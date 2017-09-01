FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ART C. Bhagyanath + M. Pravat + Nidhi Agarwal + Vir Kotak at Nature Morte

An exhibition of mixed media works by artists C. Bhagyanath from Kochi and M. Pravat, Nidhi Agarwal and Vir Kotak from Delhi. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, September 2, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 4068 7117.

FILM Singapore Film Festival at Siri Fort Auditorium

This three-day festival organised by the Singapore High Commission and Directorate of Film Festivals, India will comprise five screenings and talks. The line-up includes director Chai Yee Wei’s Mandarin movie That Girl in Pinafore (2013), a coming-of-age tale about a group of teenagers (on Friday at 6.15 pm); A Yellow Bird (2016), director K. Rajagopal’s Tamil, Mandarin and Hokkien film about a Singaporean Tamil man looking for redemption after being released from jail (on Saturday at 4 pm); and The Songs We Sang (2015), Eva Tang’s Mandarin documentary about xinyao, a Singaporean folk music form that was popular in the 1980s (on Sunday at 4 pm). The films will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For the full schedule, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1, Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3.

Where: Auditorium 2, Siri Fort, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

MUSIC Thumri Festival at Kamani Auditorium

This three-day festival dedicated to the semi-classical Hindustani music genre of thumri will feature performances by Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar from Mumbai, Indrani Mukherjee from Boston and Chhannulal Mishra from Banaras on Friday; Kalpana Zokarkar from Indore, Ramakant Gaikwad from Pune and Malini Awasthi from Lucknow on Saturday; and Pooja Goswami Pavan from Minneapolis, Meeta Pandit from Gwalior and Girija Devi from Banaras on Sunday. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, September 1, Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Namaste Jaishree Krishna at DLF Club5 and Pearey Lal Bhawan

Directed by K. K. Raina and starring Ila Arun, Hindi comedy Namaste Jaishree Krishna is about a religious family trying to deal with a young member’s atheist partner. The play will be staged at two venues this weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person for the show at Club 5 on Friday are being sold here. Tickets priced at Rs 650, Rs 850 and Rs 1,000 per person for the performance at Pearey Lal Bhawan on Saturday are being sold here.

When: Friday, September 1 at 7 pm and Saturday, September 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: DLF Club5, opposite Trinity Tower, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 494 9100. Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO. Tel: 011 4150 9109.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Kishore Dayani + Maheep Singh + Sandeep Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

City-based comedians Kishore Dayani, Maheep Singh and Sandeep Sharma will present sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,549 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, September 3 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Indigo Children at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi alternative rock band Indigo Children will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Nerm + Seven & Seven at Raasta Green Park

Electronic music DJs Nerm aka Nirmesh Chauhan from London and Seven & Seven aka Nischay Sharma from Delhi will each play a set. There is no entry fee; RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, Second Floor, A2/A Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC Petter B + dotdat at Summer House Café

Swedish techno DJ and producer Petter Borg will play the Delhi leg of his tour of India, which will feature a supporting set by his city-based counterpart dotdat. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Terrazak + Carnivore at CyberHub Social

Electronic dance music DJs Terrazak aka Aditya Rajput from Delhi and Carnivore aka Nishit Chauhan, who is based in New York, will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Cyber Hub Social, Ground Floor, Shop No. 4A, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 423 2764.

MUSIC Blackstratblues at AntiSocial

Blues-rock guitarist and composer Blackstratblues aka Warren Mendonsa, who is from Mumbai, will play the Delhi leg of his ongoing tour to promote his new album The Last Analog Generation. The entry fee is Rs500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC Aizy at Kitty Su

Dutch house music DJ-producer Aizy aka Laura Bresa will take over the console. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 1 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

MUSIC Zaeden at Privee’

Capital-residing house music DJ-producer Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma will play a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee; to attend, RSVP here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 1 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

THEATRE Run for Your Wife at Alliance Francaise

In this Hinglish adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy, directed by Rishi Mehta, taxi driver Sabby Gill secretly juggles two wives in two different homes in south Delhi. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 at 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ART Anushree Gupta at Furncraft De’Collage

An exhibition of Delhi-based artist Anushree Gupta’s flora and fauna-inspired paintings, titled A World Within A World.

When: Preview on Saturday, September 2 at 6 pm. Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4, from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Furncraft De’Collage, Ambawatta One Complex, Mehrauli. Tel: 97170 37217.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta + Jeeveshu Ahluwalia + Vaibhav Sethia at NCUI Auditorium

Appurv Gupta and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia from Delhi and Vaibhav Sethia from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 885, Rs 1,062 and Rs 1,180 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7 pm.

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 August Kranti Marg, opposite Sirifort Auditorium. Tel: 85274 99408.

FILM Poverty Inc. at India Habitat Centre

American filmmaker Michael Matheson Miller’s documentary Poverty Inc (2014), which takes a critical look at global aid and proposes entrepreneurship as a means to end poverty, will be screened. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Sonam Kalra and The Sufi Gospel Project at LTG Auditorium

City-residing singer Sonam Kalra and her band The Sufi Gospel project, whose songs blend traditional Sufi and gospel compositions, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Akanksha Sharma + Manoj Dogra + Rajat Chauhan at Alliance Francaise

Comedians Akanksha Sharma, Manoj Dogra and Rajat Chauhan, who are all from Delhi, will perform a Hinglish stand-up show titled Clueless Idiots. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7.45 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Mayank Pandey + Shivam Lakhanpal + Srijan Kaushik at Akshara Theatre

Delhi-based comedians Mayank Pandey, Shivam Lakhanpal and Srijan Kaushik will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person and Rs 400 per couple are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 70424 08158.

THEATRE The Unspeakable by Avijit Dutt at OddBird Theatre & Foundation

Written and performed by Avijit Dutt, this monologue is a comment on food and politics. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 at 8 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

MUSIC Juani Martinez at Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar

Argentinian jazz saxophonist Juani Martinez, who lives in Delhi, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 2 pm.

Where: Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar, M-55, Second Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1. Tel: 99711 72933.

THEATRE A Private Affair at LTG Auditorium

Hinglish play A Private Affair, directed by M. Sayeed Alam, is an adaptation of Charles Emery’s drama of the same name. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 5 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

TALKS ‘Linear Perspective in Painting and Cinema’ at Civil Services Officers Institute

Writer Udayan Vajpeyi will moderate this panel discussion featuring cinematographer Piyush Shah and artist Manish Pushkale. The talk has been organised as part of the Raza Foundation’s Art Dialogues series. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 6.15 pm.

Where: Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Civil Services Officers Institute, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2419 5300.

FILM Bodyguard at India Habitat Centre

Ebrahim Hatamikia’s Iranian film Bodyguard (2016), which is about a bodyguard who protects a politician from a suicide bomber, will be screened with English subtitles. The movie will be shown by Habitat Film Club. To become a member, see here.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Sapna Sehgal at India Habitat Centre

Hindustani classical music vocalist Sapna Sehgal will perform a concert of ghazals, bhajans and qawwalis. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Gadhe Ki Baraat at Shri Ram Centre

A king promises to marry his daughter off to whoever builds a bridge between the palace and the poor quarter of town overnight, in this Hindi play directed by Dinesh Ahlawat and written by Haribhai Wadgaonkar. When a donkey succeeds in completing the task, the king is in a quandary. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Taj Mahal Ka Tender at LTG Auditorium

Hindi comedy Taj Mahal Ka Tender, written by Ajay Shukla and directed by S. P. Singh Sengar, imagines what it would be like if the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan tried to build the Taj Mahal in the present times. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Amit Sharma + Prakhar Pramod + Pratyush Chaubey at Alliance Francaise

Comics Amit Sharma, Prakhar Pramod and Pratyush Chaubey, who live in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon respectively, will each perform a stand-up set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7.45 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Janvi Anand + The Shay and Aakash Collective at Depot48

A double bill made up of Los Angeles-based Indian singer-songwriter Janvi and Delhi-residing adult contemporary group The Shay and Aakash Collective, featuring guitarist Shayantan Dasgupta and vocalist Aakash Singh. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Rajita Schade at Latitude 28

Bangalore-based artist Rajita Schade’s solo show Order Disorder comprises works on paper and canvas. See here for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, September 20. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

HISTORY Remembering Partition: Unheard Stories at India International Centre

Curated by Delhi-based writer Aanchal Malhotra and organised by The 1947 Partition Archive, this multi-media exhibition puts the spotlight on little-known Partition stories. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

