The Daily Fix: In light of Rajan’s claims on note ban, government owes Indians a clear explanation

The Big Story: The details of demonetisation
In February 2017, four months after demonetisation had been announced, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed in the Rajya Sabha that the Reserve Bank of India had been kept in the loop about the plan since February the previous year. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi told the nation of his decision to scrap India’s two largest banknotes – Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The move shocked the economy, rendering 86% of India’s currency useless. Given the chaos that resulted, questions immediately arose about the kind of preparations the Union government had made to implement the policy. Jaitley’s reply was meant to reassure Indians that their doubts were baseless: the government had done everything it could.
There’s one problem, though. The finance minister’s version of events has been directly contradicted by Raghuram Rajan, who as RBI governor. In his new book, I Do What I Do, Rajan is categorical: “At no point during my term was the RBI asked to make a decision on demonetisation.” Since Rajan was the governor till September, 2016, his account is at variance with the government’s statement about consulting the RBI. In interviews ahead of the release of his book, Rajan is quite clear that when he was asked about his views on demonetisation by the Union government, he said any long-term benefits would be outweighed by the short-term costs of the move. Why did the government then disregard the views of the RBI governor? Were any experts consulted at all?
By now it is more than clear that the demonetisation has been a disaster. The Indian economy is grievously hit, with the country’s GDP growth rates in a nosedive. The informal sector has been the worst affected, with millions of people losing their jobs. When Modi announced the move, he said it was aimed at destroying black money. He seemed to be working under the assumption that black money would not be deposited in the banking system. But now, 99% of the notes are back in the banks. Later, a new aim was suggested: getting Indians to use digital cash transfers. This didn’t work out either. In an interview, Rajan explains, “There was a blip-up when demonetisation happened but it has come back to broadly the trend growth line”. The government later claimed that the move was intended to target the corruption of the rich and to force people to put “domestic savings lying idle at home” into the banking system.
Slowly and surely, the full list of the goals of demonetisation became the stuff of social media parody. The real goal, suggested one wag, was to stop global warming. Another claimed that the policy aimed to intended to get Indians to bond as they stood in interminable queues and stuck up conversations with strangers. Yet, this is no laughing matter. Given the pain of demonetisation, the Union government must inform the Indian public of how it came to take the decision in the first place.
