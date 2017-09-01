‘Dear President, our Constitutional values stand threatened like never before’: Navy ex-chief Ramdas

Honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovindji,
Let me at the outset congratulate you on assuming office as the 14th President of the Republic of India.
The Armed Forces of India – of whom you are the Supreme Commander, have a different and special relationship with their President and I was especially struck by your unambiguous reference to the fact that it is your duty to “protect the Constitution and uphold its values.”
Yes, you are now every Indian’s President, and I deeply appreciate that you have pledged to work for the oppressed and downtrodden. In your acceptance speech, you spoke of your own experience of poverty and exclusion and have pointed out that it was your commitment to the spirit of service in the great traditions of our country that has brought you from your village of Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. You have also stated that your “election to the post of President reflects the greatness of Indian democracy” and have stressed that you will “serve the nation in the spirit of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ (May all be happy)”.
Like you, we in the armed forces are also sworn to defend our country as well as the Constitution of India. And it is on this important aspect sir, that I, as one of the senior-most retired servicemen in the country, would like to share some of my thoughts and concerns with my Supreme Commander today.
At the country’s service
I am proud to have served my country for nearly 45 years in uniform. I retired as the Chief of the Naval Staff on September 30, 1993, after joining the first course of the Joint Services Wing, the forerunner to today’s National Defence Academy, in 1949. I too come from a humble background – my grandfather was a village postman in the small South Indian town of Palghat and our family joined many of those who migrated from a rural area to then Madras, and eventually to Bombay (now Mumbai) and then Delhi. It was in the national capital that I was witness to the terrible violence and savagery of Partition. But I was also proud to also see men like my father – who sheltered his good friend Ghulam Mohammed and his family in our home and told the mobs baying for his blood that they would have to kill him first. These were my formative years and I grew up as a child of Independence.
In many ways, my life in the service parallels our country’s trajectory since Independence. The compelling reason that attracted many of us to the services in those days was the powerful motivation that we would be laying the foundation and helping build this new, free and independent country.
Although the country has achieved a lot and made progress in certain areas, in many others, we have remained backward, and stuck in our age-old blind beliefs and regressive social mores. In recent times, we have allowed the forces of religious hyper-nationalism endanger the fundamental Constitutional provisions and promises of a tolerant, equitable nation, where there would be dignity for all and freedom of thought, speech and expression. I fear our Constitution is under attack and faces grave threats from the forces that have been let loose.
Sir, we in the defence forces are a microcosm of India. We have people of all faiths, denominations, castes and creed that make up our very professional military force. We work as a team and do not discriminate or show largesse to any one class, caste or community. In the Navy especially, we believe in the age-old saying that “we swim or sink together”. The emphasis in the services has always been on inclusiveness and camaraderie.
Intolerant India
Alas, these values and traditions, built and nurtured over nearly seven decades, stand threatened today as never before.
The increased intolerance at all levels, the shocking assault and treatment of our minority communities – especially Muslims – the growing tendency to take the law into one’s own hands as seen in the case of lynch mobs and gau rakshaks (who attack and even kill people on suspicion that they are smuggling cattle or eating beef) and the continuing impunity with which tcommunity, Dalits, as also OBCs and Adivasis bring no credit to our proud heritage and tradition. Women continue to be targets of physical, sexual and verbal abuse.
The age-old principles of dignity and respect for all have almost totally given way to a barely concealed right to those with money and power to do as they will – and corruption in all these many forms has increased across the board.
While in uniform, we are governed by our respective Army, Navy and Air Force Acts, to which servicemen have to conform. One foregoes the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution. However this is not so with retired personnel, who revert to their primary role as citizens.
Sir, I feel it is important to point out that during my nearly 25 years in retirement, I have engaged with a large number of issues and struggles of the people of this land. I was part of a seven-year-long struggle to save farmers, including myself, who were being evicted to acquire land to build Special Economic Zones; Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis targeted as either terrorists, anti-nationals or Maoists; the indiscriminate application of Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the trampling of all environment protection norms.
To add to all of these has been the increasing use, by the current as well as earlier regimes, of the sedition charge to label people, including myself, as anti-national merely for expressing dissent or a contrarian point of view – be it on nuclear matters, or on promoting dialogue for peace with our neighbours, such as Pakistan. I have on several occasions pointed out that the hydra-headed monster of religious intolerance is causing permanent damage to our plural, syncretic and secular democracy.
Last week, I watched with deep distress as a Dalit woman and Bezwada Wilson, a Magsaysay award winner (like me) spoke of the indignity of manual scavenging, an inhuman and discriminatory practice that continues to this day. And everyday, we are reading and hearing of unwarranted attacks on our Muslim and even Christian minorities.
It would be tragic if we allowed all the struggles of our freedom fighters to undertake this unique task of building a secular, plural and rainbow nation of faiths, creeds, communities, languages and gender, to end up in an undemocratic, intolerant, Hindu Rashtra kind of structure, when our neighbours are striding in the opposite direction – be it Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka.
Lead the way
India has always followed the path and shown the way towards non-violence and tolerance – which are pre-conditions for peace in our region. People still speak of our contribution to the dynamic idea of Panch Shila (the five principles of peaceful coexistence). We are looking to you, sir, to use this historic mandate and extraordinary opportunity of being the second Dalit to occupy the highest office in the land to steer this nation away from the narrow path of violent hyper- nationalism and towards the concept of Dharma and righteousness in the grand tradition of all our saints, sufis and gurus. I believe that the President and Supreme Commander is in a unique position to wield his power and authority wisely and creatively.
As the Supreme Commander and President, you have it in your hands to outline and chart a new direction for our people and to advise the prime minister and his cabinet accordingly. You have only to call on the millions of foot soldiers, the women and the men who are yearning to see a very different India, to work with you to realise the vision of all those who have contributed to building our vast and amazingly rich and plural heritage.
As a former service chief, I can confidently say that the spirit of service and camaraderie and a nationalistic impulse which is tolerant and inclusive still obtains in our armed forces. If you show the way and give the call, believe me, we veterans are ready to contribute towards national development in the best sense of that word. Our years of discipline, because of which we have honoured the principle of civil control over the military and have never veered towards any kind of military takeover as in our neighbourhood , will ensure this.
Let us always remember though that civil authority does not mean civil service or bureaucratic control. As Supreme Commander, you also have the privilege of ensuring that the genuine demands of the service and ex-service men and women are studied and honoured .
We are inhabiting an India where there is growing discrimination, growing alienation of our youth and unrest in the temples of learning, our universities. There is also growing fear and insecurity. And given that our comrades in the armed forces – our sailors, airmen and jawans – come from villages and towns across the country – they cannot but be affected deeply by what they are seeing around them. Their morale and self esteem is constantly under threat. How does a sergeant in the Air Force feel when his father, Mohammed Akhlaq, was made a target of utterly irrational mob behavior and killed, merely on the suspicion of keeping beef in their Dadri home? In the long run, this will affect their professional performance and therefore, our national security.
I have written several letters over the years to various Presidents and prime ministers, sharing my thoughts and fears. Some have responded and some have not. I believe it is not just our right, but our responsibility as senior citizens who have held the highest positions in the country, to bring some of our observations and concerns to you and it is in that spirit that I write this letter.
I look forward to hearing from you Sir, and also to meeting you when I next travel to Delhi. I have every reason to believe that you will rise to the occasion as our Supreme Commander and will not fail us in this critical hour.
With highest regards,
Jai Hind
L Ramdas
Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues
With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.
Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:
1. Billions
There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.
2. Westworld
What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.
3. Big Little Lies
It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.
4. The Night of
The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.
5. American Horror Story
As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.
6. Empire
At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.
7. Modern Family
When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.
8. The Deuce
Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.
9. Dexter
In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.
