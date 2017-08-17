ASSAM FLOODS

How residents of Assam’s vulnerable sandbar villages saved themselves from this year’s floods

A simple innovation of building houses on a raised and reinforced earthen platform has spared many village homes on the river islets on the Brahmaputra.

by 
Houses on raised ground help char villagers stay safe during floods with banana trees and vegetable gardens preventing soil erosion. | Abdul Gani/Village Square

Living on the chars or sandbars on the mighty Brahmaputra and its fast tributaries isn’t easy. But this year was different for some villagers on a small islet called Tapajuli Pathar in Assam’s Barpeta district. For the first time in many years, Amirjan Khatun and her neighbours in Tapajuli Pathar have survived the annual flood without their houses being destroyed.

This is despite the fact that this year’s flood in Assam has been particularly severe. In the Barpeta district alone, 26 villages and more than 7,000 people have be badly hurt by the floods till a few days ago.

Floods occur with depressing regularity in Assam. This year has been as disastrous as ever, already claiming 84 lives and affecting more than 1.7 million people. Most often, the first areas to be flooded are the chars, or small river islands, found on the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

There are over 2,000 chars in Assam, with an estimated three million people living on them. With about 68% of the char dwellers living in abject poverty, the floods have a devastating impact on their lives and livelihoods.

The elders in the char villages say that the nature of the floods has changed in the past three decades. Earlier, they could predict the timing and could take precautions. In recent times, they have had to move to government relief camps on higher ground during floods. The tiny camps of about 60 sq ft are woefully inadequate to house entire villages.

Mitigating measure

“This year too our area was flooded for a few weeks, but thankfully we could stay at home without being affected,” Amirjan told VillageSquare.in. This near-miracle has been made possible for Amirjan and her neighbours because of an innovation called plinth raising, which entails constructing a high earthen platform on which to build a house.

In this method, earth from nearby areas is used to raise the ground level. These platforms are raised to a height of at least three feet above the level of the previous year’s flood. The earth is compacted and grass is immediately planted on the slopes of the platform to hold the soil together. The villagers are encouraged to start vegetable gardens on the platforms and grow banana trees on the slight slope of the platforms to prevent soil erosion.

Life is hard

Most people in Tapajuli Pathar have lost their land to floods and erosion in the last few decades. They have ended up working as daily wage earners in nearby towns or in others’ farmland. “The financially sound families have left the place to buy land in other places,” rued 40-year-old Rahmat Ali, who lost his house and property twice in the last five years. “Some have shifted to stay with their relatives permanently.”

“I have seen enormous suffering of the char dwellers. To arrive at a solution, I even went to Bangladesh to study how they tackled the flood situation,” Abdul Kalam Azad, secretary of Jhai Foundation that initiated the plinth-raising measure under the Char Development Programme, told VillageSquare.in.

Surveys were conducted to get a better understanding of the problems faced by the char villages. The solution of raising the plinth was arrived at after a series of discussions involving dwellers, teachers, government officials, local administrators, experts and academia.

Choosing households

The participants in the programme were selected during the meetings, based primarily on their economic status. “Char Development Programme is not just about dealing with the floods, but also about bringing a positive change,” said Zahedul Islam, a development worker. “We ensured that the beneficiaries did not practice child marriage and child labour.” Other factors taken into consideration included whether a family was headed by a woman – a widow in most cases – or whether the family had members with special needs or if they sent their daughters to school.

Based on these criteria, 50 families were selected from the badly affected Mazidbhita, No 4 Bhera and Balikuri chars, besides Tapajuli Pathar on Beki River, one of the major tributaries of Brahmaputra.

The project began in 2016. Jhai Foundation spent some Rs 4.5 lakh to raise the plinths of 50 houses at an average of Rs 9,000 each. The families contributed labor.

Life on raised plinths

“The plinth-raising has changed our lives,” said 33-year-old Amirjan. “Last year we had to take refuge in others’ houses. This year we have our own home. Four of our children are going to school. My husband has been able to go to Kerala for work, since he doesn’t have to worry about us during the floods.”

“Earlier we had to move to a relief camp. I couldn’t grow any vegetables; all would perish in the flood. But this time, I grew them on the plinth. Most importantly, my pregnant daughter-in-law didn’t have to suffer sanitation and health problems during the flood,” Rong Bahar, a 65-year-old widow, told VillageSquare.in.

“This plinth-raising has made the char dwellers aware of the corrupt practices in government works,” said Kalam. “The villagers estimate that the same earth-filling work under a government scheme would have cost Rs 15 to 20 lakh because of corruption at various levels.”

Floating school

The schools in these areas were always closed during the floods. The village kids have now special floating classes aboard a boat stationed at Tapajuli Pathar. Every day, Jahidul Baig teaches 45 kids of different ages. “We are lucky not to miss classes this year during the flood,” said Anjuwara, a Class 6 student.

The floating school on a boat has helped children living on river islands not miss classes during the floods. Photo credit: Abdul Gani
The floating school on a boat has helped children living on river islands not miss classes during the floods. Photo credit: Abdul Gani

Though the floodwaters have receded and schools have reopened, the classes on the boat continue. “We started it in this locality six months back to help the students, besides their regular classes. And it proved to be a great help during the flood as the schools were closed for more than a month,” Jahidul Baig, the teacher, told VillageSquare.in.

The Char Development Programme will now be extended to other char villages. The community mobilisation for raising the plinths of houses has inspired an equal number of economically capable families to raise the plinths of their houses on their own.

Abdul Gani is a journalist based in Guwahati.

This article first appeared on Village Square.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Han Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

Play

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.