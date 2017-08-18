Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Films from the North East, funk gig, gardening workshop and more

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

PHOTOGRAPHY Women During Partition: Courage, Compassion and Survival at India Habitat Centre

Curated by Delhi-based writer Aanchal Malhotra and organised by The 1947 Partition Archive, this exhibition of photographs documents the experiences of women witnesses of Partition. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, August 18, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FILM The Fresh Lense: New Cinematic Voices from Northeast India at India International Centre

This two-day festival will showcase the work of filmmakers from North-East India. The line-up features Haobam Paban Kumar’s Manipuri movie Loktak Lairembee/Lady of the Lake (2016), about the fishing community living on floating huts in Manipur’s Loktak Lake (on Friday at 7 pm); Deep Choudhury’s Assamese film Alifa (2016), about the hardships faced by Ali, a labourer living at the edge of a large city (on Saturday at 11 am); and Kangkan Deka’s Assamese movie Beautiful Lives (2017), about the plight of an auto-rickshaw driver who is paralysed after a bomb blast (on Saturday at 2.45 pm). The films will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, August 18, from 6.30 pm and Saturday, August 19, from 11 am.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

DANCE Saare Jahan Se Achha at India Habitat Centre

Four Indian classical dance exponents from across the country, and their students, will perform: Odissi dancer Ileana Citaristi from Bhubaneswar, bharatanatyam dancer Saroja Vaidyanathan from Delhi, kathak dancer Uma Dogra from Mumbai, and kuchipudi dancer Vyjayanthi Kashi from Bangalore. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, August 18 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Anirban Dasgupta + Jaspreet Singh + Prakhar Pramod at Canvas Laugh Club

Anirban Dasgupta from Mumbai, Jaspreet Singh from Delhi and Prakhar Pramod from Ghaziabad will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 550, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 7.30 pm, Saturday, August 19 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, August 20 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Nasha at Raasta Green Park

Bass music DJ-producer Nasha aka Ritesh D’Souza, who is based in Mumbai, will man the decks. Call the venue for details about the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, A2/A, Second Floor, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC Parekh & Singh at The Electric Room

Kolkata electro-pop duo Parekh and Singh, made up of singer-songwriter Nischay Parekh and percussionist Jivraj Singh, will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Purple Jays at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-based blues-rock and funk band Purple Jays will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Ron Cha + Andrew Kanga at Depot48

The Mumbai duo of pianist Ronojit Chaliha and drummer Andrew Kanga will present a jazz set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Soichi Terada + Weird Together + Moniker at Summer House Cafe

Japanese electronic music producer Soichi Terada will play the Delhi leg of his tour of India, which has been organised by the Red Bull Music Academy. The gig will also feature sets by dance music DJs Weird Together aka Nick Dwyer and Dick Johnson from New Zealand and Moniker aka Munbir Chawla from Delhi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

COMEDY Vikramjit Singh at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi comic Vikramjit Singh will present an hour of new jokes. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Lost Stories at Privee’

Mumbai electronic dance music duo Lost Stories aka Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi will take over the console. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. To book a spot, register here or by calling 82872 02020. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 18 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

FILM Grierson Documentaries at AntiSocial

The British Council will screen a series of Grierson Award-winning documentaries related to the fields of history, science and the arts. The line-up features Night Will Fall (2014), The Bengali Detective (2011), Fabric of the Cosmos: What Is Space? (2011), David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive (2014), David Bowie: Five Years (2013) and War of Words: Soldier-Poets of the Somme (2014). There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 11 am.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

GARDENING WORKSHOPS Introduction To Urban Farming at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

At this workshop by gardening consultancy Edible Routes, participants can learn to grow vegetables, fruit and herbs at home. Tickets priced at Rs 1,100 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 2601.

PHOTOGRAPHY Edges of India: Karnataka & Goa by Krish Bhalla at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

Capital-based photographer Krish Bhalla will exhibit a solo show of images of an “eclectic mix of socio-economic and cultural subjects from” Karnataka and Goa “ranging from fishing ports to coffee plantations, to incense makers and carpet weavers”. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Preview on Saturday, August 19 at 4.30 pm. Until Tuesday, August 29. Open daily, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Gallery No. 2, Twin Art Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 1 Central Vista Mess, Janpath. Tel: 011 2338 8155.

FILM The Ring at Select Citywalk

Gore Verbinski’s horror film The Ring (2002) will be shown by the Sunset Cinema Club, which organises outdoor movie screenings. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP via Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Plaza, Ground Floor, Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket. Tel: 011 4211 4211.

COMEDY Kunal Rao + Sapan Verma at NCUI Auditorium

Stand-up comedians Kunal Rao and Sapan Verma, who are both part of Mumbai stand-up troupe East India Comedy, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm.

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 August Kranti Marg, opposite Sirifort Auditorium. Tel: 85274 99408

THEATRE The Ramayana For Our Times at Akshara Theatre

English play The Ramayana For Our Time, written and directed by Jalabala Vaidya, is a contemporary version of the epic. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE A Mother is a Mother at Shri Ram Centre

Adapted and directed by Sahil Singh Sethi, this English play is based on Eduardo De Filippo’s 1946 Italian comedy Filumena Marturano. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Ismat’s Love Stories at India Habitat Centre

This English play, written by Anuradha Marwah and directed by Sanjay Kumar, is a profile of Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres on Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with the murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Rahul Dua at Akshara Theatre

Comedian Rahul Dua, who is from Ludhiana and lives in Gurgaon, will perform a solo show titled Oh Hello?? Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Aneesh Chengappa at Summer House Café

City-residing electronic dance music DJ-producer Aneesh Chengappa will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC SRV at Raasta Gurgaon

Electronic dance music DJ SRV aka Sourav Dhamija, who is from Delhi, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Gurgaon, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC The Revisit Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi band The Revisit Project, which plays instrumental versions of Bollywood classics, will present a set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Amalgamates at Cyber Hub Social

Amalgamates, the Delhi-based electronic music DJ duo of Ajit Sarathi and Ankit Verma, will spin a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, Tower 8C, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 423 2764.

THEATRE Violet Chachki at Kitty Su

American drag queen and burlesque dancer Violet Chachki, whose real name is Jason Dardo, will perform. The entry fee Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

FOOD & DRINK Commeat’s Jashn-E-Awadh at Vasant Kunj

Home chef Mansi Seth Kapoor will serve a spread of vegetarian Awadhi dishes at a pop-up lunch organised by food events company Commeat. The menu will feature items such as aloo ka rassa, arbi ka dulma, mangori matar ki tehri and lauki ki barfi. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Vasant Kunj; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Amrita Sher-Gil. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 20, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Ghalib in New Delhi at L.T.G. Auditorium

In this Hindi comedy, written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, nineteenth-century poet Mirza Ghalib is reborn in the twenty-first century. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 5 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Taj Mahal Ka Tender at Shri Ram Centre

Gajraj Nagar will direct a production of playwright Ajay Shukla’s Hindi comedy Taj Mahal Ka Tender, which imagines what it would be like if the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan tried to build the Taj Mahal in the present times. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 5 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Jalabala Vaidya’s English play The Cabuliwala

is based on the classic children’s story by Rabindranath Tagore about the unlikely friendship between a little girl and a dry fruit seller from Afghanistan. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Hindu Code Bill at Muktadhara Auditorium

The Hindu Code Bill, which was introduced and passed in the years following Independence despite strong opposition, is the subject of this Hindi play written by Rajesh Kumar and directed by Arvind Gaur. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Banga Sanskriti Bhavan, 18-19 Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market. Tel: 011 2334 4808.

THEATRE Peter Pan at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of British theatre director Sally Cookson’s stage version of J. M. Barrie’s story Peter Pan. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Ticket To Heaven at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this English play hinges on an encounter between three people: a conman, a sexually frustrated woman and her pious husband. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Abducted at Akshara Theatre

Two men kidnap a woman and demand a ransom from her billionaire father in this English play directed by Anasuya Vaidya. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE K. L. Saigal at L.T.G. Auditorium

Actor Yashraj Malik stars as K. L. Saigal in this Hindustani play about the life of the famous Hindi film singer and actor, directed by M. Sayeed Alam. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Nitin Mirani at The Backyard Underground

Dubai-residing stand-up comedian Nitin Mirani will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8 pm.

Where: The Backyard Underground, SCO 35-36, Leisure Valley Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 011 3310 5969.

MUSIC Premghan – A Musical Rendition by Shubha Mudgal at Oddbird Theatre & Foundation

Vocalist Shubha Mudgal, who is based in Delhi, will sing the verses of nineteenth-century poet Badri Narayan Chaudhary whose pen name was Premghan. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

COMEDY Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Chull

Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform at a show that will also feature fellow Delhi comics Parvinder Singh and Vijay Yadav. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Chull, Fifth Floor, 11-12 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 95991 99003.

MUSIC Chaar Yaar at Depot48

Delhi-based Sufi folk-fusion group Chaar Yaar, which comprises singer-composer Madan Gopal Singh, guitarist and banjo player Deepak Castelino, sarod player Pritam Ghosal and percussionist Amjad Khan, will perform. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Chaar Hazaari at Def. Col. Social

Capital-residing Hindi rock band Chaar Hazaari will present a set at an instalment of Def. Col. Social’s Mystic Sundays series of gigs. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Def. Col. Social, 28A Defence Colony Market. Tel: 78385 20799.

MUSIC Francisco Lelo De Larrea Trio at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Mexican jazz guitarist Francisco Lelo De Larrea will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

ONGOING

ART C. Bhagyanath + M. Pravat + Nidhi Agarwal + Vir Kotak at Nature Morte

An exhibition of new mixed media artworks by artists C. Bhagyanath from Kochi and M. Pravat, Nidhi Agarwal and Vir Kotak from Delhi. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 4068 7117.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

PHOTOGRAPHY Gandhi’s Vision: Freedom and Beyond at India International Centre

This exhibition, culled from the collection of the National Gandhi Museum in Delhi, comprises photographs of and documents related to India’s freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership, starting with his return to India from South Africa in 1915. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Monday, August 21. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.