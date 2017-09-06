political strategy

By making Alphons Kannanthanam a minister, Amit Shah kickstarts plan to woo Kerala’s Christians

BJP leaders say the party chief selected the Christian leader without consulting the state unit.

by 
Amit Shah and Alphons Kannanthanam. | IANS/Facebook

With the induction of Alphons Kannanthanam, a bureaucrat-turned politician from Kerala, in the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has taken a big step forward in his plan to win over the state’s Christian minority ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in 2021.

Kannanthanam is the first minister from Kerala in the three-and-a-half-year-old Narendra Modi cabinet. He has been appointed minister of state (independent charge) in the Ministry of Tourism, with additional responsibility as minister of state in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Party members, who did not wish to be identified, said Kannanthanam – a Christian from Kottayam district – was Shah’s choice and state BJP leaders were not privy to his selection.

The saffron party has of late made an effort to reach out to Christians, who constitute 18% of Kerala’s population, as it realises that it cannot make electoral gains in the state only by consolidating Hindu votes. Hindus account for 55% of the state’s population, followed by Muslims (27%). During his visit to Kerala in June, Shah had met top Christian religious leaders – two cardinals and four bishops – in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The onus is now on Kannanthanam to bring the state’s Christians closer to the BJP. The community has traditionally been wary of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, suspecting their involvement in attacks on churches and missionary workers in Kerala and elsewhere in the country.

The former Indian Administrative Service officer said he would be happy if he could act as a bridge between the Church and the BJP. “Our party is not against Christians,” he told reporters in Delhi on Sunday. “Their voices should be heard all over the country. I am committed to help the party grow in Kerala.”

The Church, too, reciprocated positively by calling Kannanthanam’s cabinet berth an Onam gift for Kerala. “It is is a reward for his abilities,” said Fr Mathew Chandrankunnel, spokesperson for the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council Conference. “We expect the new minister will stand for Christians and other minority communities.”

Asked how the church would reward the BJP, he said: “Let’s wait and see.”

No state celebrations

Kannanthanam’s appointment, however, does not seem to have gone down well with BJP leaders and workers in Kerala. Prominent leaders were conspicuously absent from the BJP state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram as television channels beamed the swearing-in ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhavan. The state unit also did not organise any programmes to mark Kannanthanam’s big day – unlike the massive celebrations across Kerala when O Rajagopal was inducted into the Atal Behari Vajpayee cabinet in 1999.

Kannanthanam, however, said he had the full support of his party colleagues in Kerala. “Almost all state leaders congratulated me,” he said. “Celebration doesn’t mean blocking the roads and distributing sweets.”

According to political observer Sunnykutty Abraham, senior leaders may have found it difficult to celebrate the achievement of a new entrant to the party. “Kannanthanam is an intelligent politician,” he said. “He earned the support of the LDF [Left Democratic Front] to win the Kanjirappally Assembly seat in 2006 as an independent candidate. He moved to the BJP in 2011 looking for greener pastures. Now, he has been rewarded with a Union minister’s post. Such a turn of events might have irritated many senior leaders.”

Amit Shah’s warning

The muted response also revealed the internal rift that plagues the Kerala BJP. Commentators said that Kannanthanam’s appointment was, in fact, Shah’s warning to the Kummanam Rajasekharan-led state unit, which is riven by infighting and also under a cloud of corruption charges.

The factional feud came to a head in July after an internal inquiry indicting senior leaders for accepting bribes was leaked to the media. The inquiry looked into allegations that party leaders had taken crores of rupees to get Medical Council of India recognition for two private medical colleges. Rajasekharan is being investigated by vigilance officers in connection with the charges.

Last week, the internal fighting prompted the BJP’s central leadership to postpone the state unit’s Jana Raksha Yatra – aimed at highlighting the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s alleged attacks on Sangh Parivar workers – from Kannur to Thiruvanathapuram scheduled for September 7. Amit Shah was to flag off the yatra.

Shah had picked Rajasekharan to head the state unit in 2015, to curb factionalism and propel the party’s growth. While the internal fighting did not stop after his appointment, Rajasekharan also failed to reach out to the Christian community, against whom he had led an agitation over the construction of a church in Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district in 1983.

Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan with Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, in December 2015. (Credit: HT)
Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan with Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, in December 2015. (Credit: HT)

Kannanthanam’s move to the Centre is not the first time Shah has bypassed the Kerala leadership to take a crucial decision. Ahead of the Assembly elections in 2016, he had directly negotiated with popular Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan and convinced him to form a new party, the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena. The Ezhavas constitute 23% of Kerala’s population. Later, the party was inducted into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Future of NDA

Kannanthanam’s appointment has, however, angered the BJP’s alliance partners. Both the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena and Janadhipatya Rashtriya Sabha complained about not being consulted on such a big decision.

“It has set a bad precedent,” said Thushar Vellappally of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, who is also the National Democratic Alliance’s convener in Kerala. “I will raise this issue in my next meeting with Shah.”

Before joining the BJP-led alliance, the party had demanded a cabinet berth among others. “We have been promised many things, including a cabinet berth and positions in different government-run corporations,” Thushar Vellappally said. “But we haven’t gotten anything so far.”

Asked about his father Vellappally Natesan’s suggestion last week that the party should leave the National Democratic Alliance and join the ruling Left Democratic Front, he said it was his personal opinion. But he added that the party was open to all options. “We will take a decision at an appropriate time,” he said.

Prominent Adivasi leader and chairperson of the Janadhipatya Rashtriya Sabha, CK Janu, too said, “We were given many promises before we came to the NDA fold but nothing has materialised so far.” She added, “The BJP central leadership should understand that we cannot wait indefinitely.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.