ART

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Fabrik – On the Circulation of Data, Goods and People at Chemould Prescott Road and Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

Curated by Florian E2bner, this exhibition features four large works by German artists Hito Steyerl, the duo of Jasmina Metwaly and Philip Rizk, Olaf Nicolai and Tobias Zielony, which were exhibited at the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015. Steyerl’s video installation “Factory of the Sun” is being shown at Chemould Prescott Road; the rest of the works are on display at the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 26. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211. Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7710.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

India Starts With An I at AntiSocial

Over 20 artists from across the country including Jimmy Varghese, Mayur Mengle, Sajid Wajid Shaikh, Shawn D’souza and Shikhant Sablania will exhibit their works at this event put together by city-based organisation Karmyo, which connects volunteers with NGOs. Mumbai stand-up comics Aakash Mehta and Raunaq Rajani will perform sets and Vadodara-residing singer-songwriter Shashwat Bulusu will perform. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 1 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

‘Under the vastness of the open sky – The enigmatic vision of Himmat Shah’ by Roobina Karode at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Roobina Karode, the director and chief curator of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi, will present a talk on the six decade-long career of artist Himmat Shah. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Part Narratives at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Conceptualised by Delhi-based art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha, this exhibition features works by artists that draw “upon their memories and understanding of Partition”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

The Surface of Things: Photography in Process at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

This group show, organised in collaboration with the Institute Francais en Inde and Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, will feature works by contemporary Indian artists Edson Dias, Srinivas Kuruganti, Sukanya Ghosh and Uzma Mohsin that invoke “the birth of an analogue visual form through a process-oriented exhibit”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: The Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Retro Realism In A Postmodern World at Nine Fish Art Gallery

This group show comprises works by artists Diptish Ghosh Dastidar, Douglas John and Helen Brahma. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Idhar-Udhar/Here-There by Birender Yadav + We Are Here Because You Are There at Clark House Initiative

Two exhibitions will open this week. Idhar-Udhar/Here-There is a solo show by Delhi-based artist Birender Yadav. We Are Here Because You Are There is a group show featuring works by Amjad Ali, Ashok Ansara, Narendra Deuskar, Ramesh Anjarkar, Sanjay Londhe, Shashikant Sompura and Sudheer Rajbhar. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, September 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Liminal by Savia Mahajan at Tarq

Mumbai-based artist Savia Mahajan’s new solo show Liminal features sculptures, drawings and installations that explore “notions of life, death and the in-between”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Motabhai is Watching You by Hemant Morparia at Sakshi Salon

An exhibition of political cartoons and sculpture by city-residing illustrator Hemant Morparia. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Salon, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

The 10 Year Hustle at Chatterjee and Lal

Colaba gallery Chatterjee and Lal is celebrating its tenth anniversary with an exhibition of its favourite works over the years by artists such as Minam Apang, Fabien Charuau, Nikhil Chopra, Zarina Hashmi, Nasreen Mohamedi, Pilloo Pochkhanawala, Sahej Rahal, Rashid Rana, Gagan Singh, Kiran Subbaiah, Thukral & Tagra and Nityan Unnikrishnan.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Mixed Bag Fridays with Navin Noronha + Rueben Kaduskar + Utsav Chakraborty at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Rueben Kaduskar will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Mumbai comedians Navin Noronha and Utsav Chakraborty as well as ten amateurs. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Azeem Banatwalla + Kunal Rao at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel Stand-up comedians Azeem Banatwalla and Kunal Rao, who are both part of Mumbai stand-up troupe East India Comedy, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Abijit Ganguly + Anu Menon + Baggy + Gaurav Kapoor at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Abijit Ganguly and Gaurav Kapoor from Mumbai and Baggy aka Bhargav Ramakrishnan from Chennai will perform stand-up sets. Anu Menon, who is also from the city, will perform instead of Ganguly on Friday. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 and Sunday, August 27 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, August 26 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Weekend Specials with Gujju Boys at The Habitat

Gujarati stand-up comics Chirayu Mistry, Deep Vaidya and Manan Desai, all of whom are from Vadodara, will present sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 649 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Chuckles and Roars with Kajol Srinivasan + Piyush Sharma + Prashasti Singh + Sriraam Padmanabhan at Clap

At this show organised by events company Hamster Comedy, Mumbai-based comics Kajol Srinivasan, Piyush Sharma, Prashasti Singh and Sriraam Padmanabhan will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, Second Floor, A-Wing, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Zero Expectations with Tanmay Bhat at Brewbot

Tanmay Bhat of city-residing comedy crew All In Bakchod will test new material at this show presented by events company Culture Shoq. Tickets priced at Rs 260 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

The Big Bong Theory at The Barking Deer

Kolkata-raised comics Abhishek Bose, Anirban Dasgupta, Saurav Mehta and Utsav Chakraborty will present this show themed around the quirks of people from their hometown. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Comedy By The Bay at Infinite Studios

Sriraam Padmanabhan, who is from Mumbai, will host this new stand-up gig series, this instalment of which will feature sets by city comedians Atul Sharma, Joel D’Souza and Raunaq Rajani. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Infinite Studios, 29-A, First Floor, opposite Starbucks, above Brijj Mandal Hall,Dr. Atmaram Rangnekar Marg, Girgaum Chowpatty. Tel: 80824 64767.

Comedy Mashup with Pavitra Shetty + Saurav Mehta at The Square

Pavitra Shetty and Saurav Mehta, both of whom are based in the city, and a surprise act will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Manik Mahna at Studio Mojo

The Delhi comedian will present a work-in-progress show, organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Homos Odyssey with Navin Noronha + Nick Pillow at Brewbot

At this show presented by events company Culture Shoq, city-based comedians Navin Noronha and Nick Pillow will talk about being gay in India. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Oye Stand-up at Canvas Laugh Club

At this instalment of their stand-up special, comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as the monsoon and actor Farhan Akhtar’s singing career. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

7 Min Itch at Menchie’s

Abijit Ganguly, Agrima Joshua, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Deepak Gopalakrishnan, Dhaval Dattar and Jeeya Sethi will be among the comics to perform for seven minutes each at this instalment of the stand-up comedy gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

Undateable at The Barking Deer

Stand-up comics Anand Reghu, Pavitra Shetty, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan from Mumbai will discuss dating woes in this show presented by comedy group Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

77 Come with Chinmay Mhatre + Navin Noronha + Nitin Mirani + Supriya Joshi at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Chinmay Mhatre, Navin Noronha and Supriya Joshi and Dubai-residing comic Nitin Mirani are the professionals who will perform at the seventy-seventh instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Aakash Mehta + Gaurav Kapoor + Rohan Desai at Tap Andheri

The Indian Comedy Club will host this show featuring sets by Mumbai-based stand-up comics Aakash Mehta, Gaurav Kapoor and Rohan Desai. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Daniel Fernandes at Havana

Stand-up comic Daniel Fernandes, who lives in Mumbai, will present a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 495 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

It’s Not Even Funny at Cat Cafe Studio

City-residing comedian Sonali Thakker will host this stand-up open mic that will feature a special set by Mumbai-based comic Anirban Dasgupta. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Gond Painting On Canvas Bags at Todi Mill Social

Iteeha, the city-based textile design firm, will conduct a workshop on decorating canvas bags with the Gond-style motifs. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), which cover the cost of material and entitle attendees to refreshments, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 26, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

DANCE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

The Divine Flutist at Si Bambai

Bharatanatyam dancers Sonam Vora and Sachhidanand Narayankar, both of whom live in Mumbai, will present The Divine Flutist, a set of solo and duet performances on Krishna. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

FILM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Soz: A Ballad of Maladies at Prithvi House

Tushar Madhav and Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Soz: A Ballad of Maladies (2016) will be shown. Produced by the Public Service Broadcasting Trust, the film profiles various cultural practitioners in Kashmir, from artist Showkat Kathju, cartoonist Mir Suhail and poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef to rapper MC Kash and rock band Parvaaz, who use their art to resist state repression. The screening, which will include a Q&A session with the directors, has been organised by Vikalp, a city-based group of documentary filmmakers. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to vikalpscreenings@gmail.com or via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Jalsaghar at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Satyajit Ray’s classic Bengali film Jalsaghar (1958) will be screened with English subtitles. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 1 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Commeat’s Vindhu Bhojanam – Ganpati Special in Chembur

At this special Ganesh festival pop-up lunch organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat, home cooks P. Kalyani and Ritu Khanna will serve a vegetarian Andhra spread of pulihora (tamarind rice); tamata pappu (tomato dal); vaamu bangala dumpa (carom seed and potato fry); vankaya masala kura (stuffed brinjal fry); payasam and boorelu (sweet dumplings). The meal is priced at Rs 1,050 per person. For more information, email commeatwithus@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Chembur, the complete address will be provided to those who register.

ONGOING

Beer and Burger Festival at Woodside Inn

The Woodside Inn chain of bars in Colaba, Lower Parel and Andheri is hosting the tenth edition of its popular annual beer and burger festival. The menu features ten burgers including the tempura-fried soft shell crab burger; confit duck leg burger; Moroccan spiced lamb burger; quinoa cottage cheese burger; and parmesan crusted Portobello mushroom burger. The a la carte beer menu of imported and local brews features two new beers by the Gateway Brewing Co., a wheat ale called Dr. Jekyll and a Belgian ale called Mr. Hyde.

When: Until Sunday, August 27.

Where: Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Woodhouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2287 5752. Also at Mathuradas Mill Compound, next to The Barking Deer, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2497 5018. And Shops No.11 and 12, Link Plaza, Mhada Colony, Oshiwara, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2632 8963.

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar.

When: Sunday, August 27, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 27, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, August 27, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Karim Ellaboudi at Finch

British-Sudanese jazz pianist Karim Ellaboudi will perform. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Stupiditties 11 at AntiSocial

This gig, organised by Mumbai record label and events company ennui.BOMB ahead of the release of the eleventh edition of its annual Indian independent music compilation Stupiddities in September, will feature sets by city-based acts, experimental rock bands Across Seconds and GreyFade; hardcore punk group Death by Fungi and alternative rock outfit Tripp Pilots. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Taktixx at Bonobo

DJ Taktixx aka Pradeep Maharana, who is based in Mumbai, will spin a techno set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Deep House Sessions with Tem10 at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

The bar’s resident DJ Tem10 aka Temton Boga will play a house music set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 25 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Su Real + Gurbax at Kitty Su

Bass music DJ-producers Su Real aka Suhrid Manchanda from Delhi and Gurbax aka Kunaal Gurbaxani from Bangalore will each play a set. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women, entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per couple and entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 25 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Soul at the National Gallery of Modern Art

Singers and actors Amit Mhatre, Avantika Ganguly, Jahnvi Shrimankar, Kailash Waghmare, Ketaki Thatte, Rohit Das and Trisha Kale, who are part of Mumbai theatre group Tamaasha, will perform Baul songs, lokgeet, abhangs and ghazals in Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and Punjabi in the show, which has been conceptualised by director Sunil Shanbag. This particular performance has been organised by Mumbai-based arts organisation Udayan. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Bebop and Beyond by Christos Yerolatsitis at the NCPA Little Theatre

Cypriot pianist Christos Yerolatsitis will conduct a workshop of the rise of bebop and emergence of legendary jazz musicians between the 1940s and ‘60s. The workshop has been organised in association with Mumbai-based The True School of Music at which Yerolatsitis teaches. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

House Concert Mumbai: Session 5 with Aaron Sequeira + Thomas Albert in Santa Cruz East

City-residing singer-songwriters Aaron Sequeira and Thomas Albert will perform at this instalment of the monthly gig series that takes place inside people’s homes. The event will begin with the screening of Indian short films. There is no entry fee; the suggested donation is between Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person. RVSP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7.15 pm.

Where: Santa Cruz (East); the complete address will be shared with those who register.

The Listening Sessions with Banat Kaur Bagga + Shrikant Sreenivasan in Andheri

This instalment of The Listening Sessions, the monthly series of music video screenings, will feature the picks of Kunal Punjabi and Reema Sengupta, who run video production house Catnip, and music producer Ajay Jayanthi, all of whom live in Mumbai. The city-based duo of singer-songwriter Banat Kaur Bagga and guitarist Shrikant Sreenivasan will play an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person can be bought via PayTM on 98198 11243 or 95940 36073; register here to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); call 95940 36073 for the complete address.

Mrinalini Tewari at Finch

Singer-songwriter Mrinalini Tewari, who is based in Mumbai, will present a set. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Full House with Leon Russell + Pramod Sippy + Ruskin at AntiSocial

Mumbai-based DJs Leon Russell, Pramod Sippy and Ruskin Master will all play house music sets. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Zaeden at Kitty Su

Delhi-residing electronic dance music DJ-producer Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma will take over the console. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Ray and the Revolution + Tweakd at The Habitat

Blues-rock band Ray and the Revolution and psychedelic rock group Tweakd, both from Mumbai, will perform. The show is an instalment of Patio Unplugged, the gig series by Lazy Patio Films, which will feature acts for whom the city-based production house is shooting music videos that will appear in its first web series. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

The Dessert Island Series at Studio Tamaasha

At the inaugural instalment of this new series of guided listening sessions at which Hindustani classical music aficionados will play and talk about their favourite pieces, IIT Bombay professor Siddhartha Chaudhuri will present a selection of morning and afternoon ragas. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 11 am. @

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Solarise at Razzberry Rhinoceros

The August instalment of monthly Sunday sundowner gig series Solarise will comprise sets by electronic music DJ-producers BLOT! aka Gaurav Malaker from Delhi and Folic State aka Karan Desai from Mumbai. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; to attend, RSVP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 5 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Tribhukti at Nellai Heights

Three Mumbai-based Hindustani classical musicians, sitar player Chintan Katti, flute player S. Akash and tabla player Ishaan Ghosh, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, call 70455 97505.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Podium, Nellai Heights, Plot No.16/18, Swastik Park, Chembur (East).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Doggo Day Buffet at The Little Door

Andheri bar The Little Door will mark International Dog Day by offering a free buffet for pet pooches. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26, from noon to 8 pm.

Where: The Little Door, Plot B31, Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 99209 83836.

POETRY

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Copper. Raw Umber. Ochre. August at Kitab Khana

Poets Anand Thakore, Archana Sahni, Ashwani Kumar, Jane Bhandari, Ramneek Singh, Sachin Ketkar and Sampurna Chattarji will read their works at this event organised by the group Cappuccino Readings. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 5.15 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Rochelle D’Silva at The Cuckoo Club Mumbai-based spoken word artist Rochelle D’Silva will launch and read from her new book of poetry When Home Is An Idea. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Thiruvathira by Anka at Artisans’ Cream and gold Kerala saris by designer Usha Devi Balakrishnan, who runs the label Anka in Bangalore, will be on sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 26, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

TALKS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

IndieFolio Masterclass with Catnip at AntiSocial

Kunal Punjabi and Reema Sengupta, who run Mumbai-based video production house Catnip, will present a talk at this instalment of the IndieFolio Masterclass series of workshops. There is no entry fee; to register, see here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 11 am.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 022 6522 6324.

THEATRE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Angels in America Parts 1 and 2 at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of British theatre director Marianne Elliott’s production of American playwright Tony Kushner’s drama. The two-part play, which is set in New York in the 1980s and is about the AIDS crisis, stars actors Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. Part one will be shown on Saturday and part two on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 512 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Siddhus of Upper Juhu at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Director Rahul da Cunha’s English comedy is about a couple struggling with unemployment and the pressures of living in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 350, Rs 600, Rs 900, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.2

Jashn-e-Qalam at Yoga 101

Theatre actors K. C. Shankar, Rakesh Om and Shashwita Sharma will present dramatic readings of stories by Hindi and Urdu writers Asad Mohammad Khan, Ismat Chughtai and Nikhil Sachan. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Yoga 101, Cottage No.101, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 98201 25963.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Three stories by Urdu writers Intizar Hussain and Naiyer Masud will be read by theatre actors Nachiket Devasthali, Sapan Saran and Yasir Iftikhar Khan. Tickets priced at Rs 50 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Taj Mahal Ka Tender at Mysore Association Hall

Salim Arif will direct a production of Ajay Shukla’s Hindi play Taj Mahal Ka Tender, which imagines what it would be like if Mughal emperor Shah Jahan attempted to build the Taj Mahal in this day and age. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, August 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Mysore Association, 393 Bhau Daji Road, near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga (East). Tel: 022 2402 4647.

WALKS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 536 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside the Bhikha Behram well, opposite the Central Telegraph Office.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Gamdevi Walk by Khaki Tours

This guided walk in the south Mumbai neighbourhood of Gamdevi by Khaki Tours will include spots such as the ‘other’ Gateway of India, nineteenth-century Maharashtrian homes in the area and a pretty street that has a connection with the plague of 1896. Tickets priced at Rs 644 are being sold here. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside Tewari Brothers opposite the Royal Opera House.

WORKSHOPS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Moonlighting at The Cuckoo Club

Events venue The Cuckoo Club will host, along with a flea market, a day-long series of workshops at which professionals will share their expertise in a field other than their full-time occupations. Dentist Preeti Kochar will conduct a belly dancing session; journalist Chhavi Sachdev will provide an introduction to making podcasts; and actor Mukul Chadda will helm an improv comedy workshop. Tickets for the workshops, the prices of which range from Rs 300 to Rs 1,800 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 26, from 11 am.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.