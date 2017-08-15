Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday was not only his shortest Independence Day address so far, it also had little by way of major announcements. Aside from a few one-liners calling for Indians to change their attitudes and for a different approach to Kashmir, Modi’s annual speech from the Red Fort was more of a laundry list of achievements.

Excerpts from the speech below feature a number of claims made by the Prime Minister about the achievements of his government over the last three years. Scroll.in checked to find if the claims are backed up by primary data. Read the entire speech here.

Development