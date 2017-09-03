cabinet reshuffle

A JNU free thinker in the Defence Ministry: Looking back at Nirmala Sitharaman’s career

The former business consultant, who was the surprise pick on Sunday, is not exactly a typical member of Modi’s Cabinet.

by 
Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference. | IANS

A Tamilian in the Bharatiya Janata Party. A non-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh politician whose formative institution is, instead, the Jawaharlal Nehru University. A trained economist and former employee of PriceWaterhouseCooper. There are many things about Nirmala Sitharaman that mark her out as being quite unlike most other members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. This week, she will add another feather to that cap: First woman to independently run the Defence Ministry.

Sitharaman appointment on Sunday came as a surprise. This wasn’t only because she had been promoted to one of the top ministries, but also because the storyline just days earlier had suggested that she might be dropped from he government altogether. On Thursday, when the headlines blared out the message that Sitharaman had been asked to resign as Minister of State for Commerce, there were murmurs that she might be asked to return to party work.

Instead, she was pole-vaulted all the way to the top of the Cabinet, being given charge of one of the top-four Raisina Hill ministries. Alongside Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sitharaman will now be a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security, one of the country’s top decision-making bodies.

Cosmic grace

“Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there,” Sitharaman told the media after being sworn into the Cabinet. “Otherwise it is impossible.”

Her story does indeed begin in small-town Tamil Nadu, hardly the breeding ground for top BJP leadership. Her father, a Tamil Iyengar, worked in the Railways, which meant moving around the state when she was very young before settling down in Trichy to finish her schooling. She went on to do her Bachelor’s in Economics at the Seethalakshmi Ramaswami college in the town, before getting into the economics programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sitharaman did her masters and doctorate – focusing on Indo-Europe trade – in the famously left-leaning university in the capital, where she was also a member of the Free Thinkers, a forum that discussed politics of both the right and the left. It was here that Sitharaman met Parakala Prabhakar, a Brahmin from Andhra Pradesh whose father was a five-time minister in the state from the Congress. Sitharaman and Prabhakar married soon after, and moved to London, where for a brief time she worked as a shop assistant at a home decor retail store.

Soon after, Sitharaman’s economist background was put to use as she worked on researching Eastern European economies for the PriceWaterhouseCooper consultancy firm. She even spent some time working for the BBC’s World Service, before the couple moved back to India to raise their child in 1991.

Return home

While Prabhakar was attempting to play a role in Congress politics in Andhra Pradesh, the couple also set up a school in Hyderabad called Pranava. By the time of the first National Democratic Alliance government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sitharaman was appointed as an apolitical member of the National Commission for Women.

After the Congress returned to power, Sitharaman was removed from the commission, and moved back to set up a policy think tank in Hyderabad as well as a school for the underprivileged. Her work with the school brought her into regular contact with Sushma Swaraj, who had been the first woman to become a national spokersperson for the BJP in the 1990s, and was then heading a parliamentary panel on women and child development. Sitharaman also got involved with the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

In 2006, at the urging of Swaraj and others, Sitharaman joined the BJP. Four years later, Sitharaman became the second woman to be a national spokesperson for the party, following in Swaraj’s footsteps. She became quite popular in the party, particularly in Gujarat, for her articulate defence of BJP positions. When Modi swept to power in 2014, she was a shoo-in for a ministerial post, even though she wasn’t a Member of Parliament. She was given a junior minister role in the Commerce ministry under Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Commerce & defence

Her time in the ministry has not been the most successful, although that might have more to do with Jaitley’s stewardship of the economy. During Sitharaman’s tenure, industry had to deal with major problems that it had inherited over the years. There was little in the way of improved exports, not much to show from the much-touted Make in India programme and minimal progress on multilateral trade deals. Despite not much to show of it, her time in the ministry is generally believed to have been efficient, with the only bad note coming after Sitharaman raised eyebrows by calling on the independent Reserve Bank of India to cut its interest rates by 2% to benefit industry.

Meanwhile, the BJP has leaned more heavily on Sitharaman to take up matters in the South, particularly in Tamil Nadu, even though she does not have a base in the state. With veteran Venkaiah Naidu now unable to be involved in political matters, having been elected Vice President, the BJP is expected to rely on Sitharaman to coordinate with its unit and other parties in Tamil Nadu, a state where it is hoping to expand. The added stature of being defence minister will certainly help here.

Sitharaman will face many challenges in the defence ministry. With elections due in 2019, she has barely a year and a half to make her mark in a ministry where policies take years to fall into place. Several important defence deals are currently being negotiated and Sitharaman will also have to salvage the military segment of the mostly unsuccessful Make in India policy. The recently concluded One Rank One Pension agitation also saw an unprecedented level of political activity from veterans and the forces, something that Sitharaman will have to engage with. Above all though, Sitharaman will have to contend with the fact that much of the policy direction will come straight from the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, leaving her to implement their goals.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.