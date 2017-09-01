ART

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Spirit of India at Jehangir Art Gallery

Works by nine artists from across the country, who specialise in traditional forms of Indian art such as Kalighat painting from Bengal, pattachitra from Orissa, pichwai from Rajasthan and Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh, make up this group exhibition. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. When: Until Sunday, September 3. Open daily, 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98206 49886.

The 10 Year Hustle at Chatterjee and Lal

Colaba gallery Chatterjee and Lal is celebrating its tenth anniversary with an exhibition of its favourite works over the years by artists such as Minam Apang, Fabien Charuau, Nikhil Chopra, Zarina Hashmi, Nasreen Mohamedi, Pilloo Pochkhanawala, Sahej Rahal, Rashid Rana, Gagan Singh, Kiran Subbaiah, Thukral & Tagra and Nityan Unnikrishnan.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Studio Visit at What About Art?

Carpe Arte, a group of art enthusiasts, will organise a visit to arts management agency What About Art?’s Bandra premises at which attendees will see works by artists Wader Radhika, Starlyn D’Souza and Meghna Patpatia. There is no entry fee. To RSVP, join the group and click ‘Going’ on the Facebook event page. When: Friday, September 1 at 5 pm.

Where: What About Art?, Flat No.7, First Floor, Baitush Apartments, near Sigdi Restaurant, 29th Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 11798.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

‘On Curatorial Intent: the Documenta and the Venice Biennale, 2017’ by Shukla Sawant at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist and professor of visual studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Shukla Sawant will present a talk about the 2017 editions of the art exhibitions Documenta in Kassel and the Venice Biennale. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Part Narratives at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Conceptualised by Delhi-based art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha, this exhibition features works by artists that draw “upon their memories and understanding of Partition”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here. When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed. Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

The Surface of Things: Photography in Process at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

This group show, organised in collaboration with the Institute Francais en Inde and Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, will feature works by contemporary Indian artists Edson Dias, Srinivas Kuruganti, Sukanya Ghosh and Uzma Mohsin that invoke “the birth of an analogue visual form through a process-oriented exhibit”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed. Where: The Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Retro Realism In A Postmodern World at Nine Fish Art Gallery

This group show comprises works by artists Diptish Ghosh Dastidar, Douglas John and Helen Brahma. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

Idhar-Udhar/Here-There by Birender Yadav + We Are Here Because You Are There at Clark House Initiative

Two exhibitions will open this week. Idhar-Udhar/Here-There is a solo show by Delhi-based artist Birender Yadav. We Are Here Because You Are There is a group show featuring works by Amjad Ali, Ashok Ansara, Narendra Deuskar, Ramesh Anjarkar, Sanjay Londhe, Shashikant Sompura and Sudheer Rajbhar. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, September 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Liminal by Savia Mahajan at Tarq

Mumbai-based artist Savia Mahajan’s new solo show Liminal features sculptures, drawings and installations that explore “notions of life, death and the in-between”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Motabhai is Watching You by Hemant Morparia at Sakshi Salon

An exhibition of political cartoons and sculpture by city-residing illustrator Hemant Morparia. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi Salon, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

Windows at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show featuring five artists, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Simryn Gill, Lubna Chowdhary, Seher Shah and Ayesha Singh, whose works are “based on a deep awareness of modernist architecture and design”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

BOOKS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Z Is Also For Zines at What About Art?

Bandra bookstore Underground Bookhouse, which shut in April and then moved into arts management agency What About Art?, also in Bandra, will hold a sale of over hundred zines. For more information, call 97733 61243, email bombayunderground@gmail.com or see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Where: What About Art?, Flat No.7, First Floor, Baitush Apartments, near Sigdi Restaurant, 29th Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 11798.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

79 Come with Karan Chauhan + Saurav Mehta + Siddharth Dudeja at Studio Mojo Mumbai comedians Karan Chauhan, Saurav Mehta and Siddharth Dudeja are the professionals who will perform at the seventy-ninth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Sorabh Pant at Fun Republic Social

City-residing stand-up comic Sorabh Pant will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, September 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Level 3, Fun Republic Cinemas building, Shah Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6022 6044.

Anirban Dasgupta + Kunal Kumra at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Stand-up comedians Anirban Dasgupta and Kunal Kumra, who are both based in Mumbai, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Manish Tyagi + Punya Arora + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club Comics Manish Tyagi from Ghaziabad, Punya Arora from Bangalore and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai will perform stand-up sets. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Stand-up Guys with Bhavish Ailani + Masoom Rajwani + Raunaq Rajani + Shashwat Maheshwari at The Cuckoo Club and Abbas Momin + Joel D’Silva + Navin Noronha + Siddharth Gopinath at Brewbot

Events company Culture Shoq will stage instalments of its stand-up comedy gig series simultaneously at two venues this weekend. Mumbai-based comedians Bhavish Ailani, Masoom Rajwani, Raunaq Rajani and Shashwat Maheshwari will perform at The Cuckoo Club; and city comics Abbas Momin, Joel D’Silva and Navin Noronha along with Chennai’s Siddharth Gopinath will take the stage at Brewbot. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Friday, September 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Zero Expectations with Tanmay Bhat at The Cuckoo Club

Tanmay Bhat of city-residing comedy crew All India Bakchod will test new material at this show presented by events company Culture Shoq. Tickets priced at Rs 260 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West).

Alex In Wonderland at The Cuckoo Club + Brewbot

Chennai-based comedian Alexander Babu Arulanthu, who performs in a mix of English and Tamil, will present his solo stand-up special Alex In Wonderland at The Cuckoo Club on Saturday and Brewbot on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, September 2 at 7 pm at The Cuckoo Club and Sunday, September 3 at 8 pm at Brewbot. Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448. The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West).

911 Comedy at The Integral Space

At this instalment of events company Ratatouille’s gig series 911 Comedy, nine comedians, Jeeya Sethi, Kajol Srinivasan, Kabir Chandra, Navin Noronha, Parijat Sarkar, Prashasti Singh, Rohan Joshi, Siddharth Dudeja and Vineet Srinivasan, will each present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 413 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 8 pm.

Where: The Integral Space, 14 Janata Estate, First Floor, opposite Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 98203 46338.

Comedy Mayhem with Pavitra Shetty + Sriraam Padmanabhan + Vikram Poddar at Si Bambai

Events company Comedian Rhapsody will host a stand-up show by Mumbai-based comics Pavitra Shetty, Sriraam Padmanabhan and Vikram Poddar. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 8 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

Oye Stand-up at Canvas Laugh Club

At this instalment of their stand-up special, comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as the monsoon and actor Farhan Akhtar’s singing career. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Gaurav Kapoor + Siddharth Dudeja at The Barking Deer

The Indian Comedy Club will host a stand-up show by Mumbai comics Gaurav Kapoor and Siddharth Dudeja. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

80 Come with Chinmay Mhatre + Kabir Chandra + Karan Chauhan + Unnati Marfatia at Menchie’s

The eightieth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille will feature sets by Mumbai comedians Chinmay Mhatre, Kabir Chandra, Karan Chauhan and Unnati Marfatia. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

7 Min Itch at Studio Mojo

Akanksha Kadam, Kajol Srinivasan, Manu Gupta, Parth Gadhavi, Rohit Shah and Supriya Joshi will be among the comics to perform for seven minutes each at this instalment of the stand-up comedy gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Hamster Comedy Open Mic at Of10

Abbas Momin, Abijit Ganguly, Ankit Bareja, Dhruv Deshpande and Piyush Sharma, all of whom live in Mumbai, will perform sets at this stand-up open mic organised by events company Hamster Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

It’s Not Even Funny at Cat Cafe Studio

City-residing comedian Navin Noronha will host this stand-up open mic that will feature a special set by Mumbai-based comic Aakash Mehta. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in. When: Sunday, September 3 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

DANCE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Umang featuring Voices of Wisdom by Namrata Mehta and Ayan Banerjee at the NCPA Little Theatre Odissi dancer Namrata Mehta and kathak dancer Ayan Banerjee, both of whom live in Mumbai, will perform solo recitals and a duet at this instalment of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Umang series of Indian classical dance and music concerts, which puts the spotlight on promising artists. Admission is free and on a first come, first served basis.

When: Friday, September 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Kottakkal Devadas at Terna Auditorium

Kottakkal Devadas, a well-known kathakali exponent from the village of Vazhenkada in Kerala, will perform the character of Aashari from Bakavadham, a kathakali drama about the escape of the Pandavas from the house of lac built by their rivals, the Kauravas. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 6 pm.

Where: Terna Auditorium, Terna Dental College Campus, opposite Nerul station, Nerul. Tel: 022 3853 9544.

And So We Dance... at Studio Tamaasha

Pune-based contemporary dancer and choreographer Hrishikesh Pawar will show his short English film about a group of dancers between the ages of 50 and 84, who have Parkinson’s disease. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Pawar and a couple of his students. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

FILM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

‘Masala Shakespeare: Bollywood, the Bard and the Politics of the More-Than-One’ by Jonathan Gil Harris at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Jonathan Gil Harris from New Zealand, who is a professor of English at Ashoka University in Haryana, will present a talk about how a foreigner managed to “read Shakespeare in India, through India, and as India” through the prism of popular Hindi cinema. Gil Harris’s talk is the sixth Jehangir Sabavala Memorial Lecture, organised by the museum in collaboration with The Jehangir Sabavala Memorial Foundation. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 1 at 6 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Visitors Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

White Wall Screenings at The Habitat

Five shorts by Indian directors will be shown at this instalment of the series of screenings organised by film distribution platform Pocket Films: Pankaja Thakur’s The Guide (2016); Vinamra Pancharia’s Raju (2014); Sunny Sharma’s Manorath (2015), Chinmay Dalvi’s Mumbai Bullet (2016); and Karan Rana’s Rajdroh (2017). The cover charge of Rs 220 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 3.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

12 Angry Men at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Sidney Lumet’s classic American courtroom drama 12 Angry Men (1957) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 2 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Into The Wild at The Barking Deer

As part of its Movie and Chill series of shows, the Sunset Cinema Club will screen Sean Penn’s film adaptation of American writer and mountaineer Jon Krakauer’s biographical adventure drama Into The Wild (2007). Tickets priced at Rs 312 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), which entitle attendees to a beer or mocktail, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Alt Foods: Ka Bam Khana - Culinary Treasures of Meghalaya by Meraki in Bandra

City-based pop-up kitchen Meraki Bombay will host the second edition of its Alt Foods series of dinners. The meal will showcase the cuisine and culinary practices of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities of Meghalaya such as the use of foraged and seasonal ingredients; nose-to-tail cooking; and fermentation of foods. The menu will feature such dishes as banana flower salad; Khasi pork head salad; smoked beef with tomatoes and pumpkin; sautéed fiddlehead fern; Jaintia-style sesame pork; Garo-style pork cooked in its own fat; and pig trotter stew. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person are being sold here; to book a spot, email meraki.bombay@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 8 pm.

Where: Bandra (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar.

When: Sunday, September 3, from 9am to 2pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, September 3, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, September 3, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Choir of Gonville and Caius College at the NCPA Tata Theatre

The Choir of Gonville and Caius College from the University of Cambridge in the UK will perform a concert of choral music pieces by Allegri, Britten, Byrd, Gibbons, Mendelssohn, Monteverdi, Mozart, Parry, Tallis and Vaughan Williams. Tickets priced at Rs 240, Rs 512 and Rs 768 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Bass Sick B**ch featuring Func at Escobar

DJ-producer Func aka Randolph Correia, who is from Mumbai, will headline the inaugural instalment of this new bass-heavy electronic music gig series organised by event companies Krunk and Vibe Wire Sound and Entertainment. Entry is free until 11 pm, after which there is a cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Escobar, Fourth Floor, V. N. Sphere Mall, opposite Shoppers Stop, Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 7070.

ONEmpire + Bryan Ernest at Hard Rock Cafe Andheri

Mumbai retro pop band ONEmpire, which was earlier known as The Other People, will perform at this instalment of the Wicked Weekends series of gigs, which will also feature a set by city-based singer-songwriter Bryan Ernest. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Andheri, Sharyans Audeus, Ground Floor, diagonally opposite Yashraj Studios, Fun Republic Cinema lane, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2674 3901.

Maed In India Live with the Sidd Coutto Experience + Ox7gen at AntiSocial

City-residing singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sidd Coutto will present a show of his solo material as well as tracks from his various bands for the second instalment of Maed In India Live. The new gig series features musicians who have appeared on Indian indie music podcast Maed in India. Host Mae Thomas will interview Coutto before his performance, which will be followed by a DJ set by electronic music producer Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok, who is also based in Mumbai. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Tarun Balani Collective at Finch

Delhi-based jazz drummer Tarun Balani will perform with his band, which features Italian trumpeter Tiziano Bianchi and US-residing musicians, bassist Joshua Crumbly, pianist Sharik Hasan and guitarist Alex Pinto. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

EZ Riser + Paper Queen at Bonobo

Bass music DJs EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora and Paper Queen aka Gureja Nea, both of whom are from Mumbai, will each a play a set at this gig organised by Arora’s artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Homecoming 001 with Himay + Roachmat + Duchess at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

The inaugural instalment of this new house music and disco gig series, organised by event management company Levitate, will feature sets by Mumbai DJs Himay Kumbhani, Roachmat aka Naren Bhatia and Duchess. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Beatmap House Party #20 with Rithu Gs in Vile Parle

Singer-songwriter Rithu Gs, who is from Mumbai, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Vile Parle; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Fun and Fantasy by The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy at the NCPA Tata Theatre

City-based choral ensemble The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy will perform a concert of songs from popular Hollywood musicals. Tickets priced at Rs 640, Rs 1,024 and Rs 1,280 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Harkat Wohnzimmer Konzerts with Nookie Jar at Harkat Studios

Blues and funk-influenced alternative rock band Nookie Jar from Mumbai will play this instalment of Andheri culture venue Harkat Studios’s gig series. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Blackroom Ep. 12 with BOg at AntiSocial

Romanian electronic music DJ-producer BOg aka Bogdan Tanase will play the twelfth instalment of Blackroom, the night programmed by events company sLick!. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Petter B + Arjun Vagale at Summer House Cafe

Swedish techno DJ-producer Petter Borg will play the Mumbai leg of his two-city tour of India, which will feature a set by his Delhi-based counterpart Arjun Vagale. The tour has been organised by Vagale’s music label Odd Recordings. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, September 2 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Aizy at Kitty Su

Dutch house music music DJ-producer Aizy aka Laura Bresa will take over the console. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender) can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

The Singing Tree at the NCPA Tata Theatre

The Singing Tree children’s choir, made up of over 200 members between the ages of six and 16 who have trained with the city-based Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, will perform their annual concert. Tickets priced at Rs 640 and Rs 896 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Soul at Studio Tamaasha

Singers and theatre actors Amit Mhatre, Avantika Ganguly, Kailash Waghmare, Ketaki Thatte, Rohit Das and Trisha Kale, who are based in Mumbai, will perform Baul songs, lokgeet, abhangs and ghazals in Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and Punjabi. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, September 3 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

PHOTOGRAPHY

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Light Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective of over 300 images shot over six decades by photographer Jitendra Arya, who worked in Kenya, the UK and India. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Chai and Why? at Prithvi Theatre

At this instalment of Chai and Why?, the series of science talks organised by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Shravan Hanasoge, who is a faculty member of TIFR’s department of astronomy and astrophysics, will speak about the internal structure of the sun in a talk titled ‘Living With A Star’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Exim Bazaar at World Trade Centre

The Export Import Bank of India will hold a weekend-long exhibition and sale of handicrafts from across India including Bidri and Dhokra metalware, kalamkari and Madhubani paintings and Sambalpuri textiles. There is no entry fee; RSVP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: Arcade, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

The Dhoom Dhaam Wedding Trunk at St. Regis

Designers and labels from across the country will participate in this edition of the bridal wear and accessories exhibition and sale organised by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and filmmaker Ashi Dua. The list includes Anju Modi, Shyamal & Bhumika, Sukriti- Akriti, Sunita Shekhawat and Love To Bag. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: St. Regis Hotel, 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6162 8000.

STORYTELLING

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Living Stories Volume 1: Mental Health at AntiSocial

Curated by Bangalore-based writer Sanchana Krishnan, the inaugural instalment of this new series of events organised in association with online counselling platform YourDost, will focus on mental health. Attendees can interact with people with illnesses such as bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and anxiety. The entry fee of Rs 300 per person entitles attendees to three sessions of 20 minutes each. To book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 9 am.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Tell Tales - An Evening of Interactive Storytelling with Anand Sivakumaran at Versova Social

City-residing writer and director Anand Sivakumaran will create stories on the spot with the help of suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 4 pm.

Where: Versova Social, 1311/2, Plot B, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Road, Versova Link Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 86550 26123.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

The Father at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Directed by Naseeruddin Shah and based on British writer Christopher Hampton’s English translation of Florian Zeller’s French play Le Pere, theatre group Motley’s new production The Father is about the toll mental dysfunction takes on both sufferer and care giver. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 1 and Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Three stories by Urdu writers Iqbal Majeed, Ghayas Ahmed Gaddi and Balwant Singh will be read by theatre actors Ashish Bhatt and Yasir Iftikhar Khan. Tickets priced at Rs 50 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Jaimini Pathak at MCubed Library

Theatre actor and director Jaimini Pathak will discuss what he learned about Gandhi’s thought from his experience of portraying his secretary Mahadev Desai in the play Mahadevbhai. The talk is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of events. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 5 pm.

Where: MCubed Library (Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library), Princess Building, near Bandra Gymkhana, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 1497.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 9

Parts Of Desire at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Written by Iraqi-American playwright Heather Raffo and directed by Lillete Dubey, English drama 9 Parts Of Desire spans the years between the first Gulf war and the American invasion of Iraq. Ira Dubey plays nine Iraqi women including a bohemian artist, an exiled intellectual and a mother whose daughter was killed by American soldiers. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, September 3 at 7 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

WALKS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Chowpatty Chat by Khaki Tours

This two-hour walk in and around Girgaum Chowpatty by Khaki Tours will cover such sites as the studio that has made over 1,000 statues of B. R. Ambedkar, the site of the first mass funeral procession in Mumbai and a swimming pool that was formerly only for Hindus. Tickets priced at Rs 799 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 2 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Café Ideal across Chowpatty beach.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Bombay Meets The World by Some Place Else

Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a walk in and around Horniman Circle and Ballard Estate. Tickets priced at Rs 790 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Asiatic Society Library.

Dhobi Tales by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Dhobi Talao area, which will cover such sites as the city’s first school, an iconic Irani cafe and an “eggy” shrine. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside INOX Metro cinema.

