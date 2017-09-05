Through the Looking-Glass

The Readers’ Editor writes: Scroll's Daily Economics series has to move away from the city centre

This video series present details of businesses many of us see on the pavements in our cities.

by 

Viewers of Scroll.in’s videos would have noticed an interesting occasional series titled “Daily Economics” that looks at the trades of pavement establishments in metropolitan India. The focus, as the title of the series suggests, is on what it costs the vendors to run their business and how much they earn.

The initial episodes were all on pavement establishments in Mumbai. The latest one, I am happy to say, is located in another city: it is about a seller of momos in Delhi.

Each of the short videos packs a lot of information. There is the description of the trade, the setting, an interview with an owner-operator and, somewhat unique to this series, a detailed listing of expenditure and income. I have not read or seen anything like the Daily Economics series before in print or on video. More than being informative, the series tells us about the hard work and the uncertainties that come with all pavement establishments.

The videos present the details of businesses that many of us in the cities see on the pavements – a chai-wallah, a bookseller, a paan-wallah, a maker and seller of poha, another of idli-dosas, and now on momos.

I had not noticed the videos initially. When I did stumble across them, I was curious as anybody would be about the lives of these people who we encounter perhaps everyday. I watched them in a row other than, of course, the one on momos, which was uploaded just last week.

I learnt something about the work of these people who are enterprising entrepreneurs and struggle against municipal regulations, corrupt officials and nature to offer us good quality products and services at a low cost.

Behind the scenes

I was initially troubled by aspects of the videos because they did not seem to confirm my pre-conceived notions. Were the numbers right? Could a pavement dosa-seller earn more than Rs 1 lakh a month? Was this unusually high and was it so because his pavement stall was in a busy location?

Could two brothers who claim to be running one of Mumbai’s better known paan shops jointly earn as little as Rs 45,000 a month?

Were viewers getting a representative picture of the income and expenditure in each case? Were these cross-checked by the filmmakers?

I am happy to say that most of my concerns were misplaced – they were, well, pre-conceived notions.

Here are the replies of Naresh Fernandes, editor of Scroll.in, to some of the questions posed to him.

Pavement vendors were not chosen because they were successful. Several vendors in various locations were interviewed and a representative one then chosen. Availability on the day of filming and a willingness to speak on camera would be one criterion for selection, but as far as possible the enterprise finally chosen would be a random choice.

One of the novel features of the series is a detailed listing of the costs of wages and all the major raw materials, as also a detailed item-wise listing of the price of the product and sales every month. How valid are these numbers? The editor tells me that the numbers too are cross-checked with a few other establishments to ensure that they are not out of line. This is again reassuring.

The numbers question crops up because I sat up when the short on Mariappan, the dosa-seller, told me that he earned around Rs 1.2 lakh a month. That is a lot for a pavement vendor and perhaps appreciably more than what many of his white-collar clientele themselves earn. Could this be what pavement vendors earn? Are we giving viewers the right information?

Mariappan’s numbers perhaps stand out because he has been able to operate in a choice location (I am told it is the Lower Parel office area in Mumbai) where he may well have been able to secure a prime spot. Others wanting to replicate his success in the same area (and therefore eat into his Rs 1-lakh-plus income) may not have been able to secure an equally good location close by.

Big picture

The videos are all careful to identify the uncertainties that come with any pavement business. Mariappan, for instance, speaks about the municipal corporation officials coming by twice a month threatening to confiscate his equipment. So too the seller of home-cooked poha.

I still wonder if pavement food stalls operating away from the busy spots in either the office areas of Mumbai or near the suburban railway stations would yield the decent income that Mariappan earns even if they work the long hours he does.

(In a few videos in Daily Economics, with the stress on numbers, we seem to be told that there is good money to be made in these establishments. Some of the tag lines/headings say, “There is a tidy sum here”, “Minting Dosas Everyday”, “Hint: It is Profitable”).

Some of the videos do, in just a few minutes, also give us a glimpse of the larger changes that are taking place. The second-hand bookseller at Flora Fountain speaks of a declining business where customers move away after comparing his prices with online prices and where he has to convince readers of the joy of handling and reading a book in paper rather than reading it on a Kindle. The maker of momos in Delhi speaks of sales coming down from a decade ago when the dish was a novelty and before competitors jumped in.

I am glad that with the momos short from Delhi, Daily Economics has moved out of Mumbai. Perhaps with time and more resources, the filmmakers can venture occasionally into the smaller towns, or to areas away from the city centre, where the picture may be one of a greater struggle.

We need to hear as well of poignant stories like this one last week, in text, of the gruelling life of a sales representative in pharmaceuticals.

The Readers’ Editor can be contacted at readerseditor@scroll.in

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.