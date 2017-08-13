Daal & Rice

Rajiv Mohabir

jira, laung, sarso, hardi, nimak: ego cup kesab ghiu mein bhujke, ho gail chounke

Pap invoked the gods of journey in mantra, tie you belt ke wuk, as he crossed the sea. Stuffing

burlap with mustard and Amazonia-hued grains, both Ma and he landed to mop Lutheran shit.

One starving whiteout December their sons frozethen shattered; stopped eating yellow with bare fingers.

’E na get chounk, how ’e go stay broung? hear Ajitalk. When I moved to New York at 25, I bought

10 lbs. of daal and basmati and slept aloneon the floor during my first ice storm. To keep warm

I boiled pots of water, stewed lentils intotrue love, a complete protein – something whole.

Cumin, clove, mustard, turmeric, one cup of salt, fried all in butter is how you mix the spices.

(The poem first appeared in Prairie Schooner.)

Pickling Season

Anju Makhija

Every summer, we laze under the mango tree

discussing unpatented recipes. When raw mangoes

drop on our head, we pause

to appreciate nature’s bounty.

Then on to peeling, chopping, salting,

boiling, spicing, bottling...

Will the sorcery work?

By year’s end, we hope, when

the pungent brine matures to its prime.

The zing depends on turmeric balancing the tamarind,

the chili complementing the amchur,

and if the asafoetida poured in candle light

late one night works for pickles

as it seldom does for couples, apart

since the first pickling season.

The alchemy has rarely bewitched,

jaggery sours, vinegar sears the tongue.

To change the recipe we’ve tried

with old ladies’ advice,

but nature moves inexorably,

and life proceeds predictably

beneath the mango tree.

Storming In Tea-Cups

Meena Kandasamy

“a cup of tea is not a cup of tea. . .

when you make it at twilight,

just for him.”

call it a love potion.

liquid dreams.

scented desire.

wishes boiled to a blend.

three cinnamon pods

the dried darjeeling leaves

milk and pearl-white cream

simmering to a syrup to be filtered.

as you sweat in its vapours

and imagine how the tea tastes

against his lips his teeth his tongue

and the pale pink insides of his throat

as you stir in the sugar

and test a spoonful to see

if it stings and soothes and

stimulates the way you intended

as you pour it into his cup

with eyes mirroring supernovas and

study the desirable brown of the tea

an entire shade

that fits exactly

between the desert sand of your skin

and the date palm of his.

almost the colour

of your possible child.

Chicken Roast

Malay Roychoudhury

Puff your plume in anger and fight, cock, delight the owner of the knife

smear sting with pollen and flap your wings

As I said: Twist both arms and force them to stoop

roll the rug and come down the terrace

after fragmented sleep

Shoes and boots – rifles – whirring bullets – shrieks –

The aged undertrial in the next cell weeps

and wants to go home

Free berate me...Let me go...Let me go home...

On its egg in the throne the gallinule doses

asphyxiate in the dark.

Fight back, cock, die and fight, shout with the dumb.

Glass splinters on the tongue – breast muscles quiver

Fishes open their gills and enfog water.

Apiece of finger wrapped in pink paper

With eyes covered someone wails in the jailhouse

I can’t make out if it’s a man or a woman

Put the eyelash on your left palm –

and blow it away with your breath

Make the snake’s hood fan out in mist

The cobra’s abdomen shivers in the hiss of feminine urination

Deport to crematorium stuffing blood-oozing nose

with cottonwool

Shoes brickbats and torn trousers litter the streets

I smear my feet with waves picked up from stormy sea

They form the alphabet I drew on for letters

(Translated by the poet from the Bengali poem Murgir Roast)

Well-Fed

Payal Talreja

This then is my history.

At the age of three

I discovered an appetite

for words.

I’d crunch them like candy

lick them like lollies

slurp them like soup

nibble them like nuts;

crunched, licked, slurped, nibbled

words assuaged hunger.

I’d roll them fat and juicy

on my salivating tongue.

Pucker my lips, on some.

Mouthed: chocolate. chalk.

Cheese, were equally tasty.

I hoarded my loot

avariciously, never sharing

poring secretly over

dictionaries; sorcerer’s

greedy apprentice.

Secretly slipping into my mouth

lush, silky sounds.

Over time, I found,

the more I devoured words

the more the words consumed me.

