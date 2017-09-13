Miss Iyer and Rajan are now seated across a coffee table.

“I’ve been on phone all day talking to journalists,” he says. “It’s unusual for me to speak as a feminist. But that’s good, that’s very good.”

“The journalists are still calling you about your article?”

“No, no. You’ve not heard the news?”

“I’m clueless, Mr Rajan.”

He says an incident occurred in the morning. A professor of creative writing has caused a major stir. “This jerk said during a panel discussion that he has to just read a short story submission without knowing who the author is and he would be able to tell if the writer is a woman. Don’t these guys ever stop? How many imbeciles are there in the academic and literary world?”

“Did he say, Mr Rajan, what makes him identify a female writer so easily?”

Rajan is surprised by the question. “No. These guys are never that specific.”

“Maybe what he meant was that when a short story is deep and brilliant and without gimmicks the author is usually a woman.”

“That’s not what he meant, I am sure.”

“The fact, Mr Rajan, that he can identify the author of a work as a woman also means, by default, he can tell if the author is a man. Why aren’t men pissed?”

Rajan throws a quick look at the camera. “My dear girl,” he says, “his statement has a specific meaning. There is a context to it. And there is history. There is a tacit insult in this sort of view. And every woman knows what he means.”

“Every woman?”

“Every woman.”

“Three billion women must be a single collective organism.” His face grows serious, he throws another nervous look at the camera. A gentle smile of incomprehension appears on his face. She stares at him in silence as though expecting him to say more. When he is about to speak and end the bizarre silence, she interrupts him with a question. “Mr Rajan, what do you mean when you say you are a feminist?”

He takes a moment. And when he speaks he stresses every syllable. “Equality.” He then repeats it more emphatically, “Equality. Unambiguous non-negotiable equality.”

“Equal to whom? Equal to men? Equal to you? But there must be more to a woman’s life.”

Rajan tries to achieve a graceful nod.

“Equality and respect,” he says. “Unambiguous non-negotiable respect. When men respect women they are feminists.”

Manu Joseph

“Can they watch pole-dancing?”

“Excuse me?”

“Is a male feminist allowed to watch pole-dancing?”

Rajan rubs his nose. “Informed, intelligent men do not objectify women.”

“Have you, sir, ever objectified a woman?”

“This is the dumbest question in the world.”

“It’s the dumbest question in the world because you obviously do objectify women?”

“I never. Never. Never.”

“How do you fuck?”

Rajan begins a long glare at the camera. He is not sure yet whether this is a prank. If the interview is genuine and he terminates it, he would look petty, like sensitive Hindu patriots whom he condemns. He is a liberal, and liberals must stay the course of an unpleasant interview. He shifts his stare to Miss Iyer. His paunch begins to rise and fall with every deep breath. “I don’t do that...”

“You don’t bonk?”

“First of all it’s called ‘making love’.”

“Making love.”

“Yes, making love.”

“Do you, sir, make love?”

“I am the kind of man who gets excited by a woman’s intellect, spirit and humour.”

“As in your lady is sitting on the bed reading and you look at her and think, ‘Oh my adorable lady devouring Roger Penrose.’ And you are consumed by an intense respect for her, which makes you very, very hard.”

Miss Iyer shuts her eyes and begins to pant. “In the yellow light of the Japanese lampshade that you bought because she was busy, as you see her middle-aged face and sagging neck, you ogle at her deep inner intelligence and wit, and your respect is escalating, and now you’re so hard it’s hurting you.”

Rajan says in a low, shivering voice, “What’s going on?”

Miss Iyer rises but her eyes are still shut and she is panting harder. She holds an imaginary body and begins gentle pelvic movements that suggest, in Vaid’s biased perception, doggy sex. “’Darling...darling...I so respect you...Tell me something cleverly funny; tell me once again, darling, why did you read Hegelian dialectics upside down.’ And your darling moans, ‘Because, baby, as a Marxist that’s the only way I can read Hegel right.’ You’re in a tizzy now, sir, she is so clever. You’re so, so hard.”

Rajan turns to the camera, which moves back a few feet. “Leave,” he says.

But Miss Iyer goes on, continuing her pelvic action: “You say, ‘Darling, let’s move on to general knowledge. What’s the most common name in Vietnam?’ And she says, with a perfect Vietnamese accent, while somehow managing to moan, ‘Nguyen, Nguyen.’ You, sir, rasp, ‘I respect you so...darling. Next quiz question, honey. What’s the difference between recursion and iteration?’”

Rajan rises. A bird-like sound leaves his lungs.

“Sir,” Miss Iyer says, “I don’t follow your dialect anymore.”

Excerpted with permission from Miss Laila Armed And Dangerous, Manu Joseph, 4th Estate.