirmit Shah and Sid Shirodkar; Chrms aka Veer Kowli; and Kumail Hamid will each play a set at the fifteenth instalment of artist and event management company Mixtape’s electronic music gig series FRWD. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

RP Boo + Midland Sparks at Bonobo

American DJ-producer RP Boo aka Kavain Space, known as the ‘godfather of footwork’, will play the Mumbai leg of his tour of India, which has been organised by artist and event management company Krunk. The gig will feature an opening slot by Pune-residing electronic music artist Midland Sparks aka Maitreya Rajurkar. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Kanchan Daniel and the Beards + Ramya Pothuri at The Habitat

The second instalment of Patio Unplugged, a new gig series by Lazy Patio Films, will comprise performances by Mumbai-based blues-rock band Kanchan Daniel and the Beards and city-residing singer-songwriter Ramya Pothuri. Patio Unplugged features acts for whom the city-based production house is shooting music videos that will appear in its first web series. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Plint at The Boston Butt

Portugal-based jazz trio Plint, helmed by Argentinian pianist Pablo Lapidusas, will perform during Kala Ghoda restaurant The Boston Butt’s Sunday brunch. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13 at noon.

Where: The Boston Butt, Rampart Row, First Floor, 30 K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 82910 89905.

Boxout Social with Jwala at Versova Social

Four members of country-wide electronic music collective Jwala - Mumbai’s Chrms aka Veer Kowli; sparkle & fade aka Palash Kothari; Karan Kanchan and Three Oscillators aka Brij Dalvi and Avit Rane; and Moebius aka Nikunj Patel from Mumbai and Hiren Kangadwill from Ahmedabad - will play this instalment of Boxout Social, the series of afternoon gigs by new online Indian electronic music radio station Boxout.fm. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 3 pm.

Where: Versova Social, 1311/2, Plot B, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Road, Versova Link Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 86550 26123.

Cease and Sekkle with Seven & Seven + Anukshka at Raasta Bombay

Delhi electronic music DJ-producers Anushka Menon and Seven & Seven aka Nischay Sharma will each play a set at this instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner sessions named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’. Entry, which is free, is via an RSVP on the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 5 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Agnee at Phoenix MarketCity

Hindi rock band Agnee, made up of members from Mumbai and Pune, will perform a concert that has been organised as part of Kurla mall Phoenix MarketCity’s weekend-long Independence Day celebrations. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 6 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

Emma Gilljam Tillu at Harkat Studios

Swedish pianist Emma Gilljam Tillu will perform a Western classical music concert of works by composers such as Albeniz, Fauré, Grieg, Schumann and Pärt. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Mithilesh Mishra at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Mithilesh Mishra, biophysicist and a professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, will present a talk on the ‘Precise Mechanics of Cell Division’, at this instalment of Mumbai Local, arts organisation Junoon’s series of events. To book a spot, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com. Attendees may have to pay the museum entry fee. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.