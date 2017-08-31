Hindutva politics

BJP leaders condemn Gauri Lankesh murder and blame Congress – but many Right-Wingers are gleeful

Many twitter accounts that proudly say they are followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle expressed joy or offered justifications for the murder.

by 
HT

Not for the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s responses to a tragic event has included condemnation from ministers in government even as others from within the party and its base try to justify the actual events. The disturbing murder of reputed journalist Gauri Lankesh at her house in Bengaluru on Tuesday prompted different reactions from the BJP’s senior leadership. In the morning, Union Ministers like Smriti Irani were offering straightforward condemnation of the killing. By afternoon, Union Minister Ananth Kumar was blaming the Congress government in Karnataka for permitting such violence. But even as these leaders were speaking against Lankesh’s death, right-wing supporters were offering justifications for the reputed journalist’s murder.

At the top leadership level, the government offered the sort of condemnations that people had accused them of waiting too long to issue. Irani, for example, as the Information & Broadcasting minister, was criticised for waiting until Wednesday morning to put out a statement. Nevertheless, a few senior ministers did indeed condemn Lankesh’s murder.

Lankesh was a well-known journalist who was known for being extremely critical of right-wing politics and had even been convicted of criminal defamation, based on a petition by two BJP leaders who she had written about. The case was being appealed when she was killed.

By Wednesday afternoon, the BJP’s other line had solidified and the party took out a press conference to lay the blame for Lankesh’s death squarely at the feet of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar, a former president of the BJP’s Karnataka unit, called on the Congress government in the state to ensure Lankesh’s killers are found and punished. “Siddaramaiah government failed in expediting the investigation of previous sensitive criminal cases as well as reaching the conclusion during inquiry as expected,” Kumar said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, the party’s state president and chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections, also took the opportunity to point out the Congress’ government’s failures.

But even as these senior politicians were expressing shock at Lankesh’s death, other parts of the broader BJP family were finding it hard to hide their glee at the journalist’s death and also unearthing justifications for why she should not be condemned.

As AltNews pointed out, several twitter accounts that proudly say they are followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle, expressed joy or offered justifications for Lankesh’s murder. Nikhil Dadhich, who describes himself as a businessman and a Hindu nationalist who is “honored to be followed by PM” tweeted out in Hindi saying “a bitch has died a dog’s death and all the puppies are whimpering in the same tone”.

When called out for it, Dadhich insisted that his comment had nothing to do about Lankesh. Another account by the name of Ashish Mishra pune, whose bio connects him to India272, Modi’s campaign platform, and who is followed by the prime minister as well as other Union ministers, tweeted “As she sows, so she reaps.”

Mishra also retweeted a number of other handles that chose the moment of Lankesh’s death to justify it, pointing out that she was often stridently critical of the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Right-Wing in general. A handle by the name of Rita, who is also followed by the prime minister’s account and describes herself as a former All India Radio presenter, tweeted the following (and retweeted the reply pictured).

She also retweeted another post that said, “Heard that there is one less burden today, God should give peace to her soul and wisdom to those of her ideology.”

Others had similar reactions.

The editor of Sudarshan TV, a channel that unabashedly seeks to provoke Hindu Nationalist sentiments, said one post of Gauri Lankesh would be a full introduction to her.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, meanwhile, offered a different theory on Twitter, quoting a 12-year-old news story about a rift between Lankesh and her brother Indrajit to suggest that it may have something to do with her death. Lankesh and her brother later made up. Another right-wing supporter, Sonam Mahajan, questioned those protesting Lankesh’s death, suggesting their response to the tragedy somehow might be a clue for investigators.

The Sanatan Sanstha, a Hindu organisation that is under the scanner for the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and communist leader Govind Pansare, also chose the moment after her death to insist that she was an extortionist with clear links to the Naxalites, although they considered her murder to be wrong.

Another handle claiming to be that of a former Zee News journalist had the most blatantly gleeful response to Lankesh’s death, though the account-holder also claimed later that she had received death and rape threats for tweeting her opinions.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.