BOOK EXCERPT

Freedom of expression was once absolute in India. Then Jawaharlal Nehru asked for changes

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s incendiary speeches asking for war with Pakistan led to a law imposing restrictions.

by 
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (left) and Jawaharlal Nehru (right) | Wikimedia Commons

In June 1951, within seventeen months of the Constitution coming into force, the Constituent Assembly (now functioning as a unicameral, provisional Parliament for India) amended Article 19(2) to include three new enumerated restrictions to the right to free speech. These were “public order”, “friendly relations with foreign states”, and “incitement to an offence”.

Broadly speaking, there were three reasons why the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 (hereinafter, the “First Amendment”) came to be passed. Firstly, judgments of the Supreme Court and the Punjab, Patna and Madras High Courts had made it difficult for the government to restrict hate speech or speech which promoted enmity between different groups, and which the government believed was responsible for large-scale communal violence among Hindus and Muslims.

Secondly, these courts had made it difficult for the government to curb speeches which called for war between India and Pakistan and for the annulment of Partition (especially because of the manner in which Hindus were being treated in East Pakistan) — speeches which were being made by Syama Prasad Mookerjee against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact.

Thirdly, members of Parliament were deeply disturbed by a chilling observation made by Justice Sarjoo Prasad of the Patna High Court in his judgment in a case, where he said that the right to free speech in India included the right to preach and incite murder and violent crimes unhindered.

Judgments Which Precipitated the Amendment

The Constitution came into force, for historical reasons, on 26 January 1950. Within a few months thereafter, state governments started imposing restrictions on some newspapers and printing presses which, it was believed, were disturbing the public order, promoting enmity or hatred between different groups, inciting murders or other violent crimes, or which were otherwise seditious in nature. In imposing these restrictions, state governments relied on many laws which had been enacted during the colonial period, most notably the Indian Press (Emergency Powers) Act, 1931, which had been enacted to combat Gandhi’s civil disobedience movement in the 1930s.

State governments resorted to banning the circulation of newspapers in their states, forfeiting books which were published in their states, requiring newspapers to submit their materials for prior scrutiny, or forfeiting the security deposited by printing presses with the government for publishing objectionable material. Aggrieved by this, newspapers and printing presses filed proceedings in the Supreme Court of India and in the Punjab, Patna and Madras High Courts. What followed was that in a series of decisions issued by these courts, statutes which imposed the aforesaid restrictions on free speech were struck down as being unconstitutional for falling outside the ambit of Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

On 26 May 1950, the six judges of the Supreme Court decided two cases which would have far-reaching implications for the right to free speech in India, Romesh Thapar v State of Madras and Brij Bhushan v State of Delhi. In these cases, the court held that “public order” (a term which Ambedkar had tried to bring into the Constitution, from Motilal Nehru’s report and the Irish Constitution) was not an enumerated exception to the right to free speech, and that a law which restricted speech on the ground that it would disturb the public order was unconstitutional. These decisions were followed by the Punjab, Patna and Madras High Courts, in a series of decisions which arguably went even further.

Romesh Thapar, then a noted communist, was the printer, publisher and editor of a new English weekly called Cross Roads printed in Bombay. Cross Roads published articles which were critical of Prime Minister Nehru’s policies, especially his foreign policy. At the time, a communist movement was beginning to gain steam in the western parts of Madras state, now Kerala.

Fearing that Cross Roads would provide a further impetus to the communist movement there, the Government of Madras, on 1 March 1950 (ie, within a little over a month of the coming into force of the Constitution), issued an order imposing a ban on the entry and circulation of Cross Roads in Madras. The order was issued under Section 9(1-A) of the Madras Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1949, which authorised the government, for securing “public safety” or the maintenance of “public order”, to ban the circulation, sale or distribution of newspapers in the province of Madras. Thapar filed a petition directly before the Supreme Court of India, ie, without approaching a high court first. He argued that Section 9(1-A) of the Act was contrary to the Constitution.

By a majority of 5-1 (with Justice Fazl Ali dissenting), the court struck down the provision.

Justice Patanjali Sastri, who wrote the judgment for the court, relied on the early drafts of the right to free speech in the Constituent Assembly, and noted that words like “sedition” and “public order” had been left out of Article 19(2). On the other hand, the words “public order” and “public safety” in the Madras Act had a very wide connotation, and not every speech which affected public order was capable of undermining the security of the State or of tending to overthrow the State.

After all, a speech which created a local disturbance could be one which affected “public order” or “public safety”. However, Article 19(2) only allowed the government to impose limits on free speech if the speech in question was likely to have a tendency to “overthrow” the State. A local disturbance, like a communal riot, would not have such a tendency. Consequently, Section 9(1-A) of the Act was declared unconstitutional.

The RSS, a Hindu right-wing group, ran (and continues to do so) an English weekly in Delhi called the Organiser. Brij Bhushan was its printer and publisher while KR Halkani was its editor. On 2 March 1950, the chief commissioner of Delhi imposed a prior restraint on the Organiser under Section 7(1)(c) of the East Punjab Public Safety Act, 1949 which extended to Delhi as well. Under this provision, a provincial government was authorised, for protecting “public safety” and “public order”, to require a newspaper to submit the newspaper for scrutiny before publication.

This was akin to the prior restraints which had been imposed on the press in 1799 by Governor-General Wellesley during the Fourth Mysore War, and under the Defence of India Rules, 1939 at the time of the Second World War. The government’s order imposing the restraint stated that the Organiser was “publishing highly objectionable matter constituting a threat to public law and order”. Its printer, publisher and editor were required to “submit for scrutiny...all communal matter and news and views about Pakistan including photographs and cartoons...”

Once again, by a majority of 5-1, the court struck down the chief commissioner’s order. However, the court essentially held that a prior restraint is permissible under the Constitution, so long as the restraint is imposed in furtherance of any of the enumerated exceptions to free speech under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

The sole Muslim judge on the court at the time, Justice Fazl Ali, dissented once again. He agreed that the term “public order” was wide enough to cover even “a small riot or an affray”, but held that in some cases “even public disorders of comparatively small dimensions may have far-reaching effects on the security of the State.” He noted that Delhi had been declared a “dangerously disturbed area” at this time, an obvious reference to Hindu-Muslim riots, justifying a law of this nature.

In short, the Romesh Thapar and Brij Bhushan cases had far- reaching implications for the manner in which the government could restrict speech which was designed to incite Hindu-Muslim riots and killings.

The court’s judgments could be read to mean that not every local Hindu-Muslim riot or mass murder was capable of threatening the security or existence of the Indian State. Consequently, the government would be powerless to restrain hate speech which was designed to incite such local disturbances, which were nonetheless deeply troublesome.

The Supreme Court’s decisions were then followed and applied in several high courts throughout the country. For instance, in Punjab, a man called Amar Nath Bali wrote a book called Now It Can Be Told. The book was a narrative of events following the partition of India, describing the riots which took place in West Punjab, and how Muslims there attacked Hindus and Sikhs.16 In fact, many partition families were said to typically be Jana Sangh voters who were distrustful of the Nehru government.

In April 1950, the chief commissioner of Delhi issued an order forfeiting all the copies of the book, under Section 4(1)(h) of the colonial-era Indian Press (Emergency Powers) Act, 1931, perhaps fearing that Hindus and Sikhs would, after reading the book, engage in retaliatory violence against Muslims. The section allowed the state government to forfeit books which appeared to “promote feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India”. Bali took his case to the Punjab High Court, which held that Section 4(1)(h) was unconstitutional.

A lady called Shaila Bala Devi was the keeper of a printing press called the “Bharati Press” at Purulia in Bihar.

The press had published a Bengali leaflet entitled Sangram. Written in “high-flown Bengali” with a good deal of “demagogic claptrap”, leaflet, in an abstract manner, called for a revolution in India. For instance, it said: “I am the blood-thirsty goddess Kali who lives and moves about in the cremation ground...I am thirsty. I want blood. I want revolution, I want faith in the struggle. Tear, tear the chain of wrongs.”

In September 1949 (ie, before the Constitution came into force), the Government of Bihar issued an order under the Indian Press (Emergency Powers) Act, 1931, which required Devi to deposit with the government a security in the amount of Rs 2000. Section 4(1)(a) of the Act enabled the government to forfeit the deposit where it appeared to the government that the press was being used to incite or encourage “the commission of any offence of murder or any cognisable offence involving violence”. Devi took her case to the Patna High Court. The court held that Section 4(1)(a) of the Act was unconstitutional.

However, in one of the concluding paragraphs of his judgment, one of the judges, Justice Sarjoo Prasad, held that even a person who preached murder and incited violence had the freedom to do so under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Prasad said that “if a person were to go on inciting murder or other cognisable offences either through the press or by word of mouth, he would be free to do so with impunity” as “he would claim the privilege of exercising his fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression”.

This chilling passage of Justice Sarjoo Prasad’s judgment was almost single-handedly responsible for the First Amendment to the Constitution.

The Nehru-Liaquat Pact

Meanwhile, between 1949-50, there were large-scale communal riots in East Pakistan, which led to a huge exodus of Hindus into West Bengal. In the wake of these riots, the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan, signed an agreement known as the ‘Nehru-Liaquat Pact’ or ‘Delhi Pact’.24 This was a confidence-building measure, aimed at securing peace between India and Pakistan, and at ensuring that both countries would protect their respective minorities. Clause (C)(8) of the Pact required the governments of both countries to prohibit propaganda which incited war between the two countries. However, it was felt that this clause in the Pact could not be enforced under Indian law.

In March 1950,26 about two weeks before the Pact was signed, Nehru wrote to Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel alarmed by the fact that Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Hindu Mahasabha was speaking about “Akhand Bharat” (or unified India), which was “a direct incentive to conflict”. Nehru was worried that war with Pakistan was “openly (being) talked about”, which Nehru was strongly against. Patel responded by telling Nehru that the Constitution was getting in the way of what the government could do about this.

In a letter to Nehru, he wrote: We are now faced with a Constitution which guarantees fundamental rights – right of association, right of free movement, free expression and personal liberty – which further circumscribe the action that we can take. That means that for every executive action there must be legal sanction and judicial justification.

In June 1950, Nehru wrote to Patel and said that the “chief culprit” against the smooth working of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact was “Hindu Mahasabha propaganda”, “the Calcutta Press as well as Syama Prasad Mookerjee”.

Patel was disturbed by the decisions of the Supreme Court in the Romesh Thapar and Brij Bhushan cases. Patel thought that these decisions now made it impossible for the government to take any action against Mookerjee and other more extreme persons. Patel was of the opinion that the Constituent Assembly had drafted very idealistic provisions in the Constitution which were not rooted in practical considerations. In a letter to Nehru dated 3 July 1950, Patel wrote as follows:

“I find no legal powers to deal with either Press or men like Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Before you left for Indonesia, I drew your attention to the Supreme Court decision in [the] Cross Roads and Organiser cases. That knocks the bottom out of most of our penal laws for the control and regulation of the Press. The views which they have expressed in that judgment on the question of sedition make it doubtful whether we can do anything not only about the speeches of Syama Prasad Mookerjee but also those of the more extremist type. As you say, we have involved ourselves in so many legal and constitutional difficulties that we do not know how to overcome them. I sounded a note of warning and caution when these provisions were being debated in the Drafting Committee, but then we were led away by our idealistic exuberance. We seldom paused to consider the practical and administrative applications of the many constitutional provisions and even their interrelation. My own feeling is that very soon we shall have to sit down and consider constitutional amendments.”

The decision of the Patna High Court in Shaila Bala Devi was delivered on 13 October 1950. Six days later, Nehru wrote to Law Minister BR Ambedkar, opining that the right to free speech required amendment.

Excerpted with permission from Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India, Abhinav Chandrachud, Penguin Viking.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.