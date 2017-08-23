The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the practice of instant triple talaq, saying it was unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law. The five-member bench was divided 3-2 on the matter.

Instant triple talaq is a Muslim practice in which men are permitted to instantly divorce their wives by simply saying the word “talaq”, meaning divorce, three times.

Here’s a look at how some major papers played the news.

The Telegraph avoided the temptation of repetition in its headline and led with an article in a question and answer format addressing doubts about the verdict and its implications.