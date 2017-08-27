Leadership crisis

Full circle: Tracing Nandan Nilekani’s long and eventful way back to the helm of Infosys

He had left the company eight years ago to lead the Aadhaar programme.

by  & 
IANS

“I’ll watch how Infosys is progressing…from outside.”

That’s how Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani wrapped up his farewell speech at the company’s Bengaluru headquarters on July 9, 2009. He was leaving the company after a 28-year stint to lead the Indian government’s Aadhaar programme.

Eight years later, the 62-year-old Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, alumnus is back at the helm to watch over Infosys up-close.

On August 24, Infosys appointed Nilekani as its non-executive chairman, effective immediately. “Nandan is the ideal leader for Infosys at this stage in the company’s development,” said R Seshasayee, the company’s outgoing chairman. “His appointment will allow Infosys to focus on the strategic changes it needs to make in order to capitalise on the attractive opportunities in the years ahead.”

Nilekani’s appointment comes weeks after a leadership turmoil sparked by the abrupt resignation of the company’s CEO and managing director, Vishal Sikka, following a rather public spat with the founders led by NR Narayana Murthy.

Nandan 1.0

Nilekani, along with six others, founded Infosys in 1981. He held several posts, including that of its president and chief operating officer.

He was the CEO between 2002 and 2007, some of the company’s best years (aided by favourable market conditions, of course). Under his leadership, revenue grew from Rs 2,603.6 crore in 2002 to Rs 13,149 crore in 2007.

In keeping with its tradition of giving all the co-founders a shot at the CEO’s position, Nilekani stepped down while still in top gear.

“Nandan has been hugely successful as a CEO,” Murthy had said at the time when Nilekani stepped down. “His strengths are big-picture thinking, simplification of complex ideas, and articulation.”

Towards the end of his stint, Nilekani was the company’s co-chairman and a member of its board. However, he wasn’t merely an in-house Infosys star. In 1988, Nilekani co-founded India’s top Information Technology industry body Nasscom. In recognition of his contribution to building India’s information technology sector, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, in 2006. He was even named among the world’s 100 most influential people by Time magazine in 2006 and 2009.

Chalo Delhi

In 2009, Nilekani shed his “Infosys identity” to “give (an) identity to every Indian”.

Serving as the first chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Nilekani held the rank of a cabinet minister. Over six years, he built what is perhaps the world’s biggest biometric system, the Aadhaar. Given the magnitude of the project, Nilekani received praise from global icons such as Bill Gates and Satya Nadella.

Gradually, though, praise gave way to criticism. Concerns began to be raised over privacy and possible surveillance by the government. There was also criticism over making Aadhaar mandatory for several government services and welfare schemes. Nevertheless, Nilekani managed to push ahead.

Impressed by this technology-intensive project, the Narendra Modi government roped him in to help with its Digital India initiatives, even though Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party had opposed Aadhaar earlier.

Political stint

In 2014, Nilekani shifted track again. He joined mainstream politics and the Indian National Congress party, contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Bengaluru South constituency. He was one of the richest candidates in the race. He is currently India’s 80th richest man with a net worth of $1.72 billion.

Nilekani lost the election and hasn’t been active in mainstream politics since.

However, he has been working behind the scenes for EkStep Foundation, a not-for-profit venture that uses technology to tackle challenges in primary education.

While he avoided commenting on Infosys since joining the government, he continued to hold his promoter’s stake. As of June 30, 2017, Nilekani and his family held 2.29% stake in the company.

Now, as its new non-executive chairman, it will be more than just commenting. Nilekani had inspired the phrase “the world is flat.” Ironically, he has come a full circle.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.