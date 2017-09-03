EDUCATION MATTERS

Why Delhi’s private schools are unlikely to return ‘excess fees’ to parents without a fight

The Aam Aadmi Party government has threatened to take over the schools or withdraw their recognition if they do not pay up.

by 
Hindustan Times

At least 449 of Delhi’s private schools have been directed to return “excess fees” they had allegedly charged parents using an increase in teachers’ salaries as excuse. But they are not about to hand the money over without a fight. Over 90 of them have moved the Delhi High Court since the Aam Aadmi Party government informed the same court on August 16 that it was preparing to take over administration of the erring schools or withdraw their recognition if they did not pay up.

There is no consensus on how many of the 449 schools have actually returned the excess fees so far. According to The Times of India, over 150 have initiated the refund process, although a lawyer representing some of the schools has disputed this. Some have advertised about the refund in newspapers or deposited the money with the Delhi High Court, where the latest fight over fees began in 2009-10.

In 2009, the Delhi government had announced implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations, raising teachers’ salaries significantly. It permitted private schools to increase fees to meet the added expense on wages as a year’s salaries must come from the same year’s receipts. The court case arose when parents and even some teachers alleged that schools had increased fees without raising salaries – essentially, pocketing the money themselves – or the increase far exceeded what was required.

It is a familiar fight. Parents across states have petitioned governments and moved courts seeking relief from allegedly exorbitant fee hikes by private schools. Cases have been fought in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana. In some states, individual schools have been challenged; in Haryana, parents have sought to get provisions of the state’s Education Act regulating school fees implemented. Taking a cue from the Delhi High Court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court created fee-review committees in those states too, said Khagesh Jha, one of the lawyer-activists representing parents in the court. Some states have tried to enact laws for a more permanent solution. If the Delhi government does get all 449 schools to pay up, it will be the first to do so, and likely influence similar cases in other states.

Traditionally, however, such attempts have been stymied with schools, parents and state governments locked in protracted court battles.

Delhi’s case

In 2011, the Delhi High Court had appointed a fee review committee. According to the High Court’s August 16 order, the committee examined the account books of the state’s private schools and, at last count, recommended that the government get 544 of them to refund excess fees charged from parents. Although the committee had been submitting these lists of schools through interim reports since 2012, and Delhi’s Directorate of Education, tasked with enforcing the recommendations, intermittently issued takeover threats and show-cause notices, little of the estimated Rs 350 crore owed was actually recovered. On August 10, the High Court berated the directorate for this half-hearted effort.

On August 16, the directorate informed the court that of the 544 schools, only 15 had refunded the full amount of Rs 14.5 crore; 136 had made partial refunds amounting to Rs 8.2 crore; five had challenged the recommendations and deposited Rs 35 crore; 17 had not responded to the orders at all and were served show-cause notices; 13 had shut down; and the directorate had taken over one school.

It further said that for 449 schools, the directorate had “processed the proposal to issue show-cause notices for taking over of the management”. The government repeated its stand in press conferences later and set off another round of litigation. However, this time around, the court insisted that schools deposit the money before being heard.

No grievance redress

“We are prepared to refund if the direction is justified,” said SK Bhattacharya, president of the Action Committee for Unaided Recognised Private Schools, an umbrella organisation of private school associations in Delhi. “But we were not allowed to properly represent our case. There were many complaints of wrong calculations, misinterpretation of documents and of the committee going beyond its brief. There was no one to listen to us.”

He added: “If a school does have some reserved funds and it has not been siphoned off and is accounted for, what is wrong with that?”

Ashok Pandey, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools Conference, an association of 160 private schools, a large number of them in Delhi, agreed. “If, along with the committee, they had created an equally robust system for hearing grievances, the exercise would have worked,” he said. “Now, schools have no choice but to move court for every anomaly and clerical error in the paperwork.”

Function is over

The experience of a school in West Delhi is cited as a case in point. The committee’s report alleges that it increased fees by 15% for September 2008-March 2009 period – 10% as tuition fee and 5% as development fee. “But we did not charge any development fee at all,” said the school’s principal. “The committee’s decision is based on some misreading or typographical error but they should have cross-checked with all the other documents, including the chartered accountant’s reports, we furnished. In 2015 and again in 2016 we represented our case before the committee but were told it was not empowered to correct its own mistakes.” The school then moved the High Court.

The legal expression, explained advocate Kamal Gupta who represents many private schools in court, is “functus officio”. Essentially, with the declaration of its findings for a school, the committee’s “function is over”. Gupta argued that with records of over 1,500 schools to study, there were bound to be errors. “You cannot leave us without any remedy,” he said, adding that the directorate refused hearings stating the High Court had already appointed a committee for the job.

Jha, however, argued that the schools had years to go to court. “The interim reports have been filed from 2012,” he said. “Why did they not approach the High Court in all these years? The committee did hold several rounds of hearings with every school. Moreover, it did not investigate independently but studied documents and accounts the schools themselves furnished.”

Different accounts

To a large extent, the case hinges on the question of how a school funds infrastructure development. Schools collect fees under different heads. Tuition is just one component, and that goes toward payment of wages. About 200 schools, said Gupta, are in the net because the funds they collected for “school development” were deposited in the same bank accounts as tuition fee. They were supposed to be placed in Depreciation Reserve Fund accounts. This money now count as “excess funds” that schools are being asked to return.

“Schools did not know they had to place this fund in a separate account,” said Gupta. “The directorate had not clarified this point about separate accounts in 2009. That money has already been spent – furniture and buses have been bought, walls have been repaired. It is not fund diversion and all the money is accounted for.” He further argued that the committee had “no jurisdiction regarding development fee”; its mandate was to examine tuition fee and its utilitsation alone.

Jha countered this argument. “Initially, following the Delhi School Education Act and Rules [1973], schools could charge parents only for recurring expenditure,” he said. “From 1998, they were allowed to charge to the extent of 10% of the tuition fee for development and that was increased to 15% through a 2004 High Court judgement. But the charge can be levied only if the school has a DRF [Depreciation Reserve Fund] account. How can schools cite the rule to charge development fee and say they did not know about the account required by the same rule?”

He added that schools had even moved court against the condition they now claim they did not know existed.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.