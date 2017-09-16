Japan President Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pushed a button to lay the foundation stone for a landmark bullet train project, set to be built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad over the next five years. The train forms the centre-piece of a growing relationship between India and Japan, at a time when common worries about an expansionist China are pushing the two countries closer to each other. Yet, coming at a cost of more than Rs 1 lakh crore, it has also sparked much criticism in a country where derailments on much slower trains are depressingly routine.

Abe’s visit to India came with much fanfare, just three years after a similar reception was laid out for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also got to tour Ahmedabad with Modi. The interim period has seen tensions with Beijing spoke, prompting New Delhi to look to Tokyo for both defence cooperation as well as trade deals.

Commentary from the Left, Right – and even an Op-Ed from Abe himself – looked at the nature of this relationship, and what the bullet train means for India.