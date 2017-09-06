Assembly elections

Panna pramukh strategy: In poll-bound Gujarat, the Congress attempts to take on BJP at its own game

It is quietly creating an army of volunteers to replicate the saffron party’s rewarding plan of putting a person in charge of 60-odd voters in every booth.

by 
Congress supporters at a rally in Gujarat. | Amit Dave/Reuters

Each day, from early morning till late in the evening, Chetan Patel goes door-to-door in the suburb of Katargam in Surat, Gujarat, to talk to voters about the policies and programmes of the Congress. He starts with a friendly introduction to make sure people know he is a local – not some outsider who does not understand Katargam, an assembly seat in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s stronghold of South Gujarat.

The set of political volunteers accompanying him – locals who know the area and the people who count in every locality and are willing to contribute toward the Congress’ campaign – keeps changing as he moves from one part of the constituency to the other. A select few stay with him all through, even after 8 pm when he attends group-meetings of voters organised in different residential blocks of Katargam, which is represented in the Assembly by BJP’s Nanubhai Bhagavanbhai Vanani.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due at the end of this year.

“The Congress is yet to finalise its candidate for the seat, and so we are seeking support for the party by keeping people informed about the party’s policies and programmes,” Patel said. “Simultaneously, we are also enlisting political volunteers from within the constituency. These are the people who want to work relentlessly to defeat the BJP and who will eventually become part of the booth-level committees of volunteers to carry out micro-campaigning once the Assembly election is formally announced and the candidate for the seat is declared.”

Patel, one of the three main contenders for the Congress ticket in Katargam, began raising a network of grassroots volunteers for the party’s political campaign in May, when he pressed for his candidature and was given the go ahead from party leaders in charge of the constituency.

“In the last four months, I have enlisted nearly 3,000 political volunteers in the constituency,” he said. “While the enlisting of new volunteers is still on, we have also started forming 15-member committee of volunteers for each polling booth in Katargam. By September 5, booth-level committees will start functioning.”

In all, there are 284 booths in the constituency.

Patel is one of three serious contenders for the Congress ticket from Katargam. “The other two are Raghav Gaekwad and Jignesh Mewasa,” he said. “They are also working very hard in the constituency following the same pattern of campaigning, meeting individual voters and raising their own sets of political volunteers.”

None of the three Congress probables, however, works in isolation.

The Surat city president of Congress, Hansmukh Desai, said that the efforts of Katargam’s probable candidates are continuously supervised by Congress leaders in charge of the seat. “At least twice every week these leaders hold meetings with the ticket seekers and give them suggestions as well as support in their efforts,” said Desai. “They are also trying to build synergy among all the ticket seekers and their respective teams of volunteers so that all of them remain together and active irrespective of who finally gets the ticket.”

According to him, of the 12 assembly seats in Surat city area, booth-level committees have been formed in nine, and the exercise in the remaining three seats is expected to be completed by September 5 – the deadline given by the Congress for all ticket seekers across the state.

Chetan Patel (second from right) at a party meeting in Katargam constituency.
Chetan Patel (second from right) at a party meeting in Katargam constituency.

Taking on BJP

This is the first time in Gujarat that the Congress is raising an army of volunteers to take on the ruling BJP at the grassroots level. So far, grassroots mobilisation for elections in the state has been the preserve of the saffron party, which banks on workers belonging mainly to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for volunteers.

In past elections, the Sangh Parivar’s micro-level mobilisers, called panna pramukhs, are said to have played a key role in the BJP’s victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled uninterrupted since 1998.

The panna pramukh strategy is considered the brainchild of BJP president Amit Shah. It is also said to have been used in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

A panna literally means a page – and in this case, a page in the electoral rolls. A pramukh is a person in charge of that page. Each page in the voters’ list has the names of around 60 voters, usually belonging to eight to 12 families. There are roughly 1,000 voters in every booth. Panna pramukhs are asked to focus only on families listed on the page assigned to them.

The BJP has deployed this strategy in the last two Assembly elections in Gujarat. Before this, no other party had thought of dividing the catchment area of a booth into nearly 15-16 units; parties used polling booth level workers as the lowest unit for mobilising voters.

The strategy has given the BJP immense reach among voters in the state – the kind hitherto unknown in the electoral history of modern India. It also gave the saffron party an opportunity to directly involve a large number of RSS cadres for electoral purposes.

The Congress is now attempting to evolve its own booth level committees, each with 15 volunteers, to match the BJP’s panna pramukhs. Though Congress volunteers may not be traditional party cadres and may not have a long history of political involvement as is generally the case with the BJP’s panna pramukhs, they promise to take the grand old party deep among the voters of Gujarat.

“Congress’ booth committees are ready in most parts of the state, and we are in the final stages of checking them,” former Union minister and party’s working president in Gujarat, Tushar Choudhary, told Scroll.in.

To insulate the Congress’ efforts from factionalism, the party has organised its grassroots level preparation by dividing Gujarat into four zones and putting each zone under a leader who does not belong to the poll-bound state. Thus, Rajeev Satav (Congress MP from Maharashtra) is in charge of Saurashtra zone, Varsha Gaikwad (Maharashtra MLA representing Dharavi) of North Gujarat, Jitendra Patwari (MLA in Madhya Pradesh) oversees grassroots level preparations in central Gujarat, and Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal (another Maharashtra MLA) has under him the southern zone of the state.

“The grassroots level preparation is necessary to ensure micro-management of the party’s electoral efforts and to tap into the widespread anti-incumbency in the state,” said Rajeev Satav.

According to Satav, the strategy being used in Gujarat was first perfected by the Congress in the Punjab Assembly election held earlier this year, which brought the party to power. “I was part of the team in Punjab too,” he said. “Just as in Punjab we moved slowly and steadily and became visible only gradually, so are we doing in Gujarat. Our efforts will start becoming visible only at the time of the election.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.