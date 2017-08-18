Freedom of expression

Censoring the Tripura CM: How Prasar Bharati became a propaganda tool for the Modi government

Doordarshan and All India Radio always suffered from too much interference by the Union government. But matters have escalated even further under Modi.

by 

Independence Day is often used to take stock of where India stands. In this exercise, India’s 70th Independence Day held some stark lessons about the state of the country’s freedoms.

On Tuesday, the chief minister of Tripura alleged that Doordarshan and All India Radio had refused to broadcast his Independence Day speech unless he reworked it. In a letter from All India Radio in Delhi, the organisation – in consultation with the CEO of Prasar Bharati, which manages the Doordarshan and AIR – asked the Tripura chief minister to “reshape the content [of the speech] making it suitable to the solemnity of the occasion and sentiments of the people of India at large”. In the speech, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who heads a Communist Party of India (Marxist) government, had spoken of the “sense of security” of minorities and Dalits “being shattered”, in an apparent reference to vigilante attacks in the name of cow protection in the country, of which the two communities have frequently been a target.

Since Sarkar refused to rework the speech, its scheduled airing at 6.30 am on Tuesday (Independence Day) was dropped. Doordarshan, in turn, argued that the blackout allegation was baseless and it “gave wide coverage to the chief minister’s Independence Day programme”. The Tripura government, however, pointed out that Sarkar’s original speech – recorded on August 12 and distinct from the Independence Day programme – was not broadcast at all.

Gagging a state

Speaking to Scroll.in, Sanjiv Dosajh, the Assistant Director of Programmes (Policy) at AIR and author of the letter to Sarkar, admitted to asking the chief minister to change his speech. “This has happened before,” Dosajh claimed. “And normally when we ask them to change the speech, they change it.” Dosajh was, however, unable to provide any example to back up his claim.

Shashi Shekhar Vembati, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, refused to comment on reports of his organisation asking Sarkar to edit the speech, claiming that the blackout allegation was baseless.

However, Jawhar Sircar, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, and Mrinal Pande, former chairperson of Prasar Bharati, both told Scroll.in that such a move was unprecedented. “Asking an elected chief minister to edit his words is completely inappropriate and unbecoming,” said Sarkar.

This is not the first time Prasar Bharati, the body that controls the Doordarshan television network and All India Radio, has been accused of being under the thumb of the government. But this attempt at censoring an elected chief minister from a party that is in the Opposition at the Centre may be excessive even going by the public broadcaster’s own past record.

State propaganda

Prasar Bharati’s genesis lies in an Act of Parliament passed in 1990 under the VP Singh government. Till then, AIR and Doordarshan were directly under the Union government and had been used as instruments of propaganda quite nakedly. The Act created an autonomous body, Prasar Bharati, which would take over the functioning of All India Radio and Doordarshan from the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

In spite of this Act, the Union government was loathe to part with this mass media at its disposal and the proposal to create a separate body was to hang fire till 1995, when the Supreme Court in Union of India vs Cricket Association of Bengal held that airwaves were public and not state property. Two years later, in 1997, Prasar Bharati came into being.

While this was certainly a step up from direct control by the Information and Broadcast ministry, even then Prasar Bharati’s autonomy was at best half-formed. “The entire Prasar Bharati staff reports not to the Prasar Bharati board but to the Union government,” said Pande, a former chairperson.

Neither is Prasar Bharati financially independent. The Union government still owns all the assets of Doordarshan and AIR. In the end, Prasar Bharati is dependent almost wholly on the Union government for its finances. In 2013, Manish Tewari, the Information and Broadcasting Minister at the time, had frankly said that since the Union government was footing the bill, it could hardly be expected to keep an arm’s length from Prasar Bharati.

Bad to worse

Under the Modi government, this situation became worse. In spite of its campaign promise of minimum government (and maximum governance), the BJP, once in office, was clear that it wanted a public broadcaster aligned with the party. The Prasar Bharati board was packed with political appointees. The Chairperson, Surya Prakash, is associated with the pro-BJP think-tank, the Vivekananda International Foundation and the CEO, Shashi Shekhar, was the founder of Niti Central, a website that backed Narendra Modi in the lead up to the 2014 election.

In 2015, the Information and Broadcasting ministry appointed a Director General (news) in Doordarshan and asked her to report not to the Prasar Bharati but directly to the Union government. As the Modi government completed three years, Doordarshan ran a two-month long series of programmes highlighting the achievement of the Union government.

Most egregious, however, was Doordarshan’s decision to broadcast live the speech of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the Hindu festival of Vijay Dashami. That Prasar Bharati is serving not only the Union government directly but also organisations linked to the ruling party serve to illustrate just how subservient it has become.

While both Doordarshan and AIR might seem like has-beens in the age of satellite television, they still command enough clout for Union governments to hanker after them. Given its role as a public broadcaster, the law mandates that every cable or direct-to-home operator must carry Doordarshan on its feed. This means that each television set in India carries Doordarshan. In 2016, for example, during the prime time slot of 9 pm-10 pm, DD News had a viewership five times that of Times Now, then the most-watched English news channel.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Han Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

Play

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.