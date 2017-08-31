Opinion

With two top women ministers, five ways the BJP can truly take female empowerment forward

The party claims to be the champion of women’s rights, and yet doesn’t support the criminalisation of marital rape or the Women’s Reservation Bill.

by 
McKay Savage/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC by 2.0]

The Bharatiya Janata Party has gone to town over the last few weeks, touting itself as a progressive party that is at the forefront of women’s rights in the country. It first seized the opportunity by arguing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s championing of the fight against the Sunni Muslim practice of instant triple talaq was partly responsible for the Supreme Court striking it down. This week, it is touting the decision to appoint Nirmala Sitharaman to the Defence Ministry, making her the second woman to occupy the post and giving India two women on the Cabinet Committee for Security, the core of government, for the first time. (Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj already occupies a place on the panel.)

The successes on these two fronts are undeniable. While the bulk of the fight in the triple talaq case was conducted by ordinary Muslim women, Modi’s vocal support for their cause and the equivocation from other major parties, meant that the BJP can appropriately claim to have been on the right side of history. Similarly, while some may argue that the Prime Minister’s Office has largely run India’s foreign policy and will likely do the same for defence, the presence of two women in traditionally male strongholds offers a potent symbol that cannot be denied.

Yet the BJP and Modi must do much more if they want to really be known as champions of women’s rights. With a massive majority in Parliament and their control of a bulk of the Indian heartland, the BJP could be well placed to make systemic changes that could truly alter gender dynamics in a country that is still deeply patriarchal and misogynistic.

Here are five ways the BJP could take further steps forward:

1. Support criminalisation of marital rape

In a case currently being heard by the Delhi High Court, the Centre has confirmed its position against the recognition of marital rape. Arguing that husbands will be harassed and that it could threaten the very institution of marriage, the BJP-run government said it could not support the criminalisation of marital rape. “This country has its own unique problems due to various factors like literacy, lack of financial empowerment of the majority of females, mindset of the society, vast diversity, poverty, etc,” the written submission to the court said. Leaving aside the irony of speaking of women’s empowerment while defending a deeply regressive stance, the Centre was also going against the recommendations of a government-appointed panel. As has been pointed out, statistically, nearly all of the sexual violence that women complain about comes from their husbands. How can any government refusing to even recognise this violence claim to be the champion of women’s rights?

2. Support fight against patriarchal practices in all religions

The triple talaq judgment might have struck a blow for Muslim women, but personal laws and customs in India continue to be tremendously patriarchal. Rather than encouraging a Uniform Civil Code, a BJP pet project that is often seen as a tool by which to browbeat minorities, the government-appointed Pam Rajput committee on the status of women recommended ways of ensuring that women are provided equality under all secular and personal laws. For example, it calls on Muslim laws on maintenance to be altered, faults the Hindu Code for allowing men to refuse paying maintenance if the woman has been “unchaste,” and questions the two-year separation time mandated for Christian divorces. Although the Centre has taken some of the panel’s recommendations on board in its draft policy, the government could go much further in recognising gender discrimination with in religion. Just as it did with the triple talaq case, where it was ultimately the Supreme Court that took the decision, the BJP could easily throw its weight behind other battles like allowing women into the Sabarimala temple or altering other personal laws.

3. Show no tolerance for misogynistic leaders

From Modi to ordinary party workers, the BJP is a party that is filled with men who have been known to make sexist statements. In this regard it is like every other political party and so it might be difficult to expect that it is able to change the mindset of Indian society. But the party does have control over who it chooses for its top leadership, and here the BJP leaves much to be desired. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, the BJP holds the highest number of Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies that have been indicted for crimes against women, including rape. Over the last five years, it fielded as many as 48 candidates who came into this category. If it cannot set an example on this front, what is the use of its championing women’s rights?

4. Support a woman’s right to choose

The BJP, and the broader Sangh Parivar, have been responsible for the Love Jihad bogey that continues to spread across the country, most recently in the Hadiya case. This is the belief that Muslim men are somehow making sure Hindu women fall in love with them, after which the women are forced to convert to Islam. There is no actual allegation of criminality here, just a majoritarian paranoia that Muslim men are somehow converting masses of Hindu women, just by sheer force of will. Even if the latter were true – and there is no evidence that “love jihad” is even real – would it not still be up to a woman to decide who she wises to fall in love with, and what follows?

5. Pass the Women’s Reservation Bill

Both External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and newly appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can attest to the difficulties women have in moving up the political and social ladders. After all, they were the first two women to be national spokespersons for the BJP, and are among a small clutch of women leaders in Parliament. Current statistics suggest only 11% of Members of Parliament are women, across parties. India ranks 148 out of 192 countries in a United Nations list based on the number of women parliamentarians. With a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has an opportunity to change that by passing the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill, which would guarantee 33% female representation in Parliament. Affirmative action has proven to be a boon for oppressed communities, why can’t the BJP extend this logic to gender empowerment as well?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.