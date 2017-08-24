The Daily Fix: Internet shutdowns in India must be a tool of last resort, not first response

The Big Story: Shutdown and restart

On August 7, the Ministry of Communications issued and notified rules that would govern the shutting of all telecom services, including internet services, in India. The rules, as Medianama explains, gives power to officers of a Joint Secretary level or higher, at the State and Central level, to order a shutdown of all telecom services. If the order has not come directly from the Home Secretary, then it is to be reviewed within 24 hours. Effectively, the rules codify a policy that the government has repeatedly used over the last few years: turning off the internet.

The Software Freedom Law Centre’s Internet Shutdowns tracker points to 42 instances of shutdowns in India in 2017. That is nearly as many as in the previous two years combined, and there are still five months left to go in this year. The tracker offers a useful glimpse into how government have increasingly resorted to this tool as an initial response in the face of an emergency, no matter its relative utility or the trampling of fundamental rights that takes place when the internet is shut down.

The new rules add some checks and balances to the state’s power to take away those rights. It does not allow the local District Collector to issue shutdown orders, and mandates a review of shutdowns if they have not been ordered by the Home Secretary herself. But it is not enough of a framework to prevent gross abuse of a policy that allows the government to take away rights.

The shutdown rules are built out of the Telegraph Act, which may not even give the government power to restrict telecom services on a large scale. They came without any public consultation or debate. And although they mandate a review of shut down orders, they do not draw out a clear, transparent method for when shutdowns can be used and whether citizens can examine if the government was justified in suspending the internet – especially if the orders come directly from the State or Central Home Secretary.

Willingly or unwillingly, India is increasingly digitising at a rapid pace. The government attempted to push this along by fiat last year in its demonetisation exercise, and continues to try and push as many services onto the internet as possible. Yet if authorities are simply free to suspend internet services, which more and more may now crucially depend on, the very idea of digitalising the country comes under question. Of course the government has power to suspend rights in emergencies, but its propensity to keep using internet shutdowns suggests it has often been a first-response tool.

Internet shutdowns must be a policy of last-resort for governments, only after they have conceded an inability to maintain law and order. Before they issue such suspension orders, authorities should have to explain their decisions on paper, in a manner that can be challenged by citizens after the fact. And policies like this should not appear out of the blue without public consultations. The Ministry of Communications should go back to the drawing board and this time invite the public to be a part of the creation of rules that will soon affect us all.

