FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

ART Rajita Schade at Latitude 28

Bangalore-based artist Rajita Schade’s solo show Order Disorder comprises works on paper and canvas. See here for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, September 20. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

FILM India at 70: Histories and Legacies at India Habitat Centre

The last three days of this festival of cinema on the history and legacy of Independence will feature films such as Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram (2000), which is set during communal riots in Calcutta in the 1940s (on Friday at 6.30 pm at Gulmohar); Tushar Madhav and Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Soz: A Ballad of Maladies (2016), which profiles various cultural practitioners in Kashmir, from artist Showkat Kathju, cartoonist Mir Suhail and poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef to rapper MC Kash and rock band Parvaaz, who use their art to resist state repression (on Saturday at 3 pm at Gulmohar); and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), Shyam Benegal’s movie on the nationalist leader (on Sunday at 10.30 am at Gulmohar). There is no entry fee. See here for the complete schedule.

When: Until Sunday, August 27.

Where: Gulmohar and The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FILM My Voiceless Friends at The Japan Foundation

In Tadashi Imai’s My Voiceless Friends (1972), a war survivor makes it his mission to deliver the letters of his deceased comrades to their families. The Japanese movie will be screened with English subtitles.There is no entry fee; seating on a first come, first served basis. See here for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

HISTORY Remembering Partition: Unheard Stories at India International Centre

Curated by Delhi-based writer Aanchal Malhotra and organised by The 1947 Partition Archive, this multi-media exhibition puts the spotlight on little-known Partition stories. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Opens on Friday, August 25 at 6.30 pm. Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

COMEDY Nitin Gupta at Lok Kala Manch

Stand-up comedian Nitin Gupta, who is from Delhi, will present a show of new material. Tickets priced at Rs 295 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Appurv Gupta + Manish Tyagi + Vaibhav Sethia at Canvas Laugh Club

Appurv Gupta and Manish Tyagi from Delhi and Vaibhav Sethia from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,549 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Hamlet The Clown Prince at Kamani Auditorium

In director Rajat Kapoor’s comedy, a group of clowns rehearse chaotically for a show of Hamlet in English and gibberish. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE The Revised Kama Sutra at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Anasuya Vaidya, The Revised Kama Sutra is based on Indian-American author Richard Crasta’s eponymous novel set in 1960s India about an adolescent boy who is looking for answers to questions about love, sex and salvation. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-12B Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. 2Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC The Rock of Ages Project at Hard Rock Café

This edition of the festival will feature musicians from such rock bands as Parikrama, Mrigya and Eka. Dubai alternative rock band Point of View will play an opening set. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person can be paid in advance on Insider.in.

When: Friday, August 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Café, Multiplex Building, First Floor, DLF Place Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4715 8888.

MUSIC Hans Séance + Doktor Daniel + Divij Kaul at Summer House Café

Electronic dance music DJs Hans Séance aka Hansel Soans from Mumbai and Doktor Daniel aka Daniel Rajan and Divij Kaul, both of whom are from Delhi, will each play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Manta Sidhu Ensemble at Depot48

Delhi singer-songwriter Manta Sidhu will perform with her band. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Quintiz and Zian Bhamgara at The Piano Man Jazz Club and Depot48

Dutch jazz-fusion band Quintiz will perform along with Mumbai-residing singer Zian Bhamgara at two venues this weekend. They will play The Piano Man Jazz Club on Friday and Depot48 on Saturday. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260. Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Time Machine at The Electric Room

City-residing electro-pop duo Time Machine, made up of singer-songwriter Chayan Adhikari and producer-composer Tarun Balani, will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC BLOT! at Ek Bar

Capital-based electronic music producer BLOT! aka Gaurav Malaker will man the decks. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 at 10 pm.

Where: Ek Bar, D-17, First Floor, Defence Colony. Tel: 011 4168 8811.

MUSIC Sartek at Playboy Club

House music DJ-producer Sartek aka Sarthak Sardana, who lives in Delhi, will take over the console. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, August 25 at 10 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Samrat Hotel, 50-B Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 79999 97791.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

BOOKS Saadat Hasan Manto: An Exhibition at India Habitat Centre

Curated by the Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust, this exhibition documents the life and work of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, August 26 and Sunday August 27, from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Oye Stand Up! with Ankita Shrivastava + Mohit Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as the monsoon and actor Farhan Akhtar’s singing career in their stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 550, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Wadali Brothers at Siri Fort Auditorium

Sufi music singers and siblings Puranchand and Pyarelal Wadali, who live in the Amritsar district, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Dark Borders at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Neelam Mansngh, this Hindi drama is based on stories by Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto that examine the impact of social and political turmoil on women and families. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm and Sunday August 27 at 4 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE I’m Your Venus at Akshara Theatre

English play I’m Your Venus, directed by Anasuya Vaidya, is an adaption of Austrian writer Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s erotic novel Venus in Furs. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-12B Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Kautuk Srivastava at Hearken Cafe

Comic Kautuk Srivastava, who lives in Mumbai, will present his solo stand-up special The Anatomy of Awkward. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Hearken Cafe, Fifth Floor, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat. Tel: 98730 80047.

THEATRE What is Done is Done at Kamani Auditorium

Director Rajat Kapoor’s adaptation of Macbeth starring Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Kalki Koechlin and Tillotama Shome is set in a world of clowns. See the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Lolmaal at Lok Kala Manch

This Hindi stand-up show, hosted by Delhi-based comedian Rajnish Kumar, will feature sets by city-based comics Kishore Dayani and Pratyush Chaubey. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person and Rs 350 per couple (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 7.45 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

MUSIC Nizami Bandhu at Lodi - The Garden Restaurant

Delhi-residing qawwali exponents Nizami Bandhu, known for such Hindi film hits as ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from the 2011 movie Rockstar, will perform. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Lodi - The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232.

MUSIC Kitchensink at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Jazz band Kitchensink, which is from the capital, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, 7/22, Ground Floor, B-6, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Kohra + Walking With Kings at Auro Kitchen & Bar

Techno DJ-producers Kohra aka Madhav Shorey from Delhi and Walking With Kings aka the duo of Gene Kavanagh and Pippi Ciez from Birmingham, will each play a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, 31, Second Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 3310 7637.

MUSIC Murky 002 with Dasta + Tarqeeb at Raasta Green Park

The second instalment of this new gig series programmed by artist and management company Krunk will feature sets by members of electronic music collective Dasta, which include city-based bass music DJ-producer Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose who will also play an solo slot. There is no entry fee; RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, A2/A, Second Floor, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC N*hilate at Summer House Cafe

City-based DJ N*hilate, whose real name is Nisheeth Rao, will spin a funk and house set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Teri Miko at Kitty Su

Ukrainian electronic dance music DJ Teri Miko will perform. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 26 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

FOOD & DRINK A Lebanese Affair at Aravali View Rail Vihar

Home chef Arunima Khanna will serve a spread of Lebanese dishes at this pop-up lunch organised by food events company Commeat. The menu will feature items such as fattoush salad, falafel shawarma wrap, chicken shawarma wrap, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, mutton and okra curry and tres leches cake. Tickets priced at Rs 1,400 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Aravali View Rail Vihar, Gurgaon; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by V. S. Gaitonde. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 27, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Boxout Social with Ase + Corridors + Lifafa + Rohan Kale at AntiSocial

This instalment of Boxout Social, the gig series organised by Indian online electronic music radio channel Boxout.fm, will feature sets by four Delhi-based DJ-producers, Ase aka Anant Ahuja, Corridors aka Rijul Victor, Rohan Kale and Lifafa aka Suryakant Sawhney. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE The White Saree at LTG Auditorium

Written and directed by Amit Tiwari, this Hindustani dance drama is a comment on sexual and gender oppression in contemporary society. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Manish Tyagi + Pratyush Chaubey + Vaibhav Sethia at Canvas Laugh Club

Manish Tyagi and Pratyush Chaubey from Delhi and Vaibhav Sethia from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,549 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Let’s Laugh Again at Akshara Theatre

Let’s Laugh Again, written by Gopal Sharman, is a satire on political events. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-12B Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Nothing Like Lear at Kamani Auditorium

In the third play of director Rajat Kapoor’s series of English and gibberish clown-featuring plays, Vinay Pathak essays a sad, lonely clown hungry for the affection of his only daughter, who’s too busy with her life. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Sumit Anand at Taksim

Capital-residing comic Sumit Anand will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 470 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 8 pm.

Where: Taksim, CG 01, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg. Tel: 99992 23792.

MUSIC Ritviz at Raasta Green Park

Bass music DJ-producer Ritviz Srivastava, who lives in Pune, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Green Park, A2/A, Second Floor, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

ONGOING

ART C. Bhagyanath + M. Pravat + Nidhi Agarwal + Vir Kotak at Nature Morte

An exhibition of new mixed media artworks by artists C. Bhagyanath from Kochi and M. Pravat, Nidhi Agarwal and Vir Kotak from Delhi. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 4068 7117.

PHOTOGRAPHY Edges of India: Karnataka & Goa by Krish Bhalla at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

Capital-based photographer Krish Bhalla will exhibit a solo show of images of an “eclectic mix of socio-economic and cultural subjects from” Karnataka and Goa “ranging from fishing ports to coffee plantations, to incense makers and carpet weavers”. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Tuesday, August 29. Open daily, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Gallery No. 2, Twin Art Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 1 Central Vista Mess, Janpath. Tel: 011 2338 8155.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.