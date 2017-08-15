Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day speech on Tuesday to once again extol the virtues of demonetisation, which he insisted was proof that he had waged “a big war against corruption and black money”. Modi made a few grand claims about the move, which resulted in all currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in value being withdrawn on November 8 , 2016, and replaced with new ones.

The massive effort, which saw 86% of India’s currency sucked out of the system, caused huge disruptions across the country. It led to a number of deaths and affected the economy in ways we are still struggling to understand. All of this was accompanied by a relatively opacity from the government, which has still refused to divulge details about much of the currency withdrawal scheme.

In Tuesday’s speech, Modi made a number of claims about demonetisation that managed to be as vague as everything else the government has put out on the subject. A fact check of Modi’s claims follows. Read the entire speech here.

Demonetisation