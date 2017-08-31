Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Bohri mohalla walk, Sorabh Pant comedy gig, and much more

ARCHITECTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

‘Putting Technique to Work’ by Malaksingh Gill at School of Environment and Architecture

Mumbai-based architect Malaksingh Gill will talk about sustainable building techniques using examples from his own practice. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART & PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Retro Realism In A Postmodern World at Nine Fish Art Gallery

This group show comprises works by artists Diptish Ghosh Dastidar, Douglas John and Helen Brahma. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

Madhvi Subramanian at Chemould Prescott Road

The artist, who lives between Mumbai and Singapore, is showing a set of interactive clay installations titled Mapping Memory. For more information, see here. When: Until Friday, September 29. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday closed. Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

Liminal by Savia Mahajan at Tarq

Mumbai-based artist Savia Mahajan’s new solo show Liminal features sculptures, drawings and installations that explore “notions of life, death and the in-between”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Motabhai is Watching You by Hemant Morparia at Sakshi Salon

An exhibition of political cartoons and sculpture by city-residing illustrator Hemant Morparia. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Salon, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Art Space Germany at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

This show of art in various media, which examines Germany as a “space of art”, will feature the works of Armando, Candice Breitz, Tony Cragg, Marianne Eigenheer, Ayse Erkmen, Christine Hill, Magdalena Jetelová, Per Kirkeby, Joseph Kosuth, Marie-Jo Lafontaine, Nam June Paik, Giuseppe Spagnulo and Herman de Vries. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, September 8 at 6.30 pm. Until Sunday, October 8. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

‘Fiction as Criticality’ at the Piramal Museum of Art

The launch of the ‘fiction’ issue of Take on Art magazine will feature a panel discussion on the creativity involved in writing about art, with critics Girish Shahane and Bharti Lalwani; Rustom Bharucha, professor of theatre and performance studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi; artist Sanjay Kumar; and the magazine’s editorial coordinator Anushka Rajendran. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP via Insider.in or by sending an email to artfoundation@piramal.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 6 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Parul Dave-Mukherji at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Parul Dave-Mukherji, a professor at the School of Arts and Aesthetics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, will deliver a talk titled ‘The Politics of Global Art Platforms: A Take from the Global South’ on trends in contemporary art from the perspective of biennales. There is no entry fee. To attend, email ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 6 pm.

Where: Education Centre, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Part Narratives at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Conceptualised by Delhi-based art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha, this exhibition features works by artists that draw “upon their memories and understanding of Partition”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

The Surface of Things: Photography in Process at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

This group show, organised in collaboration with the Institute Francais en Inde and Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, will feature works by contemporary Indian artists Edson Dias, Srinivas Kuruganti, Sukanya Ghosh and Uzma Mohsin that invoke “the birth of an analogue visual form through a process-oriented exhibit”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: The Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Idhar-Udhar/Here-There by Birender Yadav + We Are Here Because You Are There at Clark House Initiative

Two exhibitions are on display. Idhar-Udhar/Here-There is a solo show by Delhi-based artist Birender Yadav. We Are Here Because You Are There is a group show featuring works by Amjad Ali, Ashok Ansara, Narendra Deuskar, Ramesh Anjarkar, Sanjay Londhe, Shashikant Sompura and Sudheer Rajbhar. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, September 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Light Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective of over 300 images shot over six decades by photographer Jitendra Arya, who worked in Kenya, the UK and India. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

Windows at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show featuring five artists, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Simryn Gill, Lubna Chowdhary, Seher Shah and Ayesha Singh, whose works are “based on a deep awareness of modernist architecture and design”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

BOOKS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Raghuram G. Rajan at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram G. Rajan will be in conversation with writer Anil Dharker at the launch of the former’s new book I Do What I Do - On Reform, Rhetoric and Resolve. The talk has been put together by the organisers of annual lit fest Literature Live!, which conducts events through the year. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to salobo12@gmail.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 6 pm.

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

81 Come with Ameya Deshpande + Dhruv Deshpande + Jeeya Sethi + Masoom Rajwani at Studio Mojo

Mumbai comedians Ameya Deshpande, Dhruv Deshpande, Jeeya Sethi and Masoom Rajwani are the professionals who will perform at the eighty-first instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Comedy Under The Stars with Anand Reghu + Kajol Srinivasan + Mandar Bhide + Manu Gupta + Punit Pania + Sumit Sourav at Patch of Sky

Mumbai’s Anand Reghu, Manu Gupta, Kajol Srinivasan and Punit Pania, Pune-based Mandar Bhide and Bangalore-residing Sumit Sourav will perform at this new stand-up gig series organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 200 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8 pm.

Where: Patch of Sky, Hotel Aureole, Bima Nagar Society, Sir Mathuradas Vasanji Road, near Andheri railway station, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2684 9000.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Anand Reghu + Bhavish Ailani + Utsav Chakraborty at Dancamaze Comedian Anand Reghu, who is from Mumbai, will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by city comics Bhavish Ailani and Utsav Chakraborty as well as ten amateurs. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Wait There’s Mor by Anshu Mor at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Capital-based comedian Anshu Mor will perform his solo stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, September 8 at 8 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

Best in Stand-up Comedy at Canvas Laugh Club

Comics Abbas Momin, Amogh Ranadive, Anirban Dasgupta, Aravind SA, Joel D’Souza and Saurav Mehta will perform stand-up sets. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Sorabh Pant at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

City-residing stand-up comic Sorabh Pant will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 767 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

Stand-up Guys with Ameya Deshpande + Kautuk Srivastava + Masoom Rajwani + Vaibhav Sethia at Brewbot

Events company Culture Shoq will stage an instalment of its stand-up comedy gig series that will feature sets by Mumbai-based comedians Ameya Deshpande, Kautuk Srivastava, Masoom Rajwani and Vaibhav Sethia. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Weekend Specials with Jeeya Sethi + Nishant Tanwar + Rohan Desai at The Habitat

Stand-up comics Jeeya Sethi, Nishant Tanwar and Rohan Desai, all of whom are based in Mumbai, will present sets. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Zero Expectations with Tanmay Bhat at The Cuckoo Club

Tanmay Bhat of city-residing comedy crew All India Bakchod will test new material at this show presented by events company Culture Shoq. Tickets priced at Rs 260 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West).

Spotlight with Bunty Biswas + Jerin Ephrem + Kajol Srinivasan + Mayank Parekh + Shlok Siddhant at The Huddle

This new gig series by events company Beer Mug Comedy, which puts the spotlight on upcoming stand-up comics, will feature sets by Mumbai-based comedians Bunty Biswas, Jerin Ephrem, Kajol Srinivasan, Mayank Parekh and Shlok Siddhanth. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Stellar Towers, Twelfth Floor, Diamond Garden, opposite K Star Mall, Chembur. Tel: 98701 78866.

The Other Guys by Karunesh Talwar and Sumit Anand at National College

Comedians Karunesh Talwar from Mumbai and Sumit Anand from Delhi will perform the Mumbai leg of their country-wide tour The Other Guys. Tickets priced at Rs 600 and Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Meera Watumull Hall, National College, Linking Road, Bandra (West).

Mission 2BHK by Punit Pania + Prashasti Singh at Brewbot

In this show presented by Chalta Hai Comedy, comic Punit Pania will talk about the eternal quest for that elusive 2BHK in Mumbai. Fellow city-residing comedian Prashasti Singh will perform an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

What Do You Think You Are Doing by Sundeep Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comic Sundeep Sharma, who lives in Mumbai, will present a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

82 Come with Dhruv Deshpande + Himanshu Sharma + Prashasti Singh at Menchie’s Prashasti Singh will host the eighty-second instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille, which will feature sets by fellow Mumbai-based comedians Dhruv Deshpande and Himanshu Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

Anatomy of Awkward by Kautuk Srivastava at The Cuckoo Club

Comedian Kautuk Srivastava, who lives in Mumbai, will present his solo stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West).

Gaurav Kapoor + Manish Tyagi at Tap Andheri

The Indian Comedy Club will host this show featuring sets by stand-up comics Gaurav Kapoor from Mumbai and Manish Tyagi from Delhi. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Hamster Comedy Open Mic at Of10

Anand Reghu, Manu Gupta, Masoom Rajwani and Navin Noronha, all of whom live in Mumbai, along with Chennai’s Siddharth Gopinath will perform sets at this stand-up open mic organised by events company Hamster Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

I Am Only Joking at Havana

This show of “dark comedy” and “twisted humour” will feature sets by city-based stand-up comics Aakash Mehta, Neetu Bhardwaj, Supriya Joshi and Vaibhav Sethia. Tickets priced at Rs 245 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Mad Cap Comedy at Studio Mojo

Jackie Thakker, Preeti Singh, Rueben Kaduskar, Siddhartha Shetty and Supriya Joshi will perform at this new stand-up comedy gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

It’s Not Even Funny at Cat Cafe Studio

City-residing comedian Kajol Srinivasan will host this stand-up open mic that will feature a special set by Mumbai-based comic Siddharth Dudeja. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

Undateable at Independence Brewing Company

Stand-up comics Anand Reghu, Pavitra Shetty, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan from Mumbai will discuss dating woes in this show presented by comedy group Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

Weekend Specials with Jeeya Sethi + Raunaq Rajani + Rohan Desai at The Habitat

Jeeya Sethi, Raunaq Rajani and Rohan Desai, all of whom are based in Mumbai, will present stand-up sets. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

DANCE

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Jheeni at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

Kathak dancer Sanjukta Wagh and Hindustani classical vocalist Shruthi Vishwanath, both of whom are from Mumbai, will present this dance and music performance based on the verses of saint-poets Kabir, Janabai and Chokhamela. The show will also feature city-based musicians, guitarist Hitesh Dhutia and composer Vinayak Netke. Tickets priced at Rs 472 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

One Day, One Story at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

To mark International Literacy Day, which is celebrated on September 8, publishing house Pratham Books will conduct a storytelling session for children above the age of four, at which they will get to hear the tale of ‘Kottavi Raja and His Sleepy Kingdom’. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Wild Strawberries at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Ingmar Bergman’s Swedish classic Wild Strawberries (1957), about an old man recalling his past, will be screened with English subtitles. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 2 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Mohalla Munch with Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will conduct a food walk in Bohri mohalla during which participants will get to taste khari biscuits ‘with a twist’, non-alcoholic ‘absinthe’, the original ‘natural’ ice cream and biryani without rice among other foods. Tickets priced at Rs 1,199 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Al Rehmani restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar.

When: Sunday, September 10, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, September 10, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, September 10, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Road To Ultra featuring The Chainsmokers at India Exposition Mart

American duo The Chainsmokers will headline the Delhi edition of the US electronic dance music festival Ultra.Tickets, the prices of which start at Rs3,000 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For the full line-up and more information, see here or the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 12.30pm.

Where: India Exposition Mart, Plot No. 25, 27, 28, 29, Knowledge Park II, Noida.

Tala Yatra – A Rhythm Odyssey at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Tabla player Suresh Talwalkar, who is based in Mumbai, will helm an ensemble featuring 22 musicians and kathak dancers. Tickets priced at Rs 384, Rs 512 and Rs 640 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 8 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Rohit Vasudevan Diaries at Finch

City-residing Hindi rock band Rohit Vasudevan Diaries, helmed by vocalist-guitarist Rohit Vasudevan, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Make Believe with Figuring + Luna Toke + Rudraa at Bonobo

The seventh instalment of Make Believe, the gig series that puts the spotlight on visual jockeys that’s co-organised by Bonobo and event management company Gently Altered, will showcase the talents of city-based VJ collective Figuring, made up of Denver Fernandes, Subtend aka Dhananjay Naidu and UT aka Utkarsh Agrawal. Their work will accompany sets by electronic music producers Luna Toke aka Sachin Shetty from Mumbai and Rudraa aka Sandeep Rana from Delhi. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SickFlip at The Junkyard Cafe

Bass music DJ-producer SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava, who is from Mumbai, will play an extended set on his birthday. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: The Junkyard Cafe, Ground Floor, C’est La Vie, Hill Road, near Mamagoto, Bandra (West). Tel: 99996 41421.

SRV at Raasta Bombay

Electronic dance music DJ SRV aka Sourav Dhamija, who is from Delhi, will play a set. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Blackout with Deadbeat + Bigfat at AntiSocial

Berlin-based Canadian producer Deadbeat aka Scott Monteith will headline this instalment of Mumbai electronica collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz’s electronic music club night Blackout, which will feature a supporting slot by city-based DJ Bigfat aka Aniruddh Mehta. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Donatello at Kitty Su

Lithuanian electronic dance music DJ Donatello will man the decks. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 10 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Sailing The Kalizma with Kumail + Paloma + Schlick + Tarqeeb at Summer House Cafe

This electronic music gig, organised by artist and event management Krunk in association with Seychelles Tourism, will feature sets by DJ-producers Kumail Hamid, Paloma Monnappa, Schlick aka Bradley Tellis from Mumbai and Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose from Delhi. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8 at 10 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

REProduce Listening Room at The Mumbai Assembly

Electronic music acts Dummy Feelings aka Anuj Kukreja; Mug£n aka Suvam Debnath; particlestorm aka Palash Kothari; Sawhorse aka Aditya Nandwana; and Silent Nerves aka Shree Walinjkar, all of whom are from Mumbai; metal band Dirge from Pune; punk groups False Flag from Pune and The Riot Peddlers from Mumbai; and As Collapser, made up of electronic music producer Appurv Agrawal and punk guitarist and vocalist Vrishank Menon; will play this instalment of the gig series organised by Delhi-headquartered music collective REProduce Artists. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 5 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969.

Beatmap House Party #21 with Mikhail Cazi in Worli

Singer-songwriter Mikhail Cazi, who is from Mumbai, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Worli; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Sunidhi Chauhan at Phoenix MarketCity

Hindi film playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a concert of her most popular hits. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

The Magnets with Natalie Di Luccio at the NCPA Tata Theatre

British a cappella act The Magnets will perform the Mumbai leg of their two-city tour of India, which features Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. Tickets priced at Rs 847, Rs 1,271, Rs 1,695, Rs 2,542, Rs 3,390 and Rs 4,237 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Sur Sandhya at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Vocalist Jayshree Thanekar, sitar player Imran Khan and sarangi player Dilshad Khan, all of whom live in Mumbai, will each perform a solo Hindustani classical music recital accompanied by city-based tabla players Ishteyak Khan and Fazal Qureshi. There is no entry fee; to book a pass, email imran@creativekarma.net. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, September 9 at 7.15 pm.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

Rhythm For All at The Bandra Base

At this instalment of The Bandra Base’s Explore Music series of workshops, Mumbai-residing bassist D. Wood will, from 8pm to 9.15 pm, guide the audience through a series of rhythmic drills to help enhance their musical coordination and then, from 9.30 pm onwards, perform jazz and R&B standards along with city-base musicians, keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi, drummer Aron Nyiro and vocalist Julia Werner. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Whistling Woods The Bandra Base, Ground Floor, Baitush Saraf building, behind Mickey Mehta 360 Degree Gym, near Sigdi restaurant, 29th Road, off Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3091 6003.

Fiddlecraft at Finch

Pune-based Hindi rock band Fiddlecraft will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Kantha Swar with Ashwini Bhide Deshpande + Ulhas Kashalkar at Dinananth Mangeshkar Hall

Hindustani classical music vocalists Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Ulhas Kashalkar, who live in Mumbai and Pune respectively, will each perform a solo recital. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall, Natwariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, near Vile Parle railway station, Vile Parle (East). Tel: 022 2618 4027.

Ekach Fight Vatavaran Tight with Daira + Hook + The Lightyears Explode at Above The Habitat

The inaugural instalment of this new gig series will feature sets by three Mumbai acts, Hindi rock band Daira, alternative rock group Hook and pop-punk trio The Lightyears Explode. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. To book a spot, register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9 pm.

Where: Above The Habitat, Fourth Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

ONEmpire at Todi Mill Social

Mumbai retro pop band ONEmpire, which was earlier known as The Other People, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

Oceantied + EZ Riser + Malfnktion + Native Indian at AntiSocial

Bangalore-based electronic music DJ-producer Oceantied aka Ketan Bahirat will play a gig to promote his new two-track EP Paradise/Closets. The show, which has been organised by artist and event management company Krunk, will include sets by his Mumbai-residing counterparts EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora; Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru; and Native Indian aka Siva SBK. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Deep In Dance at Kitty Su

This instalment of traveling electronic music night Deep In Dance will comprise sets by DJ-producers Ash Roy, who is based in Germany; Skober aka Konstantin Skorobagatiy, who is from Ukraine and three Mumbaikars, Anuj Samtani, Kashish Singh and Qwiver aka Lynston D’Souza. The cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 2,000 per couple can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 10 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

BLOT! + Arsh + Blurry Slur + Orbs & Zen + Potter at St. Regis Capital-residing producer BLOT! aka Gaurav Malaker will headline this electronic music gig, which will include back-to-back sets by Mumbai DJs Arsh Khan and Potter aka Krishna Luthria and Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza and Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani. Entry, which is restricted to couples, is free. To attend, RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 4 pm.

Where: Pool Side, St. Regis Hotel, 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6162 8000.

Cease and Sekkle with Funk Assassin + King Jassim at Raasta Bombay

Mumbai electronic DJ Funk Assassin aka Amul Lokanathan and Bangalore-based MC and reggae singer King Jassim will perform at this instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Imran Khan and Friends at Fun Republic Social

Sitar player Imran Khan, who lives in Mumbai, will helm an Hindustani classical-fusion concert at this instalment of Mystic Sundays, Fun Republic Social’s gig series showcasing folk and Sufi-influenced acts. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Level 3, Fun Republic Cinemas building, Shah Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6022 6044.

PETS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

The CuriousCity Challenge – Pets Special in South Mumbai

Tour company Some Place Else, in association with dog training company Bark N Bond, will conduct a special pets edition of its treasure hunt in south Mumbai. Participants will be given a set of clues along with a number of tasks to complete with their dogs. Prior registration is necessary by calling 98331 63486⁠ or 98336 84423. The registration fee is Rs 700 for one person and one pet and Rs 300 per additional participant.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7.30 am.

Where: The starting point will be given to those who register.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

REHWA Festival Collection at Artisans’

A sale of Maheshwari saris and textiles made by weavers attached to REHWA, a non-profit in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 9, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Crafts Bazaar at the Piramal Museum of Art

This two-day exhibition and sale will showcase art and crafts from across the country including painting styles such as Cheriyal from Telangana, Rogan from Bhuj, Tikuli from Bihar; mat making from Sitalpati in Goalpara in Assam and Pattamadi from Tamil Nadu; and rock dhokra from Panchgani. It will include a series of workshops at which participants can learn the different forms. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 8, from 2 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, September 9, from 11 am to 5 pm. Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 8 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

The Revised Kama Sutra at Akshara Theatre

The Revised Kama Sutra, directed by Anasuya Vaidya, is based on Indian-American author Richard Crasta’s eponymous novel set in 1960s India about an adolescent boy who is looking for answers to questions about love, sex and salvation. Tickets priced at Rs 530 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com

When: Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West).

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Shikaayat at Harkat Studios

Hindi play Shikaayat, directed by Arnesh Ghose, spans ten years in the relationship between Liaq and Ved. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Toxic at Nehru Centre

Cultural organisation Udayan will host a performance of English play Toxic, directed by Divya Jagdale and written by Shiv Subrahmanyam. The drama hinges on a relationship that’s falling apart. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Hall of Culture, Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Mother Courage and Her Children at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

The fifth production from Aadyam’s current season of plays is an English adaptation of German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children directed by QTP’s Quasar Thakore Padamsee. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, September 10 at noon and 7.30 pm. Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Vijay Kenkre and Pradeep Mulye at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Actor and director Vijay Kenkre and set designer Pradeep Mulye will talk about the role of set design in Marathi theatre. The talk is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of events. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Peer Ghani at Sophia Bhabha Hall

Director K. K. Raina’s Hindi version of Ibsen’s Peer Gynt is set in Kashmir in the 1980s. Peer is the impoverished son of a man who wasted away the family wealth on a lavish life. His mother hopes that he will restore their fortune but Peer is more interested in telling stories and wandering the world. Peer Ghani stars Raina, Ila Arun, Rahul Bagga, Vijay Kashyap, Shilpa Mehta, Ashwin Mushran and Aditi Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 472, Rs 590, Rs 708 and Rs 885 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

I’m Your Venus at Brewbot

English play I’m Your Venus, directed by Anasuya Vaidya, is an adaption of Austrian writer Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s erotic novel Venus in Furs. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Talli Tuesday at AntiSocial

Hindi comedy Talli Tuesday, directed by Amitosh Nagpal, is about a series of blind dates conducted under the influence of alcohol. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Words Have Been Uttered at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and featuring actors Ayesha Raza Mishra, Hemant Hazare, Iravati Karnik, Jaimini Pathak, Mansi Multani, Nachiket Devasthali, Rohit Das, Sapan Saran and Yasir Iftikhar Khan, this performance in English, Hindi and Urdu will comprise “expressions of dissent on caste, gender, the relationship between the individual and the state, and language, from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, the USA, Palestine and Iraq”. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

A Walk In The Woods at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a nature trail inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person, which cover the costs of the entry fee to the park and services of the guide and entitle attendees to a packed breakfast, are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, call 98331 63486 or see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 9 at 8 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (East).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Byculla’s Hidden Stories

Tour guide Alisha Sadikot will conduct a walk through the lanes of Byculla, which has been organised by travel company Some Place Else. Tickets priced at Rs 790 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum inside Rani Baug.

Bhuleshwar Bhulbhulaiya by Khaki Tours

This walk through Bhuleshwar conducted by walking tour group Khaki Tours will cover such landmarks as the sun temple, Bhuleshwar temple, a sea goddess shrine and papad galli. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shree Godi Jain Temple in Bhuleshwar.

