Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Dhrupad fest, Partition show, Kunal Kamra comedy gig and more

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

HISTORY Remembering Partition: Unheard Stories at India International Centre

Curated by Delhi-based writer Aanchal Malhotra and organised by The 1947 Partition Archive, this multi-media exhibition puts the spotlight on little-known Partition stories. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 8, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

ART Samit Das at Gallery Espace

Capital-residing artist Samit Das will exhibit a show of new mixed media works titled Apologue and Archaeology. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, September 8 at 6 pm. Until Saturday, October 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

MUSIC Akbar Latif + Rashid Zafar + Meera Prasad at India Habitat Centre

This Hindustani classical music concert will comprise a jugalbandi by Delhi-based tabla players Akbar Latif and Rashid Zafar Khan and a solo recital by city-residing sitar player Meera Prasad. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 8 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Dhrupad Festival featuring Gundecha Brothers + Jagat Narayan Pathak Mallick + Prabhakar Narayan Pathak + Sumeet Anand Pandey at India Habitat Centre

Organised in memory of vocalist Kshitipal Mallick, this Hindustani classical music festival, dedicated to the style of dhrupad, will feature four acts over two days. Singers Sumeet Anand Pandey from Delhi and Jagat Narayan Pathak Mallick from Patna will present solo recitals on Friday; and city-residng vocalist Prabhakar Narayan Pathak and Bhopal-based singing siblings Umakant and Ramakant Gundecha will perform on Saturday. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Aakash Gupta + Devesh Dixit + Garv Malik + Pooja Vijay + Raghav Mandava + Rahul Dua at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Aakash Gupta, Devesh Dixit, Garv Malik, Pooja Vijay, Raghav Mandava and Rahul Dua, each of whom is based in Delhi, will present sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,049 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan at Kamani Auditorium

Hindustani classical musicians and siblings, sitar player Lakshay Mohan Gupta and sarod player Aayush Mohan Gupta will perform a jugalbandi. There is no entry fee; to receive an e-invite, see here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE The Shakuntala Project at Black Box Okhla

Director Nikhil Mehta will helm this English and Hindi adaptation of Kalidasa’s Shakuntala. The play will be staged at new theatre venue Black Box Okhla, which was formerly a factory. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8 pm, Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm and 10 pm and Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Black Box Okhla, A 68 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase 2.

MUSIC The Latination at La Bodega

Latin jazz band The Latination, from Kolkata, will play two venues this weekend. There is no entry fee for the gig at La Bodega on Friday. There is an entry fee of Rs 300 per person for the show at The Piano Man Jazz Club on Saturday when they will be joined by Delhi-based vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, September 9 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Funkoffeenado at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Jazz-fusion band Funkoffeenado, which is based in Delhi, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Nisarg at Depot48

Delhi-based Hindi progressive rock band Nisarg will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Skober at Summer House Café

Ukrainian techno DJ-producer Skober aka Konstantin Skorobagatiy will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Telefon Tel Aviv + Aqua Dominatrix + Corridors at AntiSocial

American music producer Telefon Tel Aviv aka Joshua Eustis will headline this electronic music gig that will feature sets by DJs Aqua Dominatrix aka Akshay Rajpurohit from Mumbai and Corridors ala Rijul Victor from Delhi. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person until 10.30 pm and Rs 700 per person after 10.30 pm. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC When Chai Met Toast + Tyesha Kohli at The Electric Room

Kochi pop-rock band When Chai Met Toast will perform a gig that will feature an opening set by Delhi singer-songwriter Tyesha Kohli. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Chinese artist Zheng Haozhong. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

FILM Robocon at The Japan Foundation

In filmmaker Tomoyuki Furuyama’s Robocon (2003), an apathetic girl joins the robotics club in her school and meets people with whom she can identify. The Japanese film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

FILM Chicken Run at British Council

British stop-motion animation film Chicken Run (2000), directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park, will be screened. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP by calling 0120 456 9000 or sending an email to indiacustomercare@britishcouncil.org. See here for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 2.30 pm.

Where: Library, British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Tel: 98733 44031.

THEATRE Mughal-e-Azam at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Produced by Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, this Hindustani musical play is based on K. Asif’s 1960 Hindi film of the same name, which is about the love story of prince Salim and the courtesan Anarkali. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 6,000, Rs 7,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar.

THEATRE Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Written, directed and performed by Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man Hindi and English show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Quality Street at India Habitat Centre

Actor and director Maya Krishna Rao’s new solo performance, in English, is based on Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s short story ‘Quality Street’, which is about the relationship between a mother and daughter. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Amit Sharma at Akshara Theatre

City-based comedian Amit Sharma will perform a solo stand-up show titled Darr Mat Be. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person and Rs 400 per couple are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Auster WIP featuring Jarreau Vandal + Didi Han + MadStarBase + Zokhuma

Electronic music DJ-producers Jarreau Vandal from the Netherlands, Didi Han from South Korea, Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies from Mumbai and MadStarBase, made up of Neal.Ess aka Neal Sekhri and Ase aka Anant Ahuja, from Delhi will each play sets at a warehouse party organised by American vaporiser e-tailer Auster, at a secret location. There is no entry fee; for a chance to attend, follow their Instagram page. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 pm.

Where: The venue will be revealed on the day of the event.

MUSIC Sound Avtar at Rasta Green Park

Mumbai-residing bass music DJ-producer Sound Avtar aka Piyush Bhatnagar will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, Second Floor, A2/A Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC The 4-AF at Depot48

Congolese band The 4-AF, which is based in Delhi, will play a mix of R&B, salsa and tango tunes infused with African sounds. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Rossella Blinded + DJ Mash at Kitty Su

Italian bass music DJ-producer Rossella Blinded will take over the console. The entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge Rs 1,000 per person for single women; cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for single men; and entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge Rs 2,000 per couple can be paid in advance here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

FOOD & DRINK Odia Rasoi with Ayandrali at Jalvayu Vihar, Noida

Home chef Ayandrali Dutta will serve a spread of Odia specialities at this pop-up lunch organised by food events company Commeat. The menu will include ghugni, aloo bharta, dalma, mangsho kosha with aloo, and spicy fish curry among other items. Tickets priced at Rs 1,400 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 25, Noida; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

THEATRE Ticket to Heaven at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this English play is a satire about today’s generation and involves an encounter between three people: a conman, a sexually frustrated woman and her pious husband. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Ghalib in New Delhi at Shri Ram Centre

In this Hindi play, written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, nineteenth-century poet Mirza Ghalib revisits his haveli in Delhi in the present day, setting in motion a comedy of errors. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 5 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

FILM Last Days. Last Shot at India Habitat Centre

Sumira Roy’s Hindi and Bengali documentary Last Days. Last Shot (2016), which hinges on two men living in Banaras, will be shown as part of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. One belongs to the Dom caste and the other runs a tourist lodge. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Casuarina, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE A Lunch in Paris at Akshara Theatre

Hindi play A Lunch In Paris, directed by Saif Ahmad, is based on William Somerset Maugham’s short story ‘The Luncheon’ in which an author has lunch with a female fan. They meet at an expensive restaurant where the woman proceeds to order pricey items from the menu. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Baap Re Baap at LTG Auditorium

Babu Badrinath vanishes from his hometown of Lucknow in this Hindi play directed by Amar Sah and written by K. P. Saxena. When his son offers a cash prize to the person who brings his father back, three people pretend to be Badrinath. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, Copernicus Marg, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Woody Allen’s Side-Effects at Alliance Francaise

Inspired by three tales from Side Effects, a collection of short stories by Woody Allen, this English play is directed by Saleem Shah. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Kunal Kamra at Circus

Mumbai-based comic Kunal Kamra will perform a show of new material titled Fresh Thoughts. Tickets priced at Rs 599 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Circus, Third Floor, D-14, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

THEATRE Cut…Cut…Cut at Shri Ram Centre

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, the Hindi play follows the chaotic rehearsals of a theatre group. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Amar S. at Taksim

Stand-up comic Amar S., who is from Gurgaon, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 470 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Taksim, CG 01, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg. Tel: 99992 23792.

MUSIC Ojapali at Depot48

Delhi-residing Assamese folk-fusion band Ojapali will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Rajita Schade at Latitude 28

Bangalore-based artist Rajita Schade’s solo show Order Disorder comprises works on paper and canvas. See here for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, September 20. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.