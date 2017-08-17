The movement of people along the border between India and East Pakistan, which became independent as Bangladesh in 1971, did not stop with the Partition in 1947. The fault-lines that led to the migrations festered on. This graphic narrative tells the story of a woman whose mixed roots – a father from India, a mother from Bangladesh – contributes to her being confronted with a crisis as an adult: to stay, or to go?

Excerpted with permission: Little Women, by Syeda Farhana and Nitesh Mohanty, translated by Bhashwati Ghosh, from This Side That Side: Restorying Partition, curated by Vishwajyoti Ghosh.