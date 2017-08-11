FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

ART Sanjhi Revisited at India Habitat Centre

Conceptualised by the Delhi Crafts Council, this exhibition showcases the craft of sanjhi, or creating decorative stencils that are cut by hand, by artisans from Mathura from where it originates. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, August 12, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

PHOTOGRAPHY Gandhi’s Vision: Freedom and Beyond at India International Centre

This exhibition, culled from the collection of the National Gandhi Museum in Delhi, comprises photographs of and documents related to India’s freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership, starting with his return to India from South Africa in 1915. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, August 11 to Monday, August 21. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

EVENTS FOR KIDS SCIENCE Ambience Indian Science Festival 4.0 at Thyagaraj Sports Complex

Science-related demonstrations and workshops are among the activities at this event, the venue for which has been divided into zones such as The Chamber of Secrets (inspired by spells in the Harry Potter series of books) and Forensic Science (inspired by Sherlock Holmes). Tickets priced at Rs 254 per adult and Rs 593 per child per day (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Until Saturday, August 12, from 4.30 pm to 7 pm.

Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, INA Colony, Thyagaraj Road. Tel: 011 2463 6083.

COMEDY Rahul Subramanian at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai-based comedian Rahul Subramanian will present his solo stand-up special Kal Main Udega. Tickets priced at Rs 550, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC THEATRE Partition - Stories of Separation by Sonam Kalra at India Habitat Centre

Sonam Kalra, who leads the city-based Sufi-fusion band The Sufi Gospel Project, will helm this performance that will combine music, poetry, storytelling and interviews to “explore what the Partition meant”. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Aman Sagar at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Aman Sagar, who is from Delhi, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Dhruv Visvanath at The Electric Room

Delhi-residing guitarist-composer Dhruv Visvanath will present a set. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Smokey at Raasta Green Park

Mumbai-based electronic music DJ Smokey aka Indira Kanawade will play a set. Call the venue for details about the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, A2/A, Second Floor, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

Various Artists with RP Boo + Corridors + Up7T at Summer House Café

American DJ-producer RP Boo aka Kavain Space, known as the ‘godfather of footwork’, will play the Delhi leg of his tour of India. The show, which will feature sets by city-based electronic music DJs Corridors aka Rijul Victor and Up7T aka Ayush Arora, is an instalment of culture website Wild City’s Various Artists series of gigs. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

COMEDY Atul Khatri at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who is based in Mumbai, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 11 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

THEATRE Mohd. Waseem Azad Theatre Festival at L.T.G. Auditorium

Four Hindi plays will be staged as part of the Mohd. Waseem Azad Theatre Festival at the Little Theatre Group Auditorium. A Hindi version of Girish Karnad’s classic Kannada drama Hayavadana, adapted by Shekhar Meena, will be performed on Saturday at 4 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold here. Satire Bihar Junction, based on a story by Hari Shankar Parsai and directed by Gajraj Nagar, will be presented on Saturday at 7 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold here. Director Laxmi Rawat’s Ki.. Main Aurat Hun, which is a comment on patriarchy told through the story of a rape survivor, will be staged on Sunday at 4 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold here. Dinesh Ahlawat’s comedy Aik Machine Kabadi Ki, about a magical machine that causes much upheaval in the owner’s family, will be performed on Sunday at 7 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 are being sold on here.

When: Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Karunesh Talwar + Sumit Anand at Ghalib Auditorium

Comedians Karunesh Talwar from Mumbai and Sumit Anand from Delhi will perform the Delhi leg of their country-wide tour The Other Guys. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mata Sundri Women’s College, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2323 2583.

FILM The Hunt + Bugs at India Habitat Centre

Two Danish films will be screened, with English subtitles, this weekend as part of the Habitat Film Club’s ongoing Danish Film Festival. Thomas Vinterberg’s feature film The Hunt (2012), about a kindergarten teacher accused by a child of performing an offensive act before her, will be shown on Saturday; and Andreas Johnsen’s documentary Bugs (2016), about a chef and food scientists who travel across the world to conduct research about edible insects, will be screened on Sunday. To become a member of the club, see here.

When: Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FOOD & DRINK Gujarati Jamanwar with Shachi in Gurgaon

Home chef Shachi Jain will serve a spread of Gujarati cuisine at a pop-up dinner organised by food events company Commeat. The menu will include dal vada, Gujarati kadhi, dal dhokli, papad capsicum nu shaak and thepla. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here; email commeatwithus@gmail.com to book a spot. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Amit Sharma + Mikhail Almeida + Siddharth Dudeja at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Amit Sharma from Delhi and Mikhail Almeida and Siddharth Dudeja from Mumbai will perform stand-up sets. Tickets priced at Rs 550, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, August 13 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Court Martial at India Habitat Centre

In Arvind Gaur Hindi’s play Court Martial, army man Ram Chander is tried for the murder of an officer. The war veteran overseeing the trial realises that the circumstances surrounding the crime are graver than he had imagined. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC The December Quartet The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing jazz four-piece, made up of pianist Rythem Bansal, vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, drummer Siddharth Jain and bassist Sonic Shori, will present a set that will feature a guest slot by guitarist and singer-songwriter Aman Sagar, who is also from Delhi. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 12 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by K. H. Ara. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 13, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC REProduce Listening Showcase at Akshara Theatre

Delhi experimental electronic music producers Ayush Jajoria; Hashback Hashish aka Ashish Sachan; Jamblu aka Kartik Pillai; Pills aka Nishant Mittal and Toymob aka Ashhar Farooqui; city-residing noisecore duo Snuffx aka Alan Chris and Mohammad Kabeer; and noise artist Hemanth Sreekumar, who lives in Bangalore, will perform at this instalment of the series of shows organised by artist collective REProduce. Donor passes priced at Rs 300 per person will be available at the venue. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 4 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at Alliance Francaise

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who essays a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He recounts his memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humorous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Gaurav Kapoor at Taksim

Delhiite turned Mumbai resident Gaurav Kapoor will present his solo stand-up special HaHaKaar. Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm.

Where: Taksim, CG 01, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg. Tel: 99992 23792.

THEATRE Rukaawat Ke Liye Khed Hai at OddBird Theatre & Foundation

Written by Akhil Katyal and performed by Mallika Taneja and Shubham, this Hindi performance is about “two bodies on the run” from “the fear of forgetting, the pinch of memory, the overwhelming weight of loss”. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (for students) and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

MUSIC Two Pianos featuring Ron and Paddy at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Jazz pianists Ronojit Chaliha and Pradyumna Singh Manot, who are based in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively, will perform a collaborative concert. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 13 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

ONGOING

ART C. Bhagyanath + M. Pravat + Nidhi Agarwal + Vir Kotak at Nature Morte

An exhibition of new mixed media artworks by artists C. Bhagyanath from Kochi and Nidhi Agarwal, M. Pravat and Vir Kotak from Delhi. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 4068 7117.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.