I first met Gauri Lankesh at a party sometime in 1995. The late DR Nagaraj, the Kannada critic and a dear friend to us all, asked Gauri and her sister, Kavita Lankesh, to sing a folk song. They started to sing a song that had become popular, in a tacky orchestra form, through audio tapes. “What is this?” Nagaraj joked. “The Lingayat girls can’t sing an authentic folk song!”

Gauri and I lived in the same neighbourhood in Bangalore. Between 2001 and 2004, whenever I returned from Ann Arbor, where I was doing my PhD, for fieldwork, we spent a lot of time talking just about everything. She had taken over as editor of her father’s weekly Lankesh Patrike in 2000. But a long day at work didn’t mean an early end to the evening. Since she had dinner past midnight, we would keep talking, sometimes by ourselves, sometimes with friends. I looked forward to meeting her journalist friends from Delhi. The inside stories of power machinations in the national capital, all told with a fine grasp of facts, were exhilarating. And the “national perspective,” as they say, came so readily to visitors from Delhi.

Even as Gauri embraced her new role as editor of a Kannada weekly, she had some longing, I felt, for the world of English journalism in Delhi that she had quit (She had worked for The Times of India and Sunday and was bureau chief of ETV when she decided to return to Bangalore in 2000). When she started writing a weekly column for Bangalore Mirror in mid-2015, her suppressed English journalist persona shone forth. She asked, “Someone said I write better in English. Is it true?”

Our visit to the Kannada writer Purnachandra Tejasvi’s estate home in Mudigere was truly memorable. She planned the trip to patch up a relation that had gone sour with her father P Lankesh. Since Tejasvi steadfastly avoided visitors, it was special that we got to spend a day with him and Rajeshwari, his wife. We visited a couple of my relatives in the area afterwards. She was struck by the modern, lavish houses in the ostensibly rural areas: “I didn’t know Vokkaligas live like this.” She was struck, too, that they could have meat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Ramachandra Gandhi, who did a brief stint as visiting professor of philosophy at Bangalore University in 2007, had become close to me. Gauri and I met him several times. I did a lengthy interview with him which appeared in translation in her weekly. (Carried in The Hindu after Gandhi’s death in 2007, it was one of the few interviews he had ever done.) At Gauri’s invitation, he agreed to write a weekly column for her paper titled Sanmathi, but did not write it in the end. He left Bangalore for Delhi soon after.

Gauri was a free-spirited woman and a lovely host. She had no airs about her and would get along easily with everyone. But what I want to emphasise is what I call her modernness. She was a Kannada speaker who had lived in Delhi for a long time, and in France for a year during a fellowship. She had a sense of the world outside but had a deep connection with her roots. If you took her to a traditional household, she would go into the kitchen and help out without making a big deal of it. She would be equally comfortable outside in the living room with a drink or a smoke.

She had a fine aesthetic sense. She cared for her garden. When we met at her house two weeks ago, the bushy plants in her front garden had been cleared. Her mother had got it all chopped for fear of snakes. Gauri was planning to grow vegetables in the newly available space.

She loved children and had a way of dealing with them. She would get into their world, tell them stories.

Gauri loved that she had a house of her own to come back to at the end of a day’s work. She loved her independence. Of late, she had also taken a liking to the American TV series House of Cards.

From right: Gauri Lankesh with Kanhaiya Kumar, Chandan Gowda and his wife. Photo courtesy: Facebook

No fence-sitter

I believe she had an inborn sense of social justice. I have a feeling she had the instinct towards it but it acquired a sort of focus and intent after she took over the editorship of her father’s newspaper. It only evolved in all kinds of ways thereafter. Her concerns were always spot on, whether about caste equality or communal harmony, tribal welfare or language equality. Her stand would always be clear, sorted out. I would try to get her to rethink her “sortedoutness”, although I had always known that no matter what you said, at the end of the day, she would be the one to act while you would be the ambivalent person.

Her clarity allowed her to act decisively.

She was never one to sit on the fence. Her core strength was that she knew where she stood on every issue. I think she would have died without a sense of a bad conscience.

She felt it was the nature of her profession that she invited so much hostility. And she developed a wall of indifference towards it.

Gauri was very particular about not being indebted to anyone. So, for instance, asking the government for security would not have sat right with her. In a way, she picked up her father’s idea of evolving a platform that did not rely on advertisement money or political patronage. I often told her to apply to independent foundations for money but she wouldn’t. She would just say “let’s not talk about it”, and dismiss it. Or she would ask me to give her a rupee along with every piece of advice I gave her.

I knew that money was a concern. It is hard to run a weekly paper with little money. The publication’s sales, the rights she had over her father’s works, the translation projects she indulged in – they were not money-spinners in any way but they kept her going. It was really a week-to-week sort of thing. But I think she was steadfast about not letting go of old traditions of self-reliance.

She may have been lonely, but I don’t think she wanted to get married. I know her nieces and nephews meant a lot to her.

She was careful about what she wore. She wasn’t a flashy dresser though she once came to a party dressed in a golden jacket. I also remember a t-shirt with dragons on it. Even at the time she was killed, if you see the salwar she was wearing...it was just so simple and aesthetic.

Gauri got her first threat letter 15 years ago. Karnataka has become more communal since. Gauri believed she was taking forward her father’s legacy, keeping alive the fighting spirit. But she reasoned that since her father was a writer and she a journalist by her own definition, hers had to be a different newspaper. The diversity in her father’s Lankesh Patrike you wouldn’t find in her paper. In her hands, it became an explicitly political paper. I don’t think she worried much about the fact that the paper wasn’t as literary as it used to be. She was content that it was politically strong, for politics was her forte.

I know she wanted to take a holiday. She loved Delhi. One time she went to the Jawaharlal Nehru University and met Kanhaiya Kumar [former president of the university’s students union]. She came back and said she wished she had studied there. Her work wouldn’t let her take a holiday. Also, she was fighting court cases all the time, running from one court to another.

But whenever you met her, she would be warm and welcoming. She would address those close to her as “Mari” – little one.

Sometimes Gauri would say she should just shut the paper down because it was not a paying proposition. I am not sure how serious she was; the newspaper and her activism were her life.

Chandan Gowda is Professor of Sociology, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

(As told to Archana Nathan)