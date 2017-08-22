The US is witnessing its first total solar eclipse in 90 years today. The solar eclipse will run from coast to coast, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina, cutting through Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina.

Those living outside this path will only get to observe a partial solar eclipse.

While those living in the US are thronging to the streets with their special glasses to observe the total eclipse, those on Twitter too seem to have been bitten by the eclipse bug. While some are looking forward to it with glee, others are tweeting jokes about it, some are dismayed by the partial solar eclipse they saw, and quite a few are simply annoyed by all the hype around the phenomenon.

Here are some of the tweets the solar eclipse of August 21 gave us:

Huge congrats to the Eclipse. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 21, 2017

This solar eclipse is making me forget that we are otherwise beset by, um, other stuff — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) August 21, 2017

#SolarEclipse2017

Nice that Twitter is tripping on a solar eclipse.

That rare astronomical event where the moon comes between the sun & USA. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 21, 2017

Dear Earth,



Just a warning, Alderaan thought they were just seeing an eclipse too.



Sincerely,



The Empire. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) August 21, 2017

"See that, Melania? We should make this permanent and have the moon pay for it." #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/5kmA23y0Fq — Norm Kelly (@norm) August 21, 2017

When you'd rather go blind than see the man you're married to... #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/W3ngoj45DA — Alex Aferiat (@aaferiat) August 21, 2017

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Tomorrow's headline: "86% Of Trump Voters Stared At Eclipse And Went Blind, But Don't Regret Their Decision." — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 21, 2017

When u buy cheap eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/NsP20xBwDq — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) August 18, 2017

This #eclipse is the most disappointed I’ve been since the Lost finale. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 21, 2017

If you hype this eclipse any more, James Cameron will announce four more of them. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 21, 2017

Weeping United States peasants leave crops untended, as they urinate upon themselves in terror at Marshal Kim Jong-Un Solar Shade technology pic.twitter.com/9KmDMMhDFH — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) August 21, 2017

you: solar eclipse



me, an intellectual: perfect opportunity to attack the fire nation — 👁️ (@AiiGod) August 21, 2017

Be careful who you hook up with today. Everyone looks good when you're wearing eclipse glasses. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 21, 2017

[stares directly at the eclipse] pic.twitter.com/zMDtP0od7Q — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 21, 2017

"The Eclipse: The Courtship of Sun and Moon" (1907, Georges Méliès) pic.twitter.com/PUKTYFKQtA — Bradley j Kornish (@BradleyjKornish) August 21, 2017

1919: We have used this solar eclipse to prove Einstein's theories correct.



2017: https://t.co/0RA5Y1XKzJ — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) August 21, 2017